Who is Wheaton Precious Metals?

A Model Designed to Deliver Value to All Stakeholders

Our Vision: To be the world's premier precious metals investment vehicle

Our Mandate: To deliver value through streaming to all our stakeholders

Shareholders

We deliver low risk, high quality, diversified exposure and growth optionality to investors

Partners

By crystallizing value for precious metals yet to be produced, we work with our partners to unlock and create value

Neighbours

We promote responsible mining practices and support the communities in which we live and operate

Wheaton's Streaming Advantage

The Sustainable Option for Precious Metal Investing

High-Quality Assets

93% of Wheaton's current production comes from high margin mines operating in the lowest half of their respective cost curves

Predictable Costs

Contractually defined cost per ounce protects streamers from inflationary cost pressures

Progressive Dividend

Progressive dividend policy marked by an increase to our 2024 annual dividend10

Commodity Price Leverage

Investors get leverage to the underlying commodities as delivery payments per ounce are pre-determined

Exploration & Expansion Upside

High-margin assets receive the benefit from exploration success and expansion upside typically at no additional cost

Optionality

Development projects not included in guidance have the potential of adding ~200,000 GEOs per year29

Cost predictability translates into direct leverage to potential increases in precious metal prices,

providing investors with some of the highest sustainable margins in the industry

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

The Wheaton Advantage

Elevating The Streaming Model

High-Quality,Long-Life

Strong Organic Growth

93%

28

YEARS

~40%

Of production from assets in the lowest half of the cost curve

Of mine life based on P&P reserves

Estimated organic growth over next

five years from

key assets including Salobo, Antamina & multiple new Development Projects

Strong Corporate

Development Momentum

Lean and Diverse

Organizational Structure

8

>$1

BILLION

42

50%

New investments into assets in 2023

committed in total upfront payments in 202338

Total number of employees globally

50% of board members represent a diverse background

Strong Balance Sheet

Sector-Leading Sustainability Ratings

$306

MILLION

$2

BILLION

Top

Rated

AA

Cash & cash equivalents at March 31, 2024

Available credit under fully undrawn revolving term loan

By Sustainalytics for

Precious Metals27

By MSCI ESG

Research26

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

Wheaton's

Global Portfolio

6

Vancouver Office

5

Cornerstone Assets

  1. Salobo, Brazil
  2. Antamina, Peru
  3. Peñasquito, Mexico
  4. Constancia, Peru
  5. Voisey's Bay, Canada
  1. Blackwater, Canada
  2. Platreef, South Africa

3

21

4

7

18 Operating Mines

27 Development Projects & Other

Well-diversified portfolio with low political risk

7

Our Partners

Capstone Copper

Newmont

Artemis Gold

Hudbay Rio2

Eldorado

Aris Mining

B2Gold

Adventus

Vale

First Majestic

Sibanye-Stillwater

Barrick

Waterton Copper

Equinox Gold

Ivanhoe Mines

BMC Minerals

Glencore Almina

Generation Mining

Pan American Silver

Kutcho Copper

Panoro Minerals

Dalradian Gold

Lundin Mining

Integra

Lumina Gold

Streaming capital is utilized by a wide range of companies in the mining industry

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

High-Quality Asset Base

Low-cost,Long-life Production

2024 Forecast Production

by Cost Quartile1,3

4% 3%

23%

First

70%

Second

Third

Fourth

Mine Life (years)

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Mine Life of Operating Portfolio1,2,8

12

24

28

Proven & Probable Measured &

Inferred

Indicated

93% of Wheaton's production comes from assets that fall in the lowest half of their respective cost curves,

and the portfolio has 28 years of Proven and Probable reserve mine life

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

High-Quality Asset Base

Path to Long-term Organic Growth1,29

Gold Equivalent Production (GEO) (Koz)4

1,000

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2023

Actuals:

GEOs:

584 Koz

12.2 Koz

Other Metals

375

Koz Au

17.2

Moz Ag

2024

Guidance:

GEOs:

550-620 Koz

12.0-15.0 Koz Other Metals

325-370

Koz Au

18.5-20.5

Moz Ag

2029 - 2033 Average:

850,000 GEOs

Growing to >800,000

GEOs by 2028

Anticipated Organic Growth Drivers Include:

Brownfield:

Greenfield:

Salobo

Blackwater

Antamina

Platreef

Peñasquito

Goose

Voisey's Bay

Mineral Park

Marmato

Fenix

Stillwater

Curipamba

Santo Domingo

Marathon

Copper World

2023A

2024E

25E

26E

27E

28E

29E

30E

31E

32E

33E

Anticipated sector leading production growth over the next 5 years of ~40%, with stable production of over 850k GEOs per year expected in the long-term

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

10

