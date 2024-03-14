Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.'s ("Wheaton" or the "Company") consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and related notes thereto which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Reference to Wheaton or the Company includes the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries. This MD&A contains "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risk factors set out in the cautionary note contained on page 73 of this MD&A as well as throughout this document. All figures are presented in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. This MD&A has been prepared as of March 14, 2024. Table of Contents Overview 3 Highlights 5 Outlook 7 Mineral Stream Interests 8 Mineral Royalty Interests 13 Long-Term Equity Investments 13 Summarized Financial Results 16 Summary of Units Produced 17 Summary of Units Sold 18 Quarterly Financial Review 19 Results of Operations and Operational Review 20 Liquidity and Capital Resources 33 Share Capital 42 Financial Instruments 43 Risks and Uncertainties 43 Critical Accounting Estimates 57 Future Changes to Accounting Policies 59 Non-IFRS Measures 60 Subsequent Events 64 Controls and Procedures 64 Attributable Reserves and Resources 65 WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2023 ANNUAL REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [2]

Overview Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a precious metal streaming company which generates its revenue primarily from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and trades under the symbol WPM. Including the agreements closed after December 31, 2023, the Company has entered into 38 long-term purchase agreements (30 of which are precious metal purchase agreements, or "PMPAs", three of which are early deposit PMPAs, and five of which are royalty agreements), with 32 different mining companies, for the purchase of precious metals and cobalt relating to 18 mining assets which are currently operating, 23 which are at various stages of development and 4 which have been placed in care and maintenance or have been closed, located in 16 countries. Pursuant to the PMPAs, Wheaton acquires metal production from the counterparties for an initial upfront payment plus an additional cash payment for each ounce or pound delivered which is fixed by contract, generally at or below the prevailing market price. Attributable metal production as referred to in this MD&A is the metal production to which Wheaton is entitled pursuant to the various PMPAs. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the per ounce price paid by the Company for the metals acquired under the agreements averaged $455 for gold, $5.05 for silver, $241 for palladium and $2.96 per pound for cobalt. The primary drivers of the Company's financial results are the volume of metal production at the various mining assets to which the PMPAs relate and the price realized by Wheaton upon the sale of the metals received. Throughout this MD&A, the production and sales volume of gold, silver and palladium are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2023 ANNUAL REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [3]

Operational Overview Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Units produced Gold ounces 113,359 69,027 64.2 % 374,585 285,601 31.2 % Silver ounces 4,208 5,303 (20.6)% 17,176 23,800 (27.8)% Palladium ounces 4,209 3,869 8.8 % 15,800 15,485 2.0 % Cobalt pounds 215 128 67.5 % 673 724 (7.1)% Gold equivalent ounces 2 174,222 142,887 21.9 % 619,608 616,755 0.5 % Units sold Gold ounces 115,011 68,996 66.7 % 327,336 293,234 11.6 % Silver ounces 3,175 4,935 (35.7)% 14,326 21,570 (33.6)% Palladium ounces 3,339 3,396 (1.7)% 13,919 15,076 (7.7)% Cobalt pounds 288 187 54.0 % 1,074 1,038 3.5 % Gold equivalent ounces 2 162,360 138,218 17.5 % 537,608 598,244 (10.1)% Change in PBND and Inventory 3 Gold ounces (7,179) (3,491) 3,688 29,205 (21,706) (50,911) Silver ounces 313 (468) (781) (196) (1,090) (894) Palladium ounces 1,059 58 (1,001) 1,568 (531) (2,099) Cobalt pounds (87) (68) 19 (446) (363) 83 Gold equivalent ounces 2 (2,973) (10,191) (7,218) 23,674 (40,033) (63,707) Per unit metrics Sales price Gold per ounce $ 2,006 $ 1,725 16.3 % $ 1,968 $ 1,806 9.0 % Silver per ounce $ 23.77 $ 21.52 10.5 % $ 23.64 $ 21.84 8.2 % Palladium per ounce $ 1,070 $ 1,939 (44.8)% $ 1,329 $ 2,133 (37.7)% Cobalt per pound $ 12.92 $ 22.62 (42.9)% $ 13.81 $ 31.00 (55.5)% Gold equivalent per ounce 2 $ 1,931 $ 1,708 13.1 % $ 1,890 $ 1,780 6.2 % Cash costs 4 Gold per ounce 4 $ 437 $ 475 8.0 % $ 455 $ 472 3.6 % Silver per ounce 4 $ 5.02 $ 5.00 (0.4)% $ 5.05 $ 5.33 5.3 % Palladium per ounce 4 $ 198 $ 357 44.5 % $ 241 $ 377 36.1 % Cobalt per pound 4, 5 $ 3.14 $ 16.52 81.0 % $ 3.30 $ 8.10 59.3 % Gold equivalent per ounce 2, 4 $ 417 $ 447 6.7 % $ 424 $ 447 5.1 % Cash operating margin 4 Gold per ounce 4 $ 1,569 $ 1,250 25.5 % $ 1,513 $ 1,334 13.4 % Silver per ounce 4 $ 18.75 $ 16.52 13.5 % $ 18.59 $ 16.51 12.6 % Palladium per ounce 4 $ 872 $ 1,582 (44.9)% $ 1,088 $ 1,756 (38.1)% Cobalt per pound 4 $ 9.78 $ 6.10 60.3 % $ 10.51 $ 22.90 (54.1)% Gold equivalent per ounce 2, 4 $ 1,514 $ 1,261 20.1 % $ 1,466 $ 1,333 10.0 % Total revenue $ 313,471 $ 236,051 32.8 % $ 1,016,045 $ 1,065,053 (4.6)% Gold revenue $ 230,716 $ 119,051 93.8 % $ 644,131 $ 529,698 21.6 % Silver revenue $ 75,465 $ 106,175 (28.9)% $ 338,594 $ 471,003 (28.1)% Palladium revenue $ 3,574 $ 6,586 (45.7)% $ 18,496 $ 32,160 (42.5)% Cobalt revenue $ 3,716 $ 4,239 (12.3)% $ 14,824 $ 32,192 (54.0)% Net earnings $ 168,435 $ 166,125 1.4 % $ 537,644 $ 669,126 (19.6)% Per share $ 0.372 $ 0.367 1.4 % $ 1.187 $ 1.482 (19.9)% Adjusted net earnings 4 $ 164,569 $ 103,744 58.6 % $ 533,051 $ 504,912 5.6 % Per share 4 $ 0.363 $ 0.229 58.5 % $ 1.177 $ 1.118 5.3 % Operating cash flows $ 242,226 $ 172,028 40.8 % $ 750,809 $ 743,424 1.0 % Per share 4 $ 0.535 $ 0.381 40.4 % $ 1.658 $ 1.646 0.7 % Dividends paid ⁶ $ 67,950 $ 67,797 0.2 % $ 271,744 $ 270,946 0.3 % Per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 0.0 % $ 0.60 $ 0.60 0.0 % All amounts in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold, per ounce amounts and per share amounts. Gold-equivalent ounces ("GEOs"), which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,850 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $1,800 per ounce palladium; and $18.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2023. Represents the increase (decrease) in payable ounces produced but not delivered ("PBND") relative to the various mines that the Company derives precious metal from and, for cobalt, the increase (decrease) of payable pounds PBND and inventory on hand. Payable units PBND will be recognized in future sales as they are delivered to the Company under the terms of their contracts. Payable ounces PBND to Wheaton is expected to average approximately two to three months of annualized production for both gold and palladium and two months for silver but may vary from quarter to quarter due to a number of factors, including mine ramp-up and the timing of shipments. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for material risks, assumptions and important disclosure associated with this information. Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measures beginning on page 60 of this MD&A. Cash cost per pound of cobalt sold during the fourth quarter of 2023 was net of a previously recorded inventory write-down of $0.02 million (twelve months - $1.6 million), resulting in a decrease of $0.08 per pound of cobalt sold (twelve months - $0.91 per pound sold). Cash cost per pound of cobalt sold during the fourth quarter of 2022 includes an inventory write-down of $1.6 million (twelve months - $1.6 million), resulting in an increase of $8.71 per pound sold (twelve months - $1.60 per pound sold). The inventory which was written down in 2022 was fully sold during 2023, and no further inventory write down was required during 2023. The Company reflects the cobalt inventory at the lower of cost and net realizable value and will continue to monitor the market price of cobalt relative to the carrying value of the inventory at each reporting period. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter. As at December 31, 2023, cumulative dividends of $2,066 million have been declared and paid by the Company. WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2023 ANNUAL REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [4]

Highlights Operations For the three months ended December 31, 2023, relative to the comparable period of the prior year:

o Production amounted to 174,200 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs"), an increase of 22% relative to the

comparable period of the prior year, with gold production increasing 64% primarily due to the mill throughput expansion at Salobo which achieved the highest production levels since the fourth quarter of 2019, partially offset by a 20% decrease in silver production attributable primarily to the labour strike at Peñasquito, the divestment of the Yauliyacu PMPA, the closure of the Minto mine and the temporary suspension of attributable production from Aljustrel.

o Sales volumes amounted to 162,360 GEO's, an increase of 17% relative to the comparable period of the prior year, with the higher production levels being partially offset by relative changes in PBND.

o Revenue increased 33% or $77 million to $313 million (74% gold, 24% silver, 1% palladium and 1% cobalt), with the increase being primarily due to a 13% increase in realized commodity prices and higher sales volumes resulting from the higher production, partially offset by relative changes in PBND.

o Gross margin amounted to $177 million, representing an increase of $56 million.

o Net earnings amounted to $168 million, an increase of $2 million, with the higher gross margin in Q4- 2023 being offset by the results for Q4 2022 reflecting a $51 million gain relating to the disposal of the Yauliyacu PMPA.

o Adjusted net earnings increased 59% or $61 million to $165 million, with the increase being due primarily to the higher gross margin.

o Operating cashflow amounted to $242 million, with the $70 million increase being due primarily to the higher gross margin and higher interest income on the Company's cash balances.

Production amounted to 174,200 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs"), an increase of 22% relative to the comparable period of the prior year, with gold production increasing 64% primarily due to the mill throughput expansion at Salobo which achieved the highest production levels since the fourth quarter of 2019, partially offset by a 20% decrease in silver production attributable primarily to the labour strike at Peñasquito, the divestment of the Yauliyacu PMPA, the closure of the Minto mine and the temporary suspension of attributable production from Aljustrel. Sales volumes amounted to 162,360 GEO's, an increase of 17% relative to the comparable period of the prior year, with the higher production levels being partially offset by relative changes in PBND. Revenue increased 33% or $77 million to $313 million (74% gold, 24% silver, 1% palladium and 1% cobalt), with the increase being primarily due to a 13% increase in realized commodity prices and higher sales volumes resulting from the higher production, partially offset by relative changes in PBND. Gross margin amounted to $177 million, representing an increase of $56 million. Net earnings amounted to $168 million, an increase of $2 million, with the higher gross margin in Q4- 2023 being offset by the results for Q4 2022 reflecting a $51 million gain relating to the disposal of the Yauliyacu PMPA. Adjusted net earnings increased 59% or $61 million to $165 million, with the increase being due primarily to the higher gross margin. Operating cashflow amounted to $242 million, with the $70 million increase being due primarily to the higher gross margin and higher interest income on the Company's cash balances. For the year ended December 31, 2023 relative to the comparable period of the prior year:

o Production amounted to 619,600 GEOs, comparable to the prior year, with increased production from Salobo due to the mill throughput expansion and Constancia due to the mining of the high-grade zones of the Pampacancha deposit being offset by the cessation of production from Yauliyacu, 777, Keno Hill and Minto, the mining of lower grade material at Antamina and the labour strike at Peñasquito.

o Revenue amounted to $1,016 million (63% gold, 34% silver, 2% palladium and 1% cobalt), with the $49 million decrease being primarily due to a 10% decrease in sales volumes resulting from relative changes in PBND partially offset by a 6% increase in realized commodity prices.

o Gross margin amounted to $573 million, representing an increase of $8 million.

o Net earnings amounted to $538 million, a decrease of $131 million primarily due to the prior year results reflecting $156 million of income relating to the disposal of the Yauliyacu and Keno Hill PMPAs.

o Adjusted net earnings amounted to $533 million, with the $28 million increase being due primarily to the higher gross margin and higher interest income on the Company's cash balances.

o Operating cashflow amounted to $751 million, with the $7 million increase being due primarily to the higher interest income on the Company's cash balances.

Production amounted to 619,600 GEOs, comparable to the prior year, with increased production from Salobo due to the mill throughput expansion and Constancia due to the mining of the high-grade zones of the Pampacancha deposit being offset by the cessation of production from Yauliyacu, 777, Keno Hill and Minto, the mining of lower grade material at Antamina and the labour strike at Peñasquito. Revenue amounted to $1,016 million (63% gold, 34% silver, 2% palladium and 1% cobalt), with the $49 million decrease being primarily due to a 10% decrease in sales volumes resulting from relative changes in PBND partially offset by a 6% increase in realized commodity prices. Gross margin amounted to $573 million, representing an increase of $8 million. Net earnings amounted to $538 million, a decrease of $131 million primarily due to the prior year results reflecting $156 million of income relating to the disposal of the Yauliyacu and Keno Hill PMPAs. Adjusted net earnings amounted to $533 million, with the $28 million increase being due primarily to the higher gross margin and higher interest income on the Company's cash balances. Operating cashflow amounted to $751 million, with the $7 million increase being due primarily to the higher interest income on the Company's cash balances. On March 14, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a dividend in the amount of $0.155 per common share. Corporate Development On May 16, 2023, the Company entered into a PMPA with Lumina Gold Corp., ("Lumina") in respect to the Cangrejos Project ("Cangrejos") located in Ecuador.

On June 14, 2023, the Company amended the Blackwater Gold PMPA, increasing the amount of attributable gold it is entitled to under the contract.

On September 10, 2023, the Company acquired a new 0.5% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") from Liberty Gold Corp., ("Liberty Gold") on the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project ("Black Pine").

On October 24, 2023, the Company entered into a PMPA with Waterton Copper Corp. ("Waterton Copper") in respect of silver production from the Mineral Park Mine located in Arizona, USA.

On November 15, 2023, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with certain entities advised by

Orion Resource Partners ("Orion") to acquire existing PMPAs in respect of Ivanhoe Mines' Platreef Project WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2023 ANNUAL REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [5]

(the "Platreef PMPA") and BMC Minerals' Kudz Ze Kayah Project (the "Kudz Ze Kayah PMPA") (the "Orion Purchase Agreement"). Closing of the Orion Purchase Agreement occurred on February 27, 2024. On November 15, 2023, the Company entered into a PMPA with Dalradian Gold in respect of gold production from the Curraghinalt project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

On November 21, 2023, the Company along with Vale announced the successful completion of the throughput test for the first phase of the Salobo III expansion project in Brazil.

On December 13, 2023, the Company entered into a 1% Gross Revenue Royalty with Vista Gold Corp. ("Vista") on the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. Other On April 12, 2023, B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold") completed its acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("Sabina"), and in conjunction with this acquisition, B2Gold exercised the option to acquire 33% of the stream under the Goose PMPA, resulting in a gain on partial disposal of the Goose PMPA in the amount of $5 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2023: The Company made its quarterly dividend payment of $67 million. The Company made total upfront cash payments of $452 million relative to the Blackwater PMPA ($45 million), Cangrejos PMPA ($17 million), the newly acquired Curraghinalt PMPA ($20 million) and the Salobo III expansion payment ($370 million).

During 2023:

The Company made four quarterly dividend payments totaling $265 million.

The Company made total upfront cash payments of $664 million relative to the Blackwater PMPA ($181 million), the Cangrejos PMPA ($29 million), the Goose PMPA ($63 million), the newly acquired Curraghinalt PMPA ($20 million) and the Salobo III expansion payment ($370 million). The Company received $46 million from the partial disposition of the Goose PMPA. WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2023 ANNUAL REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [6]

Outlook1 Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2024, the estimated attributable gold equivalent production in 2028, as well as the estimated 5-year average annual gold equivalent production for 2029 to 2033, is as follows: 2023 2024 2028 2029-2033 Target Average Annual Metal Actual Production Production Production Production1,2 Guidance Guidance2,3 Guidance2,3 Gold Ounces 374,585 325,000 to 370,000 Silver Ounces ('000s) 17,176 18,500 to 20,500 Other Metals (GEOs) 12,275 12,000 to 15,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces3 584,389 550,000 to 620,000 Over 800,000 Over 850,000 It is important to note that as gold outperformed all other metals during 2023, the assumed metal prices for 2024 results in lower gold equivalency calculations in 2024 compared to 2023. 2024 Production Outlook For 2024, gold equivalent production is forecast to be consistent with 2023, as expected stronger attributable production from Peñasquito and Voisey's Bay is forecast to be offset by lower production from Salobo, the suspension of operations at Minto, and the temporary halting of production at Aljustrel. Attributable production is forecast to increase at Peñasquito as a result of uninterrupted operations, and at Voisey's Bay due to the ongoing transition from the Ovoid pit to the underground mines. Attributable production is forecast to decrease slightly at Salobo due to lower grades as per the mine plan, which are expected to partially offset increasing throughput as the Salobo III mine expansion project continues toward completion. In addition, the Company anticipates production from the Blackwater project to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024. On May 13, 2023, it was announced that operations at the Minto Mine had been suspended, and the Yukon Government had assumed care and control of the site. On September 12, 2023, it was announced that as a result of low zinc prices, the production of zinc and lead concentrates at the Aljustrel Mine would be halted from September 24, 2023, until the second quarter of 2025. Combined, the removal of production from Minto and Aljustrel accounts for a 25,000 GEO3 reduction in 2024 production guidance. Long-Term Production Outlook Production is forecast to increase by approximately 40% over the next five years to over 800,000 GEOs2 by 2028, primarily due to growth from operating assets including Salobo, Antamina, Peñasquito, Voisey's Bay and Marmato; development projects which are in-construction and/or permitted including Platreef, Blackwater, Goose, Mineral Park, Fenix, Curipamba and Santo Domingo; and pre-development projects including Marathon and Copper World, for which production is anticipated towards the latter end of the five-year forecast period. From 2029 to 2033, attributable production is forecast to average over 850,000 GEOs2,3 in the five-year period and incorporates additional incremental production from pre-development assets including the Cangrejos, Kudz ze Kayah, Curraghinalt, Victor and Kutcho projects, in addition to the Brewery Creek, Black Pine and Mt. Todd royalties. Not included in Wheaton's long-term forecast and instead classified as 'optionality', includes potential future production from Pascua Lama, Navidad, Toroparu, Cotabambas, Metates, DeLamar and additional expansions at Salobo outside of the Salobo III mine expansion project. Liquidity From a liquidity perspective, the $547 million of cash and cash equivalents as at December 31, 2023 combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion revolving term loan ("Revolving Facility") and ongoing operating cash flows positions the Company well to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests. Statements made in this section contain forward-looking information with respect to forecast production, funding outstanding commitments and continuing to acquire accretive mineral stream interests and readers are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for material risks, assumptions and important disclosure associated with this information. Ounces produced represent the quantity of silver, gold, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Gold equivalent forecast production for 2024 and the longer-term outlook are based on the following updated commodity price assumptions: $2,000 per ounce gold, $23 per ounce silver, $1,000 per ounce palladium, $950 per ounce of platinum and $13.00 per pound cobalt. For purposes of comparison, 2023 actual production numbers have been adjusted to reflect 2024 commodity price assumptions. Historically, Wheaton has provided 5 and 10-year averages for its long-term guidance, however the company has elected to introduce a 5-year target (2028), in addition to an annual average for years 6 through 10 (i.e. 2029-2033), with a goal of providing increased granularity and further transparency of our expected growth profile WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2023 ANNUAL REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [7]

Mineral Stream Interests The following table summarizes the mineral stream interests currently owned by the Company: Total Upfront Consideration Production Payment Cash Flow Units Q4-2023 Mineral Stream Mine Attributable Per Paid to Generated to Received & Inventory & Interests Owner ¹ Location¹ Production Unit 2,3 Dec 31 2023 3 To be Paid 1, 2 Total ³ Date ³ Sold to Date ³ PBND 3, 4 Term ¹ Gold Salobo Vale BRA 75% $425 $ 3,429,360 $ - $ 3,429,360 $ 2,164,365 1,969,276 63,042 LOM Sudbury ⁵ Vale CAN 70% $400 623,572 - 623,572 289,099 278,470 10,625 20 years ⁵ Constancia Hudbay PER 50% $420 135,000 - 135,000 220,964 177,803 9,947 LOM San Dimas FM MEX variable ⁶ $631 220,000 - 220,000 256,299 237,261 2,610 LOM Stillwater ⁷ Sibanye USA 100% 18% 237,880 - 237,880 82,358 59,757 5,193 LOM Other Minto MNTO CAN 100% ⁸ 50% 47,283 - 47,283 230,824 231,091 8,231 LOM Copper World Hudbay USA 100% $450 - 39,100 39,100 - - - LOM Marmato ⁹ Aris CO 10.5% ⁹ 18% 45,400 117,600 163,000 11,080 7,292 119 LOM Santo Domingo Capstone CHL 100% ¹⁰ 18% 30,000 260,000 290,000 - - - LOM Fenix Rio2 CHL 6% ¹¹ 18% 25,000 25,000 50,000 - - - LOM Blackwater Artemis CAN 8% ¹² 35% 340,000 - 340,000 - - - LOM Curipamba Adventus ECU 50% ¹³ 18% 10,117 118,787 128,904 - - - LOM Marathon Gen Mining CAN 100% ¹⁴ 18% 21,857 105,852 127,709 - - - LOM Goose B2Gold CAN 2.78% ¹⁵ 18% 83,750 - 83,750 - - - LOM Cangrejos Lumina ECU 6.6% ¹⁶ 18% 28,700 271,300 300,000 - - - LOM Platreef Ivanhoe SA 62.5% ¹⁷ $100 - 275,300 275,300 - - - LOM ¹⁷ Curraghinalt Dalradian UK 3.05% ¹⁸ 18% 20,000 55,000 75,000 - - - LOM Kudz Ze Kayah BMC CAN 6.875% ¹⁹ 20% - 13,860 13,860 - - - LOM $ 5,297,919 $ 1,281,799 $ 6,579,718 $ 3,254,989 2,960,950 99,767 Silver Peñasquito Newmont MEX 25% $4.50 $ 485,000 $ - $ 485,000 $ 1,388,944 80,087 479 LOM Antamina Glencore PER 33.75% ²⁰ 20% 900,000 - 900,000 685,783 44,224 526 LOM Constancia Hudbay PER 100% $6.20 294,900 - 294,900 225,924 17,209 334 LOM Other Los Filos Equinox MEX 100% $4.68 4,463 - 4,463 40,466 2,184 31 25 years ²¹ Zinkgruvan Lundin SWE 100% $4.68 77,866 - 77,866 495,029 33,264 163 LOM Stratoni Eldorado GRC 100% $11.54 57,500 - 57,500 155,868 10,378 - LOM Neves-Corvo Lundin PRT 100% $4.46 35,350 - 35,350 162,128 9,589 150 50 years ²² Aljustrel Almina PRT 100% ²³ $0.50 2,451 - 2,451 48,804 4,273 1 50 years ²² Minto MNTO CAN 100% $4.39 7,522 - 7,522 28,995 1,646 35 LOM Pascua-Lama Barrick CHL/ARG 25% $3.90 625,000 - 625,000 372,767 19,775 - LOM Copper World Hudbay USA 100% $3.90 - 190,900 190,900 - - - LOM Navidad PAAS ARG 12.5% $4.00 10,788 32,400 43,188 - - - LOM Marmato ⁹ Aris CO 100% ⁹ 18% 7,600 4,400 12,000 2,400 122 5 LOM Cozamin Capstone MEX 50% ²⁴ 10% 150,000 - 150,000 39,548 1,862 93 LOM Blackwater Artemis CAN 50% ¹² 18% 140,800 - 140,800 - - - LOM Curipamba Adventus ECU 75% ¹³ 18% 3,648 42,948 46,596 - - - LOM Mineral Park Waterton US 100% 18% - 115,000 115,000 - 2,149 - LOM Kudz Ze Kayah BMC CAN 6.875% ¹⁹ 20% - 24,640 24,640 - - - LOM $ 2,802,888 $ 410,288 $ 3,213,176 $ 3,646,656 226,762 1,817 Palladium Stillwater ⁷ Sibanye USA 4.5% ²⁵ 18% $ 262,120 $ - $ 262,120 $ 148,840 97,788 6,666 LOM Platreef Ivanhoe SA 5.25% ¹⁷ 30% - 78,700 78,700 - - - LOM ¹⁷ $ 262,120 $ 78,700 $ 340,820 $ 148,840 97,788 6,666 Platinum Marathon Gen Mining CAN 22% ¹⁴ 18% $ 9,367 $ 45,365 $ 54,732 $ - - - LOM Platreef Ivanhoe SA 5.25% ¹⁷ 30% - 57,500 57,500 - - - LOM ¹⁷ $ 9,367 $ 102,865 $ 112,232 $ - - - Cobalt Voisey's Bay Vale CAN 42.4% ²⁶ 18% $ 390,000 $ - $ 390,000 $ 46,936 2,998 445 LOM Total PMPAs Currently Owned $ 8,762,294 $ 1,737,452 $ 10,499,746 $ 7,097,421 Terminated / Matured PMPAs 1,303,697 - $ 1,303,697 3,117,152 Total $ 10,065,991 $ 1,737,452 $ 11,803,443 $ 10,214,573 WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2023 ANNUAL REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [8]

Abbreviations as follows: FM = First Majestic Silver Corp; MNTO = Minto Metals Corp.; PAAS = Pan American Silver Corp; ARG = Argentina; BRA = Brazil; CAN = Canada; CHL = Chile; CO = Colombia; ECU = Ecuador; GRC = Greece; MEX = Mexico; PER = Peru; PRT = Portugal; SA = South Africa; SWE = Sweden; USA = United States; UK = United Kingdom; and LOM = Life of Mine. Please refer to the section entitled "Contractual Obligations and Contingencies - Mineral Stream Interests" on page 37 of this MD&A for more information. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces and per ounce amounts. The total upfront consideration paid to date excludes closing costs and capitalized interest, where applicable. Please refer to the section entitled "Other Contractual Obligations and Contingencies" on page 39 of this MD&A for details of when the remaining upfront consideration is forecasted to be paid. Payable gold, silver, palladium and cobalt PBND are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in the future as additional information is received. The figure for cobalt comprises a combination of PBND and Inventory. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for material risks, assumptions and important disclosure associated with this information. Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. As of December 31, 2023, the Company has received approximately $289 million of operating cash flows from the Sudbury stream. Should the market value of gold delivered to Wheaton through the 20-year term of the contract, net of the per ounce cash payment, be lower than the initial $670 million refundable deposit, the Company will be entitled to a refund of the difference at the conclusion of the term. The term of the Sudbury PMPA ends on May 11, 2033. The original San Dimas SPA, entered into on October 15, 2004, was terminated on May 10, 2018 and concurrently the Company entered into the new San Dimas PMPA. Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. The current ratio is 70:1. Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. The Company is entitled to acquire 100% of the first 30,000 ounces of gold produced per annum and 50% thereafter. On May 13, 2023, Minto Metals Corp. announced the suspension of operations at the Minto mine. Once the Company has received 310,000 ounces of gold and 2.15 million ounces of silver under the Marmato PMPA, the attributable gold and silver production will be reduced to 5.25% and 50%, respectively. Once the Company has received 285,000 ounces of gold under the Santo Domingo PMPA, the Company's attributable gold production will be reduced to 67%. Once the Company has received 90,000 ounces of gold under the Fenix PMPA, the attributable gold production will reduce to 4% until 140,000 ounces have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 3.5%. Once the Company has received 464,000 ounces of gold under the amended Blackwater Gold PMPA, the attributable gold production will be reduced to 4%. Once the Company has received 17.8 million ounces of silver under the Blackwater Silver PMPA, the attributable silver production will be reduced to 33%. Once the Company has received 145,000 ounces of gold under the Curipamba PMPA, the attributable gold production will be reduced to 33%, and once the Company has received 4.6 million ounces of silver, the attributable silver production will be reduced to 50%. Once the Company has received 150,000 ounces of gold and 120,000 ounces of platinum under the Marathon PMPA, the attributable gold and platinum production will be reduced to 67% and 15%. During Q2-2023, B2Gold completed its acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Sabina, and in conjunction with this acquisition B2Gold exercised the option to acquire 33% of the stream under the Goose PMPA in exchange for a cash payment in the amount of $46 million, resulting in a gain on partial disposal of the Goose PMPA in the amount of $5 million. In connection with the exercise of the option, once the Company has received 87,100 ounces of gold under the Goose PMPA, the Company's attributable gold production will be 1.44%, and once the Company has received 134,000 ounces of gold under the agreement, the Company's attributable gold production will be reduced to 1.0%. Once Wheaton has received 700,000 ounces of gold under the Cangrejos PMPA, the Company's attributable gold production will be reduced to 4.4%. Once the Company has received 218,750 ounces of gold under the Platreef Gold PMPA, the attributable gold production will reduce to 50% until 428,300 ounces have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 3.125%. Under the Platreef Palladium and Platinum PMPA, once the Company has received 350,000 ounces of combined palladium and platinum, the attributable palladium and platinum production will reduce to 3% until 485,115 ounces have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 0.1% of the payable palladium and platinum production. If certain thresholds are met, including if production through the Platreef project concentrator achieves 5.5 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa"), the 3.125% residual gold stream and the 0.1% residual palladium and platinum stream will terminate. Under the Platreef Gold PMPA,

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (which acquired Nomad Royalty Ltd. on August 15, 2022) ("Sandstorm") is entitled to purchase 37.5% of payable gold. The decrease in the percentage of payable metal that Wheaton will be entitled to purchase is conditional on delivery of the total amount of payable gold to all purchasers (Wheaton and

Sandstorm combined). The values set out herein pertain only to Wheaton's share of the payable gold. Once the Company has received 125,000 ounces of gold under the Curraghinalt PMPA, the Company's attributable gold production will be reduced to 1.5%. Under the Kudz Ze Kayah PMPA, the Company will be entitled to purchase staged percentages of produced gold and produced silver ranging from 6.875% to 7.375% until 330,000 ounces of gold and 43.30 million ounces of silver are produced and delivered, thereafter reducing to a range of 5.625% to 6.125% until a further 59,800 ounces of gold and 7.96 million ounces of silver are produced and delivered, further reducing to a range of 5% to 5.5% until a further 270,200 ounces of gold and 35.34 million ounces of silver are produced and delivered for a total of 660,000 ounces of gold and 86.6 million ounces of silver and thereafter ranging between 6.25% and 6.75%. Once Wheaton has received 140 million ounces of silver under the Antamina PMPA, the Company's attributable silver production will be reduced to 22.5%. The term of the Los Filos PMPA ends on October 15, 2029. The term of the Neves-Corvo and Aljustrel PMPAs ends on June 5, 2057. Wheaton only has the rights to silver contained in concentrate containing less than 15% copper at the Aljustrel mine. On September 12, 2023, it was announced that the production of the zinc and lead concentrates at the Aljustrel mine will be halted from September 24, 2023 until the second quarter of 2025. Once Wheaton has received 10 million ounces of silver under the Cozamin PMPA, the Company's attributable silver production will be reduced to 33%. Once the Company has received 375,000 ounces of palladium under the Stillwater PMPA, the Company's attributable palladium production will be reduced to 2.25%, and once the Company has received 550,000 ounces of palladium under the agreement, the Company's attributable palladium production will be reduced to 1%. Once the Company has received 31 million pounds of cobalt under the Voisey's Bay PMPA, the Company's attributable cobalt production will be reduced to 21.2%. On November 15, 2023, the Company entered into a purchase agreement with certain entities advised by Orion to acquire the existing Platreef and KZK PMPAs (the

"Orion Purchase Agreement"). Closing of the Orion Purchase Agreement occurred on February 27, 2024. Updates on the Operating Mineral Stream Interests Salobo - Mill Throughput Expansion On November 21, 2023, Vale S.A. ("Vale") reported the successful completion of the throughput test for the first phase of the Salobo III project, with the Salobo complex exceeding an average of 32 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa") over a 90-day period. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company paid Vale $370 million for the completion of the first phase of the Salobo III expansion project on December 1, 2023. Salobo III is expected to achieve a sustained throughput capacity of 36 Mtpa in the fourth quarter of 2024. Voisey's Bay - Underground Mine Extension Vale reports that physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension was 92% at the end of the fourth quarter, and that the main surface assets are completed and already operating. The electromechanical assembly on the remaining surface assets are well advanced (above 60% physical progress). In the underground portion, the scope in Reid Brook is completed and the project is fully focused on Eastern Deeps. The mine development is concluded, and construction is ongoing. Peñasquito - Restart of Operations On June 8, 2023, Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") reported that it had suspended operations at the Peñasquito mine due to a labour dispute effective June 7, 2023. On October 13, 2023, Newmont reached a definitive agreement with the union to end the strike and has since safely ramped up operations at the mine. WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2023 ANNUAL REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [9]