Notice of 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Important Meeting Information

Date  May 10, 2024 Time  10:30a.m. (PST) Virtual https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1596 In person  Offices of Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP, Suite 2200 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E8

Dear Wheaton Shareholders,

You are invited to attend the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") for the following purposes:

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023;

Shareholders may also transact any other business which may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment of the Meeting. Wheaton's board of directors has by resolution fixed the close of business on March 15, 2024 as the record date. Your vote as a shareholder is important.

Wheaton has adopted an online virtual Meeting platform and we encourage all of our shareholders to participate in the Meeting using this online platform. All eligible shareholders participating in our online virtual Meeting platform will be able listen to the Meeting live and ask questions online. For registered shareholders or proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholder) participating in our online virtual Meeting, such holders will also be able to submit votes at the Meeting in real time. Further information is provided in the section headed "How Do I Join the Wheaton Online Virtual Meeting?" and "How do I ask a Question at the Meeting?". Shareholders may also attend the Meeting in person. Any shareholder attending in person will be required to comply with the then-current protocols in place at the offices of Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP.

If you are unable to attend the online virtual Meeting or in person, Wheaton encourages all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting date. See "General Proxy Information" in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") for details on how you can vote by proxy. If you are a registered shareholder, please complete and return the enclosed form of proxy by no later than 10:30 a.m. (PST) on May 8, 2024. Non-registered shareholders should follow the voting instructions provided to them in the accompanying materials.

Carefully read the Circular accompanying this notice before voting. Wheaton has delivered the Circular by posting it to the Company's website (www.wheatonpm.com/Investors/annual-general-meeting/)to help reduce paper use and printing costs. The Circular will also be available at www.sedarplus.caand www.sec.govand shareholders may request a paper copy of the Circular (at no cost) by calling toll-freeat 1-888-433-6443or by emailing tsxt-fulfilment@tmx.com. Shareholders can request to receive the Company's annual and/or interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis on the form of proxy or voting instruction form accompanying the Circular. Otherwise they are available upon request to the Company or at www.sedarplus.ca, www.sec.gov, or www.wheatonpm.com.

By Order of the Board of Directors

"Randy V. J. Smallwood"

Randy V. J. Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer

March 21, 2024