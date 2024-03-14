The Premier Precious Metals Investment

March 2024

Who is Wheaton Precious Metals?

A Model Designed to Deliver Value to All Stakeholders

Our Vision: To be the world's premier precious metals investment vehicle

Our Mandate: To deliver value through streaming to all our stakeholders

Shareholders

We deliver low risk, high quality, diversified exposure and growth optionality to investors

Partners

By crystallizing value for precious metals yet to be produced, we work with our partners to unlock and create value

Neighbours

We promote responsible mining practices and support the communities in which we live and operate

4

Wheaton's Streaming Advantage

The Sustainable Option for Precious Metal Investing

High-Quality Assets

93% of Wheaton's current production comes from high margin mines operating in the lowest half of their respective cost curves

Predictable Costs

Contractually defined cost per ounce protects streamers from inflationary cost pressures

Commodity Price Leverage

Investors get leverage to the underlying commodities as delivery payments per ounce are pre-determined

Exploration & Expansion Upside

High-margin assets receive the benefit from exploration success and expansion upside typically at no additional cost

Progressive Dividend

Progressive dividend policy marked by an increase to our 2024 annual dividend10

Optionality

Development projects not included in guidance have the potential of adding ~200,000 GEOs per year29

Cost predictability translates into direct leverage to potential increases in precious metal prices,

providing investors with some of the highest sustainable margins in the industry

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

5

The Wheaton Advantage

Elevating The Streaming Model

Strong Organic Growth High-Quality,Long-Life

93%

30

YEARS

~40%

Of production from assets in the lowest half of the cost curve

Of mine life based on P&P reserves

Estimated organic growth over next five years from key assets including Salobo, Antamina & multiple new Development Projects

Strong Corporate

Development Momentum

Lean and Diverse

Organizational Structure

8

New investments into

assets in 2023

>$1

comitted in total

upfront payments in

BILLION

202338

42

Total number of

employees globally

Over 40% gender

40% diversity at the board level

Strong Balance Sheet

Sector-Leading Sustainability Ratings

$547

Cash & cash

equivalents at

MILLION

Dec 31st, 2023

$2

Available credit under

fully undrawn revolving

BILLION

term loan

Top

By Sustainalytics for

Rated

Precious Metals27

AA

By MSCI ESG

Research26

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

6

Wheaton's

Global Portfolio

6

5

Cornerstone Assets

  1. Salobo, Brazil
  2. Antamina, Peru
  3. Peñasquito, Mexico
  4. Constancia, Peru
  5. Voisey's Bay, Canada
  1. Blackwater, Canada
  2. Platreef, South Africa

Vancouver Office

3

21

4

7

18

Operating Mines

26

Development Projects & Other

Well-diversified portfolio with low political risk

7

Our Partners

Glencore Generation Mining Rio 2

HudbayCapstone Copper Ivanhoe Mines

Aris Mining Dalradian Gold Panoro Minerals

B2Gold Vale First Majestic BMC Minerals

Barrick Waterton Copper Equinox Gold Adventus

Sibanye-StillwaterNewmont Almina

Pan American Silver Artemis Gold Kutcho Copper Eldorado

Lundin Mining Lumina Gold

Streaming capital is utilized by a wide range of companies in the mining industry

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

8

High-Quality Asset Base

Low-cost,Long-life Production

2024 Forecast Production

by Cost Quartile1,3

4% 3%

23%

First

Second

70%

Third

Fourth

Mine Life (years)

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Mine Life of Operating Portfolio1,2,8

24

13

30

Proven &

Measured &

Inferred

Probable

Indicated

93% of Wheaton's production comes from assets that fall in the lowest half of their respective cost curves,

and the portfolio has over 30 years of Proven and Probable reserve mine life

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

9

High-Quality Asset Base

Path to Long-term Organic Growth1,29

Gold Equivalent Production (GEO) (Koz)4

1,000

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2023: Actuals

GEOs:

584 Koz

12.2 Koz

Other Metals

375

Koz Au

17.2

Moz Ag

2024:

Guidance

GEOs:

550-620 Koz

12.0-15.0 Koz Other Metals

325-370 Koz Au

18.5-20.5

Moz Ag

2029 - 2033 Average:

850,000 GEOs

Growing to >800,000

GEOs by 2028

Anticipated Organic Growth Drivers Include:

Brownfield:

Greenfield:

Salobo

Blackwater

Antamina

Platreef35

Voisey's Bay

Goose

Marmato

Mineral Park

Stillwater

Fenix

Curipamba

Santo Domingo

Copper World

2023A

2024E

25E

26E

27E

28E

29E

30E

31E

32E

33E

Anticipated Sector leading production growth over the next 5 years of ~40%,

with stable production of over 850k GEOs per year expected in the long-term

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

10

