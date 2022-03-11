Log in
Wheaton Precious Metals : CONSENT OF WES CARSON - Form 6-K

03/11/2022 | 01:10pm EST
CONSENT OF WES CARSON

United States Securities and Exchange Commission

I, Wes Carson, P.Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (the "Company"), hereby consent to being named as having approved the disclosure of the scientific and technical information relating to production figures contained in the news release of the Company dated March 10, 2022 (the "News Release"), which have been incorporated by reference into the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-255208). I hereby confirm that I have read the News Release and have no reason to believe that there are any misrepresentations in the information contained therein that is within my knowledge as a result of the services performed by me in connection with my approval of the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in the News Release.

[Signature Appears on Following Page]

Yours truly,
/s/ Wes Carson
Wes Carson, P.Eng.
Vice President, Mining Operations
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

[Signature Page to Consent]

Disclaimer

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 18:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
