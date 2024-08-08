Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

(US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

amounts - unaudited)

Sales

6

$

299,064

$

264,972

$

595,870

$

479,437

Cost of sales

Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$

54,007

$

58,642

$

115,562

$

110,606

Depletion

58,865

54,474

122,541

99,473

Total cost of sales

$

112,872

$

113,116

$

238,103

$

210,079

Gross margin

$

186,192

$

151,856

$

357,767

$

269,358

General and administrative expenses

7

10,241

10,216

20,705

20,315

Share based compensation

8

6,241

4,484

7,522

11,881

Donations and community investments

9

703

1,940

2,273

3,318

Earnings from operations

$

169,007

$

135,216

$

327,267

$

233,844

Gain on disposal of mineral stream interests

12

-

5,027

-

5,027

Other income (expense)

10

5,122

8,692

12,317

16,254

Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

$

174,129

$

148,935

$

339,584

$

255,125

Finance costs

16.3

1,299

1,352

2,741

2,731

Earnings before income taxes

$

172,830

$

147,583

$

336,843

$

252,394

Income tax expense (recovery)

22

50,513

6,135

50,485

(445)

Net earnings

$

122,317

$

141,448

$

286,358

$

252,839

Basic earnings per share

$

0.270

$

0.312

$

0.632

$

0.559

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.269

$

0.312

$

0.631

$

0.558

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding

Basic

20

453,430

452,892

453,262

452,633

Diluted

20

454,104

453,575

453,888

453,368

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [2]

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net earnings

$

122,317

$

141,448

$

286,358

$

252,839

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to net

earnings

Gain (loss) on LTIs¹

15

$

18,309

$

(53,083)

$

12,840

$

(8,429)

Income tax (recovery) expense related

to LTIs

22

1,327

(6,044)

1,424

(2,090)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

$

16,982

$

(47,039)

$

11,416

$

(6,339)

Total comprehensive income

$

139,299

$

94,409

$

297,774

$

246,500

  1. LTIs = long-term investments - common shares held.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [3]

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)

As at

As at

June 30

December 31

Note

2024

2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

21

$

540,217

$

546,527

Accounts receivable

11

9,654

10,078

Cobalt inventory

-

1,372

Income taxes receivable

22

4,544

5,935

Other

23

4,398

3,499

Total current assets

$

558,813

$

567,411

Non-current assets

Mineral stream interests

12

$

6,487,552

$

6,122,441

Early deposit mineral stream interests

13

47,094

47,093

Mineral royalty interests

14

35,527

13,454

Long-term equity investments

15

88,071

246,678

Property, plant and equipment

7,752

7,638

Other

24

22,273

26,470

Total non-current assets

$

6,688,269

$

6,463,774

Total assets

$

7,247,082

$

7,031,185

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

12,272

$

13,458

Current portion of performance share units

19.1

8,099

12,013

Current portion of lease liabilities

16.2

435

604

Total current liabilities

$

20,806

$

26,075

Non-current liabilities

Performance share units

19.1

$

5,660

$

9,113

Lease liabilities

16.2

5,301

5,625

Global minimum tax

22

50,510

-

Deferred income taxes

22

250

232

Pension liability

4,883

4,624

Total non-current liabilities

$

66,604

$

19,594

Total liabilities

$

87,410

$

45,669

Shareholders' equity

Issued capital

17

$

3,796,172

$

3,777,323

Reserves

18

(62,186)

(40,091)

Retained earnings

3,425,686

3,248,284

Total shareholders' equity

$

7,159,672

$

6,985,516

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,247,082

$

7,031,185

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [4]

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Operating activities

Net earnings

$

122,317

$

141,448

$

286,358

$

252,839

Adjustments for

Depreciation and depletion

59,211

54,857

123,224

100,247

Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest

12

-

(5,027)

-

(5,027)

Interest expense

16.3

72

36

145

53

Equity settled share based compensation

8

1,655

1,859

3,253

3,402

Performance share units - expense

19.1

4,586

2,625

4,269

8,479

Performance share units - paid

19.1

-

-

(11,129)

(16,675)

Pension expense

283

291

458

458

Pension paid

-

(20)

(43)

(116)

Income tax (recovery) expense

22

50,513

6,135

50,485

(445)

(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share

purchase warrants held

10

(197)

280

(380)

105

Investment income recognized in net earnings

(4,877)

(8,880)

(11,315)

(16,028)

Other

482

418

400

499

Change in non-cash working capital

21

(3,664)

1,685

(1,508)

(387)

Cash generated from operations before income

taxes and interest

$

230,381

$

195,707

$

444,217

$

327,404

Income taxes paid

(75)

(988)

(191)

(4,332)

Interest paid

(73)

(15)

(148)

(33)

Interest received

4,160

7,672

9,895

14,443

Cash generated from operating activities

$

234,393

$

202,376

$

453,773

$

337,482

Financing activities

Credit facility extension fees

16.1

$

(925)

$

(846)

$

(925)

$

(846)

Share purchase options exercised

18.1

8,348

1,134

12,164

10,510

Lease payments

16.2

(147)

(177)

(295)

(379)

Dividends paid

17.2

(139,124)

(131,091)

(139,124)

(131,091)

Cash used for financing activities

$

(131,848)

$

(130,980)

$

(128,180)

$

(121,806)

Investing activities

Mineral stream interests

12

$

(35,605)

$

(88,710)

$

(486,507)

$

(120,234)

Early deposit mineral stream interests

13

-

-

-

(750)

Mineral royalty interest

14

(10,078)

-

(22,025)

-

Net proceeds on disposal of mineral stream

interests

-

46,400

-

46,400

Acquisition of long-term investments

15, 21

-

(31)

(751)

(8,175)

Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments

15, 21

177,088

202

177,088

202

Dividends received

481

917

1,181

917

Other

(193)

(1,209)

(789)

(1,770)

Cash (used for) generated from investing activities

$

131,693

$

(42,431)

$

(331,803)

$

(83,410)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents

$

(130)

$

175

$

(100)

$

482

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$

234,108

$

29,140

$

(6,310)

$

132,748

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

306,109

799,697

546,527

696,089

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

21

$

540,217

$

828,837

$

540,217

$

828,837

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [5]

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

Reserves

Share

Share

LTI 1

Number of

Purchase

Purchase

Restricted Revaluation

(US dollars in thousands -

Shares

Issued

Warrants

Options Share Units

Reserve

Total

Retained

unaudited)

(000's)

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve (Net of Tax)

Reserves

Earnings

Total

At January 1, 2023

452,319

$ 3,752,662

$

83,077

$

22,578

$

8,142

$ (47,250)

$

66,547

$ 2,898,466

$ 6,717,675

Total comprehensive income

Net earnings

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

111,391

$

111,391

OCI 1

-

-

-

-

40,700

40,700

-

40,700

Total comprehensive income

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

40,700

$

40,700

$

111,391

$

152,091

SBC 1 expense

$

-

$

-

$

631

$

911

$

-

$

1,542

$

-

$

1,542

Options 1 exercised

398

10,808

-

(1,752)

-

-

(1,752)

-

9,056

RSUs 1 released

59

2,484

-

-

(2,484)

-

(2,484)

-

-

Warrant expiration

-

-

(83,077)

-

-

-

(83,077)

83,077

-

Dividends (Note 17.2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(67,910)

(67,910)

Realized loss on disposal of

LTIs ¹ (Note 18.3)

-

-

-

-

990

990

(990)

-

At March 31, 2023

452,776

$

3,765,954

$

-

$

21,457

$

6,569

$

(5,560)

$

22,466

$

3,024,034

$

6,812,454

Total comprehensive income

Net earnings

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

141,448

$

141,448

OCI 1

-

-

-

-

(47,039)

(47,039)

-

(47,039)

Total comprehensive income

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(47,039)

$

(47,039)

$

141,448

$

94,409

SBC 1 expense

$

-

$

-

$

724

$

1,135

$

-

$

1,859

$

-

$

1,859

Options 1 exercised

33

1,033

-

(162)

-

-

(162)

-

871

RSUs 1 released

60

1,482

-

-

(1,482)

-

(1,482)

-

-

Dividends (Note 17.2)

100

4,758

-

-

-

-

-

(67,938)

(63,180)

Realized gain on disposal of

LTIs ¹ (Note 18.3)

-

-

-

-

(1,831)

(1,831)

1,831

-

At June 30, 2023

452,969

$

3,773,227

$

-

$

22,019

$

6,222

$

(54,430)

$

(26,189)

$

3,099,375

$

6,846,413

Total comprehensive income

Net earnings

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

284,805

$

284,805

OCI 1

-

-

-

-

(16,574)

(16,574)

-

(16,574)

Total comprehensive income

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(16,574)

$

(16,574)

$

284,805

$

268,231

SBC 1 expense

$

-

$

-

$

1,252

$

1,784

$

-

$

3,036

$

-

$

3,036

Options 1 exercised

59

2,219

-

(364)

-

-

(364)

-

1,855

Dividends (Note 17.2)

41

1,877

-

-

-

-

-

(135,896)

(134,019)

At December 31, 2023

453,069

$

3,777,323

$

-

$

22,907

$

8,006

$

(71,004)

$

(40,091)

$

3,248,284

$

6,985,516

Total comprehensive income

Net earnings

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

164,041

$

164,041

OCI 1

-

-

-

-

(5,566)

(5,566)

-

(5,566)

Total comprehensive income

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(5,566)

$

(5,566)

$

164,041

$

158,475

SBC 1 expense

$

-

$

-

$

674

$

924

$

-

$

1,598

$

-

$

1,598

Options 1 exercised

158

4,565

-

(698)

-

-

(698)

-

3,867

RSUs 1 released

68

2,960

-

-

(2,960)

-

(2,960)

-

-

Dividends (Note 17.2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(70,261)

(70,261)

At March 31, 2024

453,295

$

3,784,848

$

-

$

22,883

$

5,970

$

(76,570)

$

(47,717)

$

3,342,064

$

7,079,195

Total comprehensive income

Net earnings

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

122,317

$

122,317

OCI 1

-

-

-

-

16,982

16,982

-

16,982

Total comprehensive income

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

16,982

$

16,982

$

122,317

$

139,299

SBC 1 expense

$

-

$

-

$

698

$

957

$

-

$

1,655

$

-

$

1,655

Options 1 exercised

311

9,861

-

(1,475)

-

-

(1,475)

-

8,386

RSUs 1 released

1

53

-

-

(53)

-

(53)

-

-

Dividends (Note 17.2)

28

1,410

-

-

-

-

-

(70,273)

(68,863)

Realized gain on disposal of

LTIs ¹ (Note 18.3)

-

-

-

-

(31,578)

(31,578)

31,578

-

At June 30, 2024

453,635

$

3,796,172

$

-

$

22,106

$

6,874

$

(91,166)

$

(62,186)

$

3,425,686

$

7,159,672

  1. Definitions as follows: "OCI" = Other Comprehensive Income (Loss); "SBC" = Equity Settled Stock Based Compensation; "Options" = Share Purchase Options; "RSUs" = Restricted Share Units; "LTI's" = Long-Term Investments; "Warrants" = Share Purchase Warrants.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [6]

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (US Dollars)

1. Description of Business and Nature of Operations

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a precious metal streaming company which generates its revenue primarily from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company"), which is the ultimate parent company of its consolidated group, is incorporated and domiciled in Canada, and its principal place of business is at Suite 3500 - 1021 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 0C3. The Company trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") under the symbol WPM.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company has entered into 38 long-term agreements (30 of which are precious metal purchase agreements, or "PMPAs", three of which are early deposit PMPAs, and five of which are royalty agreements), with 32 different mining companies, related to precious metals and cobalt relating to 18 mining assets which are currently operating, 23 which are at various stages of development and 4 which have been placed into care and maintenance or have been closed, located in 16 countries. Pursuant to the PMPAs, Wheaton acquires metal production from the counterparties for an initial upfront payment plus an additional cash payment for each ounce or pound delivered which is either a fixed price or fixed percentage of the market price by contract, generally at or below the prevailing market price.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were authorized for issue as of August 7, 2024 in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

2. Basis of Presentation and Statement of Compliance

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments which have been measured at fair value as at the relevant balance sheet date. The consolidated financial statements are presented in United States ("US") dollars, which is the Company's functional currency, and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand US dollars (US$ 000's) unless otherwise noted. References to "Cdn$" refer to Canadian dollars.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The accounting policies applied in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and have been prepared using the same accounting policies and methods of application as disclosed in Note 3 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and were consistently applied to all the periods presented unless otherwise stated below. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and note disclosures required by IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements and therefore should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the use of certain accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgment in applying the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements, are disclosed in Note 4.

In the opinion of management, all adjustments (including normal recurring adjustments) necessary to present fairly the financial position at June 30, 2024 and the results of operations and cash flows for all periods presented have been made. The interim results are not necessarily indicative of results for a full year.

3. Material Accounting Policy Information

3.1. New Accounting Standards Effective in 2024

Amendment to IAS 1- Presentation of Financial statements

The amendments to IAS 1, clarify the presentation of liabilities. The classification of liabilities as current or non- current is based on contractual rights that are in existence at the end of the reporting period and is affected by expectations about whether an entity will exercise its right to defer settlement. A liability not due over the next twelve months is classified as non-current even if management intends or expects to settle the liability within twelve months. The amendment also introduces a definition of 'settlement' to make clear that settlement refers to the transfer of cash, equity instruments, other assets, or services to the counterparty. The amendment issued in October 2022 also clarifies how conditions with which an entity must comply within twelve months after the reporting period affect the classification of a liability. Covenants to be complied with after the reporting date do not affect the classification of debt as current or non-current at the reporting date. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [7]

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (US Dollars)

beginning on or after January 1, 2024. The adoption of this amendment did not have a material impact on the Company's financial statements.

3.2. Future Changes to Accounting Policies

The IASB has issued the following new or amended standards:

IFRS 18 - Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements.

In April 2024, the IASB released IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements. IFRS 18 replaces IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements while carrying forward many of the requirements in IAS 1. IFRS 18 introduces new requirements to: i) present specified categories and defined subtotals in the statement of earnings, ii) provide disclosures on management-defined performance measures (MPMs) in the notes to the financial statements, iii) improve aggregation and disaggregation. Some of the requirements in IAS 1 are moved to IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures. The IASB also made minor amendments to IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows and IAS 33 Earnings per Share in connection with the new standard. IFRS 18 requires retrospective application with specific transition provisions. The Company is required to apply IFRS 18 for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027 with early adoption permitted. The Company is currently evaluating the impact of IFRS 18 on its financial statements.

4. Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty and Critical Accounting Judgments

The preparation of the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities at the date of the consolidated financial statements and reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Estimates and assumptions are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. However, actual outcomes can differ from these estimates.

Information about significant areas of estimation uncertainty and judgments made by management in preparing the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are unchanged from those disclosed in Note 4 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

5. Financial Instruments

5.1. Capital Risk Management

The Company manages its capital to ensure that it will be able to continue as a going concern and satisfy its outstanding funding commitments while maintaining a high degree of financial flexibility to consummate new streaming investments.

The capital structure of the Company consists of debt (Note 16) and equity attributable to common shareholders, comprising of issued capital (Note 17), accumulated reserves (Note 18) and retained earnings.

The Company is not subject to any externally imposed capital requirements with the exception of complying with the minimum tangible net worth covenant under its sustainability-linked revolving credit facility (Note 16).

The Company is in compliance with the debt covenants at June 30, 2024, as described in Note 16.1.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [8]

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (US Dollars)

5.2. Categories of Financial Assets and Liabilities

Trade receivables from sales of cobalt and other receivables are non-interest bearing and are stated at amortized cost, which approximate fair values due to the short terms to maturity. Where necessary, the other receivables are reported net of allowances for uncollectable amounts. The refundable deposit on the 777 PMPA, which requires a single principal payment at maturity, is carried at amortized cost, which approximates its fair value. All other financial assets are reported at fair value. Fair value adjustments on financial assets are reflected as a component of net earnings with the exception of fair value adjustments associated with the Company's long-term investments in common shares held. As these long- term investments are held for strategic purposes and not for trading, the Company has made a one time, irrevocable election to reflect the fair value adjustments associated with these investments as a component of OCI. Financial liabilities are reported at amortized cost using the effective interest method, which approximate fair values due to the short terms to maturity. The following table summarizes the classification of the Company's financial assets and liabilities:

June 30

December 31

(in thousands)

Note

2024

2023

Financial assets

Financial assets mandatorily measured at FVTNE 1

Cash and cash equivalents

21

$

540,217

$

546,527

Trade receivables from provisional concentrate sales, net of fair

value adjustment

6, 11

8,703

5,360

Long-term investments - warrants held

1,172

652

Investments in equity instruments designated at FVTOCI 1

Long-term investments - common shares held

15

86,899

246,026

Financial assets measured at amortized cost

Trade receivables from sales of cobalt

11

-

3,975

Refundable deposit - 777 PMPA

24

9,063

8,717

Other accounts receivable

951

743

Total financial assets

$

647,005

$

812,000

Financial liabilities

Financial liabilities at amortized cost

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

12,272

$

13,458

Lease liabilities

16.2

5,736

6,229

Total financial liabilities

$

18,008

$

19,687

  1. FVTNE refers to Fair Value Through Net Earnings, FVTOCI refers to Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income.

5.3. Credit Risk

Credit risk is the risk that the counterparty to a financial instrument will cause a financial loss for the Company by failing to discharge its obligations. To mitigate exposure to credit risk on financial assets, the Company has established policies to limit the concentration of credit risk, to ensure counterparties demonstrate minimum acceptable credit worthiness and to ensure liquidity of available funds.

The Company closely monitors its financial assets and does not have any significant concentration of credit risk. The Company invests surplus cash in short-term, high credit quality, money market instruments. Finally, counterparties used to sell precious metals are all large, international organizations with strong credit ratings and the balance of trade receivables on these sales in the ordinary course of business is not significant. Therefore, credit risk associated with trade receivables at June 30, 2024 is considered to be negligible.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [9]

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (US Dollars)

The Company's maximum exposure to credit risk related to its financial assets is as follows:

June 30

December 31

(in thousands)

Note

2024

2023

Cash and cash equivalents

21

$

540,217

$

546,527

Trade receivables from provisional concentrate sales, net of fair value

adjustment

11

8,703

5,360

Trade receivables from sales of cobalt

11

-

3,975

Refundable Deposit - 777 PMPA

24

9,063

8,717

Other accounts receivables

11

951

743

Maximum exposure to credit risk related to financial assets

$

558,934

$

565,322

5.4. Liquidity Risk

The Company has in place a rigorous planning and budgeting process to help determine the funds required to support the Company's normal operating requirements on an ongoing basis and its expansionary plans. The Company ensures that there are sufficient committed loan facilities to meet its short-term business requirements, taking into account its anticipated cash flows from operations and its holdings of cash and cash equivalents. As at June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $540 million (December 31, 2023 - $547 million) and working capital of $538 million (December 31, 2023 - $541 million).

The Company holds equity investments of several companies (Note 15) with a combined market value at June 30, 2024 of $88 million (December 31, 2023 - $247 million). The daily exchange traded volume of these shares, including the shares underlying the warrants, may not be sufficient for the Company to liquidate its position in a short period of time without potentially affecting the market value of the shares. These shares and warrants are held for strategic purposes and are considered long-term investments and therefore, as part of the Company's planning, budgeting and liquidity analysis process, these investments are not relied upon to provide operational liquidity.

The following table summarizes the timing associated with the Company's remaining contractual payments relating to its financial liabilities and performance share units liability. The table reflects the undiscounted cash flows of financial liabilities based on the earliest date on which the Company can be required to pay (assuming that the Company is in compliance with all of its obligations). The table includes both interest and principal cash flows, where applicable.

As at June 30, 2024

(in thousands)

2024

2025 - 2026

2027 - 2028

After 2028

Total

Accounts payable and accrued

liabilities

$

12,272

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

12,272

Performance share units 1

-

13,036

723

-

13,759

Total

$

12,272

$

13,036

$

723

$

-

$

26,031

1) See Note 19.1 for estimated value per PSU at maturity and anticipated performance factor at maturity.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [10]

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 00:25:05 UTC.