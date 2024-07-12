The Premier Precious Metals Investment
Who is Wheaton Precious Metals?
A Model Designed to Deliver Value to All Stakeholders
Our Vision: To be the world's premier precious metals investment vehicle
Our Mandate: To deliver value through streaming to all our stakeholders
Shareholders
We deliver low risk, high quality, diversified exposure and growth optionality to investors
Partners
By crystallizing value for precious metals yet to be produced, we work with our partners to unlock and create value
Neighbours
We promote responsible mining practices and support the communities in which we live and operate
4
Wheaton's Streaming Advantage
The Sustainable Option for Precious Metal Investing
High-Quality Assets
93% of Wheaton's current production comes from high margin mines operating in the lowest half of their respective cost curves
Predictable Costs
Contractually defined cost per ounce protects streamers from inflationary cost pressures
Progressive Dividend
Progressive dividend policy marked by an increase to our 2024 annual dividend10
Commodity Price Leverage
Investors get leverage to the underlying commodities as delivery payments per ounce are pre-determined
Exploration & Expansion Upside
High-margin assets receive the benefit from exploration success and expansion upside typically at no additional cost
Optionality
Development projects not included in guidance have the potential of adding ~200,000 GEOs per year29
Cost predictability translates into direct leverage to potential increases in precious metal prices,
providing investors with some of the highest sustainable margins in the industry
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS
5
The Wheaton Advantage
Elevating The Streaming Model
High-Quality,Long-Life
Strong Organic Growth
93%
28
YEARS
~40%
Of production from assets in the lowest half of the cost curve
Of mine life based on P&P reserves
Estimated organic growth over next
five years from
key assets including Salobo, Antamina & multiple new Development Projects
Strong Corporate
Development Momentum
Lean and Diverse
Organizational Structure
8
>$1
BILLION
42
50%
New investments into assets in 2023
committed in total upfront payments in 202338
Total number of employees globally
50% of board members represent a diverse background
Strong Balance Sheet
Sector-Leading Sustainability Ratings
$306
MILLION
$2
BILLION
Top
Rated
AA
Cash & cash equivalents at March 31, 2024
Available credit under fully undrawn revolving term loan
By Sustainalytics for
Precious Metals27
By MSCI ESG
Research26
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS
6
Wheaton's
Global Portfolio
6
Vancouver Office
5
Cornerstone Assets
- Salobo, Brazil
- Antamina, Peru
- Peñasquito, Mexico
- Constancia, Peru
- Voisey's Bay, Canada
- Blackwater, Canada
- Platreef, South Africa
3
21
4
7
18 Operating Mines
27 Development Projects & Other
Well-diversified portfolio with low political risk
7
Our Partners
Capstone Copper
Newmont
Artemis Gold
Hudbay Rio2
Eldorado
Aris Mining
B2Gold
Adventus
Vale
First Majestic
Sibanye-Stillwater
Barrick
Waterton Copper
Equinox Gold
Ivanhoe Mines
BMC Minerals
Glencore Almina
Generation Mining
Pan American Silver
Kutcho Copper
Panoro Minerals
Dalradian Gold
Lundin Mining
Integra
Lumina Gold
Streaming capital is utilized by a wide range of companies in the mining industry
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS
8
High-Quality Asset Base
Low-cost,Long-life Production
2024 Forecast Production
by Cost Quartile1,3
4% 3%
23%
First
70%
Second
Third
Fourth
Mine Life (years)
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Mine Life of Operating Portfolio1,2,8
12
24
28
Proven & Probable Measured &
Inferred
Indicated
93% of Wheaton's production comes from assets that fall in the lowest half of their respective cost curves,
and the portfolio has 28 years of Proven and Probable reserve mine life
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS
9
High-Quality Asset Base
Path to Long-term Organic Growth1,29
Gold Equivalent Production (GEO) (Koz)4
1,000
900
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
2023
Actuals:
GEOs:
584 Koz
12.2 Koz
Other Metals
375
Koz Au
17.2
Moz Ag
2024
Guidance:
GEOs:
550-620 Koz
12.0-15.0 Koz Other Metals
325-370
Koz Au
18.5-20.5
Moz Ag
2029 - 2033 Average:
850,000 GEOs
Growing to >800,000
GEOs by 2028
Anticipated Organic Growth Drivers Include:
Brownfield:
Greenfield:
Salobo
Blackwater
Antamina
Platreef
Peñasquito
Goose
Voisey's Bay
Mineral Park
Marmato
Fenix
Stillwater
Curipamba
Santo Domingo
Marathon
Copper World
2023A
2024E
25E
26E
27E
28E
29E
30E
31E
32E
33E
Anticipated sector leading production growth over the next 5 years of ~40%, with stable production of over 850k GEOs per year expected in the long-term
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS
10
