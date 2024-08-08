Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
amounts - unaudited)
Sales
6
$
299,064
$
264,972
$
595,870
$
479,437
Cost of sales
Cost of sales, excluding depletion
$
54,007
$
58,642
$
115,562
$
110,606
Depletion
58,865
54,474
122,541
99,473
Total cost of sales
$
112,872
$
113,116
$
238,103
$
210,079
Gross margin
$
186,192
$
151,856
$
357,767
$
269,358
General and administrative expenses
7
10,241
10,216
20,705
20,315
Share based compensation
8
6,241
4,484
7,522
11,881
Donations and community investments
9
703
1,940
2,273
3,318
Earnings from operations
$
169,007
$
135,216
$
327,267
$
233,844
Gain on disposal of mineral stream interests
12
-
5,027
-
5,027
Other income (expense)
10
5,122
8,692
12,317
16,254
Earnings before finance costs and income taxes
$
174,129
$
148,935
$
339,584
$
255,125
Finance costs
16.3
1,299
1,352
2,741
2,731
Earnings before income taxes
$
172,830
$
147,583
$
336,843
$
252,394
Income tax expense (recovery)
22
50,513
6,135
50,485
(445)
Net earnings
$
122,317
$
141,448
$
286,358
$
252,839
Basic earnings per share
$
0.270
$
0.312
$
0.632
$
0.559
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.269
$
0.312
$
0.631
$
0.558
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding
Basic
20
453,430
452,892
453,262
452,633
Diluted
20
454,104
453,575
453,888
453,368
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net earnings
$
122,317
$
141,448
$
286,358
$
252,839
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to net
earnings
Gain (loss) on LTIs¹
15
$
18,309
$
(53,083)
$
12,840
$
(8,429)
Income tax (recovery) expense related
to LTIs
22
1,327
(6,044)
1,424
(2,090)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
$
16,982
$
(47,039)
$
11,416
$
(6,339)
Total comprehensive income
$
139,299
$
94,409
$
297,774
$
246,500
- LTIs = long-term investments - common shares held.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)
As at
As at
June 30
December 31
Note
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
21
$
540,217
$
546,527
Accounts receivable
11
9,654
10,078
Cobalt inventory
-
1,372
Income taxes receivable
22
4,544
5,935
Other
23
4,398
3,499
Total current assets
$
558,813
$
567,411
Non-current assets
Mineral stream interests
12
$
6,487,552
$
6,122,441
Early deposit mineral stream interests
13
47,094
47,093
Mineral royalty interests
14
35,527
13,454
Long-term equity investments
15
88,071
246,678
Property, plant and equipment
7,752
7,638
Other
24
22,273
26,470
Total non-current assets
$
6,688,269
$
6,463,774
Total assets
$
7,247,082
$
7,031,185
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
12,272
$
13,458
Current portion of performance share units
19.1
8,099
12,013
Current portion of lease liabilities
16.2
435
604
Total current liabilities
$
20,806
$
26,075
Non-current liabilities
Performance share units
19.1
$
5,660
$
9,113
Lease liabilities
16.2
5,301
5,625
Global minimum tax
22
50,510
-
Deferred income taxes
22
250
232
Pension liability
4,883
4,624
Total non-current liabilities
$
66,604
$
19,594
Total liabilities
$
87,410
$
45,669
Shareholders' equity
Issued capital
17
$
3,796,172
$
3,777,323
Reserves
18
(62,186)
(40,091)
Retained earnings
3,425,686
3,248,284
Total shareholders' equity
$
7,159,672
$
6,985,516
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,247,082
$
7,031,185
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
122,317
$
141,448
$
286,358
$
252,839
Adjustments for
Depreciation and depletion
59,211
54,857
123,224
100,247
Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest
12
-
(5,027)
-
(5,027)
Interest expense
16.3
72
36
145
53
Equity settled share based compensation
8
1,655
1,859
3,253
3,402
Performance share units - expense
19.1
4,586
2,625
4,269
8,479
Performance share units - paid
19.1
-
-
(11,129)
(16,675)
Pension expense
283
291
458
458
Pension paid
-
(20)
(43)
(116)
Income tax (recovery) expense
22
50,513
6,135
50,485
(445)
(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share
purchase warrants held
10
(197)
280
(380)
105
Investment income recognized in net earnings
(4,877)
(8,880)
(11,315)
(16,028)
Other
482
418
400
499
Change in non-cash working capital
21
(3,664)
1,685
(1,508)
(387)
Cash generated from operations before income
taxes and interest
$
230,381
$
195,707
$
444,217
$
327,404
Income taxes paid
(75)
(988)
(191)
(4,332)
Interest paid
(73)
(15)
(148)
(33)
Interest received
4,160
7,672
9,895
14,443
Cash generated from operating activities
$
234,393
$
202,376
$
453,773
$
337,482
Financing activities
Credit facility extension fees
16.1
$
(925)
$
(846)
$
(925)
$
(846)
Share purchase options exercised
18.1
8,348
1,134
12,164
10,510
Lease payments
16.2
(147)
(177)
(295)
(379)
Dividends paid
17.2
(139,124)
(131,091)
(139,124)
(131,091)
Cash used for financing activities
$
(131,848)
$
(130,980)
$
(128,180)
$
(121,806)
Investing activities
Mineral stream interests
12
$
(35,605)
$
(88,710)
$
(486,507)
$
(120,234)
Early deposit mineral stream interests
13
-
-
-
(750)
Mineral royalty interest
14
(10,078)
-
(22,025)
-
Net proceeds on disposal of mineral stream
interests
-
46,400
-
46,400
Acquisition of long-term investments
15, 21
-
(31)
(751)
(8,175)
Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments
15, 21
177,088
202
177,088
202
Dividends received
481
917
1,181
917
Other
(193)
(1,209)
(789)
(1,770)
Cash (used for) generated from investing activities
$
131,693
$
(42,431)
$
(331,803)
$
(83,410)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents
$
(130)
$
175
$
(100)
$
482
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
234,108
$
29,140
$
(6,310)
$
132,748
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
306,109
799,697
546,527
696,089
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
21
$
540,217
$
828,837
$
540,217
$
828,837
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
Reserves
Share
Share
LTI 1
Number of
Purchase
Purchase
Restricted Revaluation
(US dollars in thousands -
Shares
Issued
Warrants
Options Share Units
Reserve
Total
Retained
unaudited)
(000's)
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve (Net of Tax)
Reserves
Earnings
Total
At January 1, 2023
452,319
$ 3,752,662
$
83,077
$
22,578
$
8,142
$ (47,250)
$
66,547
$ 2,898,466
$ 6,717,675
Total comprehensive income
Net earnings
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
111,391
$
111,391
OCI 1
-
-
-
-
40,700
40,700
-
40,700
Total comprehensive income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
40,700
$
40,700
$
111,391
$
152,091
SBC 1 expense
$
-
$
-
$
631
$
911
$
-
$
1,542
$
-
$
1,542
Options 1 exercised
398
10,808
-
(1,752)
-
-
(1,752)
-
9,056
RSUs 1 released
59
2,484
-
-
(2,484)
-
(2,484)
-
-
Warrant expiration
-
-
(83,077)
-
-
-
(83,077)
83,077
-
Dividends (Note 17.2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(67,910)
(67,910)
Realized loss on disposal of
LTIs ¹ (Note 18.3)
-
-
-
-
990
990
(990)
-
At March 31, 2023
452,776
$
3,765,954
$
-
$
21,457
$
6,569
$
(5,560)
$
22,466
$
3,024,034
$
6,812,454
Total comprehensive income
Net earnings
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
141,448
$
141,448
OCI 1
-
-
-
-
(47,039)
(47,039)
-
(47,039)
Total comprehensive income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(47,039)
$
(47,039)
$
141,448
$
94,409
SBC 1 expense
$
-
$
-
$
724
$
1,135
$
-
$
1,859
$
-
$
1,859
Options 1 exercised
33
1,033
-
(162)
-
-
(162)
-
871
RSUs 1 released
60
1,482
-
-
(1,482)
-
(1,482)
-
-
Dividends (Note 17.2)
100
4,758
-
-
-
-
-
(67,938)
(63,180)
Realized gain on disposal of
LTIs ¹ (Note 18.3)
-
-
-
-
(1,831)
(1,831)
1,831
-
At June 30, 2023
452,969
$
3,773,227
$
-
$
22,019
$
6,222
$
(54,430)
$
(26,189)
$
3,099,375
$
6,846,413
Total comprehensive income
Net earnings
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
284,805
$
284,805
OCI 1
-
-
-
-
(16,574)
(16,574)
-
(16,574)
Total comprehensive income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(16,574)
$
(16,574)
$
284,805
$
268,231
SBC 1 expense
$
-
$
-
$
1,252
$
1,784
$
-
$
3,036
$
-
$
3,036
Options 1 exercised
59
2,219
-
(364)
-
-
(364)
-
1,855
Dividends (Note 17.2)
41
1,877
-
-
-
-
-
(135,896)
(134,019)
At December 31, 2023
453,069
$
3,777,323
$
-
$
22,907
$
8,006
$
(71,004)
$
(40,091)
$
3,248,284
$
6,985,516
Total comprehensive income
Net earnings
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
164,041
$
164,041
OCI 1
-
-
-
-
(5,566)
(5,566)
-
(5,566)
Total comprehensive income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(5,566)
$
(5,566)
$
164,041
$
158,475
SBC 1 expense
$
-
$
-
$
674
$
924
$
-
$
1,598
$
-
$
1,598
Options 1 exercised
158
4,565
-
(698)
-
-
(698)
-
3,867
RSUs 1 released
68
2,960
-
-
(2,960)
-
(2,960)
-
-
Dividends (Note 17.2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(70,261)
(70,261)
At March 31, 2024
453,295
$
3,784,848
$
-
$
22,883
$
5,970
$
(76,570)
$
(47,717)
$
3,342,064
$
7,079,195
Total comprehensive income
Net earnings
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
122,317
$
122,317
OCI 1
-
-
-
-
16,982
16,982
-
16,982
Total comprehensive income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
16,982
$
16,982
$
122,317
$
139,299
SBC 1 expense
$
-
$
-
$
698
$
957
$
-
$
1,655
$
-
$
1,655
Options 1 exercised
311
9,861
-
(1,475)
-
-
(1,475)
-
8,386
RSUs 1 released
1
53
-
-
(53)
-
(53)
-
-
Dividends (Note 17.2)
28
1,410
-
-
-
-
-
(70,273)
(68,863)
Realized gain on disposal of
LTIs ¹ (Note 18.3)
-
-
-
-
(31,578)
(31,578)
31,578
-
At June 30, 2024
453,635
$
3,796,172
$
-
$
22,106
$
6,874
$
(91,166)
$
(62,186)
$
3,425,686
$
7,159,672
- Definitions as follows: "OCI" = Other Comprehensive Income (Loss); "SBC" = Equity Settled Stock Based Compensation; "Options" = Share Purchase Options; "RSUs" = Restricted Share Units; "LTI's" = Long-Term Investments; "Warrants" = Share Purchase Warrants.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (US Dollars)
1. Description of Business and Nature of Operations
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a precious metal streaming company which generates its revenue primarily from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company"), which is the ultimate parent company of its consolidated group, is incorporated and domiciled in Canada, and its principal place of business is at Suite 3500 - 1021 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 0C3. The Company trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") under the symbol WPM.
As of June 30, 2024, the Company has entered into 38 long-term agreements (30 of which are precious metal purchase agreements, or "PMPAs", three of which are early deposit PMPAs, and five of which are royalty agreements), with 32 different mining companies, related to precious metals and cobalt relating to 18 mining assets which are currently operating, 23 which are at various stages of development and 4 which have been placed into care and maintenance or have been closed, located in 16 countries. Pursuant to the PMPAs, Wheaton acquires metal production from the counterparties for an initial upfront payment plus an additional cash payment for each ounce or pound delivered which is either a fixed price or fixed percentage of the market price by contract, generally at or below the prevailing market price.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were authorized for issue as of August 7, 2024 in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.
2. Basis of Presentation and Statement of Compliance
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments which have been measured at fair value as at the relevant balance sheet date. The consolidated financial statements are presented in United States ("US") dollars, which is the Company's functional currency, and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand US dollars (US$ 000's) unless otherwise noted. References to "Cdn$" refer to Canadian dollars.
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The accounting policies applied in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and have been prepared using the same accounting policies and methods of application as disclosed in Note 3 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and were consistently applied to all the periods presented unless otherwise stated below. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and note disclosures required by IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements and therefore should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the use of certain accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgment in applying the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements, are disclosed in Note 4.
In the opinion of management, all adjustments (including normal recurring adjustments) necessary to present fairly the financial position at June 30, 2024 and the results of operations and cash flows for all periods presented have been made. The interim results are not necessarily indicative of results for a full year.
3. Material Accounting Policy Information
3.1. New Accounting Standards Effective in 2024
Amendment to IAS 1- Presentation of Financial statements
The amendments to IAS 1, clarify the presentation of liabilities. The classification of liabilities as current or non- current is based on contractual rights that are in existence at the end of the reporting period and is affected by expectations about whether an entity will exercise its right to defer settlement. A liability not due over the next twelve months is classified as non-current even if management intends or expects to settle the liability within twelve months. The amendment also introduces a definition of 'settlement' to make clear that settlement refers to the transfer of cash, equity instruments, other assets, or services to the counterparty. The amendment issued in October 2022 also clarifies how conditions with which an entity must comply within twelve months after the reporting period affect the classification of a liability. Covenants to be complied with after the reporting date do not affect the classification of debt as current or non-current at the reporting date. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (US Dollars)
beginning on or after January 1, 2024. The adoption of this amendment did not have a material impact on the Company's financial statements.
3.2. Future Changes to Accounting Policies
The IASB has issued the following new or amended standards:
IFRS 18 - Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements.
In April 2024, the IASB released IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements. IFRS 18 replaces IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements while carrying forward many of the requirements in IAS 1. IFRS 18 introduces new requirements to: i) present specified categories and defined subtotals in the statement of earnings, ii) provide disclosures on management-defined performance measures (MPMs) in the notes to the financial statements, iii) improve aggregation and disaggregation. Some of the requirements in IAS 1 are moved to IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures. The IASB also made minor amendments to IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows and IAS 33 Earnings per Share in connection with the new standard. IFRS 18 requires retrospective application with specific transition provisions. The Company is required to apply IFRS 18 for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027 with early adoption permitted. The Company is currently evaluating the impact of IFRS 18 on its financial statements.
4. Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty and Critical Accounting Judgments
The preparation of the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities at the date of the consolidated financial statements and reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Estimates and assumptions are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. However, actual outcomes can differ from these estimates.
Information about significant areas of estimation uncertainty and judgments made by management in preparing the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are unchanged from those disclosed in Note 4 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
5. Financial Instruments
5.1. Capital Risk Management
The Company manages its capital to ensure that it will be able to continue as a going concern and satisfy its outstanding funding commitments while maintaining a high degree of financial flexibility to consummate new streaming investments.
The capital structure of the Company consists of debt (Note 16) and equity attributable to common shareholders, comprising of issued capital (Note 17), accumulated reserves (Note 18) and retained earnings.
The Company is not subject to any externally imposed capital requirements with the exception of complying with the minimum tangible net worth covenant under its sustainability-linked revolving credit facility (Note 16).
The Company is in compliance with the debt covenants at June 30, 2024, as described in Note 16.1.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (US Dollars)
5.2. Categories of Financial Assets and Liabilities
Trade receivables from sales of cobalt and other receivables are non-interest bearing and are stated at amortized cost, which approximate fair values due to the short terms to maturity. Where necessary, the other receivables are reported net of allowances for uncollectable amounts. The refundable deposit on the 777 PMPA, which requires a single principal payment at maturity, is carried at amortized cost, which approximates its fair value. All other financial assets are reported at fair value. Fair value adjustments on financial assets are reflected as a component of net earnings with the exception of fair value adjustments associated with the Company's long-term investments in common shares held. As these long- term investments are held for strategic purposes and not for trading, the Company has made a one time, irrevocable election to reflect the fair value adjustments associated with these investments as a component of OCI. Financial liabilities are reported at amortized cost using the effective interest method, which approximate fair values due to the short terms to maturity. The following table summarizes the classification of the Company's financial assets and liabilities:
June 30
December 31
(in thousands)
Note
2024
2023
Financial assets
Financial assets mandatorily measured at FVTNE 1
Cash and cash equivalents
21
$
540,217
$
546,527
Trade receivables from provisional concentrate sales, net of fair
value adjustment
6, 11
8,703
5,360
Long-term investments - warrants held
1,172
652
Investments in equity instruments designated at FVTOCI 1
Long-term investments - common shares held
15
86,899
246,026
Financial assets measured at amortized cost
Trade receivables from sales of cobalt
11
-
3,975
Refundable deposit - 777 PMPA
24
9,063
8,717
Other accounts receivable
951
743
Total financial assets
$
647,005
$
812,000
Financial liabilities
Financial liabilities at amortized cost
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
12,272
$
13,458
Lease liabilities
16.2
5,736
6,229
Total financial liabilities
$
18,008
$
19,687
- FVTNE refers to Fair Value Through Net Earnings, FVTOCI refers to Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income.
5.3. Credit Risk
Credit risk is the risk that the counterparty to a financial instrument will cause a financial loss for the Company by failing to discharge its obligations. To mitigate exposure to credit risk on financial assets, the Company has established policies to limit the concentration of credit risk, to ensure counterparties demonstrate minimum acceptable credit worthiness and to ensure liquidity of available funds.
The Company closely monitors its financial assets and does not have any significant concentration of credit risk. The Company invests surplus cash in short-term, high credit quality, money market instruments. Finally, counterparties used to sell precious metals are all large, international organizations with strong credit ratings and the balance of trade receivables on these sales in the ordinary course of business is not significant. Therefore, credit risk associated with trade receivables at June 30, 2024 is considered to be negligible.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (US Dollars)
The Company's maximum exposure to credit risk related to its financial assets is as follows:
June 30
December 31
(in thousands)
Note
2024
2023
Cash and cash equivalents
21
$
540,217
$
546,527
Trade receivables from provisional concentrate sales, net of fair value
adjustment
11
8,703
5,360
Trade receivables from sales of cobalt
11
-
3,975
Refundable Deposit - 777 PMPA
24
9,063
8,717
Other accounts receivables
11
951
743
Maximum exposure to credit risk related to financial assets
$
558,934
$
565,322
5.4. Liquidity Risk
The Company has in place a rigorous planning and budgeting process to help determine the funds required to support the Company's normal operating requirements on an ongoing basis and its expansionary plans. The Company ensures that there are sufficient committed loan facilities to meet its short-term business requirements, taking into account its anticipated cash flows from operations and its holdings of cash and cash equivalents. As at June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $540 million (December 31, 2023 - $547 million) and working capital of $538 million (December 31, 2023 - $541 million).
The Company holds equity investments of several companies (Note 15) with a combined market value at June 30, 2024 of $88 million (December 31, 2023 - $247 million). The daily exchange traded volume of these shares, including the shares underlying the warrants, may not be sufficient for the Company to liquidate its position in a short period of time without potentially affecting the market value of the shares. These shares and warrants are held for strategic purposes and are considered long-term investments and therefore, as part of the Company's planning, budgeting and liquidity analysis process, these investments are not relied upon to provide operational liquidity.
The following table summarizes the timing associated with the Company's remaining contractual payments relating to its financial liabilities and performance share units liability. The table reflects the undiscounted cash flows of financial liabilities based on the earliest date on which the Company can be required to pay (assuming that the Company is in compliance with all of its obligations). The table includes both interest and principal cash flows, where applicable.
As at June 30, 2024
(in thousands)
2024
2025 - 2026
2027 - 2028
After 2028
Total
Accounts payable and accrued
liabilities
$
12,272
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
12,272
Performance share units 1
-
13,036
723
-
13,759
Total
$
12,272
$
13,036
$
723
$
-
$
26,031
1) See Note 19.1 for estimated value per PSU at maturity and anticipated performance factor at maturity.
