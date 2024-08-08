Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share Note 2024 2023 2024 2023 amounts - unaudited) Sales 6 $ 299,064 $ 264,972 $ 595,870 $ 479,437 Cost of sales Cost of sales, excluding depletion $ 54,007 $ 58,642 $ 115,562 $ 110,606 Depletion 58,865 54,474 122,541 99,473 Total cost of sales $ 112,872 $ 113,116 $ 238,103 $ 210,079 Gross margin $ 186,192 $ 151,856 $ 357,767 $ 269,358 General and administrative expenses 7 10,241 10,216 20,705 20,315 Share based compensation 8 6,241 4,484 7,522 11,881 Donations and community investments 9 703 1,940 2,273 3,318 Earnings from operations $ 169,007 $ 135,216 $ 327,267 $ 233,844 Gain on disposal of mineral stream interests 12 - 5,027 - 5,027 Other income (expense) 10 5,122 8,692 12,317 16,254 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes $ 174,129 $ 148,935 $ 339,584 $ 255,125 Finance costs 16.3 1,299 1,352 2,741 2,731 Earnings before income taxes $ 172,830 $ 147,583 $ 336,843 $ 252,394 Income tax expense (recovery) 22 50,513 6,135 50,485 (445) Net earnings $ 122,317 $ 141,448 $ 286,358 $ 252,839 Basic earnings per share $ 0.270 $ 0.312 $ 0.632 $ 0.559 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.269 $ 0.312 $ 0.631 $ 0.558 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 20 453,430 452,892 453,262 452,633 Diluted 20 454,104 453,575 453,888 453,368 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [2]

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) Note 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 122,317 $ 141,448 $ 286,358 $ 252,839 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings Gain (loss) on LTIs¹ 15 $ 18,309 $ (53,083) $ 12,840 $ (8,429) Income tax (recovery) expense related to LTIs 22 1,327 (6,044) 1,424 (2,090) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 16,982 $ (47,039) $ 11,416 $ (6,339) Total comprehensive income $ 139,299 $ 94,409 $ 297,774 $ 246,500 LTIs = long-term investments - common shares held. The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) As at As at June 30 December 31 Note 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 21 $ 540,217 $ 546,527 Accounts receivable 11 9,654 10,078 Cobalt inventory - 1,372 Income taxes receivable 22 4,544 5,935 Other 23 4,398 3,499 Total current assets $ 558,813 $ 567,411 Non-current assets Mineral stream interests 12 $ 6,487,552 $ 6,122,441 Early deposit mineral stream interests 13 47,094 47,093 Mineral royalty interests 14 35,527 13,454 Long-term equity investments 15 88,071 246,678 Property, plant and equipment 7,752 7,638 Other 24 22,273 26,470 Total non-current assets $ 6,688,269 $ 6,463,774 Total assets $ 7,247,082 $ 7,031,185 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 12,272 $ 13,458 Current portion of performance share units 19.1 8,099 12,013 Current portion of lease liabilities 16.2 435 604 Total current liabilities $ 20,806 $ 26,075 Non-current liabilities Performance share units 19.1 $ 5,660 $ 9,113 Lease liabilities 16.2 5,301 5,625 Global minimum tax 22 50,510 - Deferred income taxes 22 250 232 Pension liability 4,883 4,624 Total non-current liabilities $ 66,604 $ 19,594 Total liabilities $ 87,410 $ 45,669 Shareholders' equity Issued capital 17 $ 3,796,172 $ 3,777,323 Reserves 18 (62,186) (40,091) Retained earnings 3,425,686 3,248,284 Total shareholders' equity $ 7,159,672 $ 6,985,516 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,247,082 $ 7,031,185 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) Note 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities Net earnings $ 122,317 $ 141,448 $ 286,358 $ 252,839 Adjustments for Depreciation and depletion 59,211 54,857 123,224 100,247 Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest 12 - (5,027) - (5,027) Interest expense 16.3 72 36 145 53 Equity settled share based compensation 8 1,655 1,859 3,253 3,402 Performance share units - expense 19.1 4,586 2,625 4,269 8,479 Performance share units - paid 19.1 - - (11,129) (16,675) Pension expense 283 291 458 458 Pension paid - (20) (43) (116) Income tax (recovery) expense 22 50,513 6,135 50,485 (445) (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held 10 (197) 280 (380) 105 Investment income recognized in net earnings (4,877) (8,880) (11,315) (16,028) Other 482 418 400 499 Change in non-cash working capital 21 (3,664) 1,685 (1,508) (387) Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest $ 230,381 $ 195,707 $ 444,217 $ 327,404 Income taxes paid (75) (988) (191) (4,332) Interest paid (73) (15) (148) (33) Interest received 4,160 7,672 9,895 14,443 Cash generated from operating activities $ 234,393 $ 202,376 $ 453,773 $ 337,482 Financing activities Credit facility extension fees 16.1 $ (925) $ (846) $ (925) $ (846) Share purchase options exercised 18.1 8,348 1,134 12,164 10,510 Lease payments 16.2 (147) (177) (295) (379) Dividends paid 17.2 (139,124) (131,091) (139,124) (131,091) Cash used for financing activities $ (131,848) $ (130,980) $ (128,180) $ (121,806) Investing activities Mineral stream interests 12 $ (35,605) $ (88,710) $ (486,507) $ (120,234) Early deposit mineral stream interests 13 - - - (750) Mineral royalty interest 14 (10,078) - (22,025) - Net proceeds on disposal of mineral stream interests - 46,400 - 46,400 Acquisition of long-term investments 15, 21 - (31) (751) (8,175) Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments 15, 21 177,088 202 177,088 202 Dividends received 481 917 1,181 917 Other (193) (1,209) (789) (1,770) Cash (used for) generated from investing activities $ 131,693 $ (42,431) $ (331,803) $ (83,410) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ (130) $ 175 $ (100) $ 482 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 234,108 $ 29,140 $ (6,310) $ 132,748 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 306,109 799,697 546,527 696,089 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 21 $ 540,217 $ 828,837 $ 540,217 $ 828,837 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Reserves Share Share LTI 1 Number of Purchase Purchase Restricted Revaluation (US dollars in thousands - Shares Issued Warrants Options Share Units Reserve Total Retained unaudited) (000's) Capital Reserve Reserve Reserve (Net of Tax) Reserves Earnings Total At January 1, 2023 452,319 $ 3,752,662 $ 83,077 $ 22,578 $ 8,142 $ (47,250) $ 66,547 $ 2,898,466 $ 6,717,675 Total comprehensive income Net earnings $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 111,391 $ 111,391 OCI 1 - - - - 40,700 40,700 - 40,700 Total comprehensive income $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 40,700 $ 40,700 $ 111,391 $ 152,091 SBC 1 expense $ - $ - $ 631 $ 911 $ - $ 1,542 $ - $ 1,542 Options 1 exercised 398 10,808 - (1,752) - - (1,752) - 9,056 RSUs 1 released 59 2,484 - - (2,484) - (2,484) - - Warrant expiration - - (83,077) - - - (83,077) 83,077 - Dividends (Note 17.2) - - - - - - (67,910) (67,910) Realized loss on disposal of LTIs ¹ (Note 18.3) - - - - 990 990 (990) - At March 31, 2023 452,776 $ 3,765,954 $ - $ 21,457 $ 6,569 $ (5,560) $ 22,466 $ 3,024,034 $ 6,812,454 Total comprehensive income Net earnings $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 141,448 $ 141,448 OCI 1 - - - - (47,039) (47,039) - (47,039) Total comprehensive income $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (47,039) $ (47,039) $ 141,448 $ 94,409 SBC 1 expense $ - $ - $ 724 $ 1,135 $ - $ 1,859 $ - $ 1,859 Options 1 exercised 33 1,033 - (162) - - (162) - 871 RSUs 1 released 60 1,482 - - (1,482) - (1,482) - - Dividends (Note 17.2) 100 4,758 - - - - - (67,938) (63,180) Realized gain on disposal of LTIs ¹ (Note 18.3) - - - - (1,831) (1,831) 1,831 - At June 30, 2023 452,969 $ 3,773,227 $ - $ 22,019 $ 6,222 $ (54,430) $ (26,189) $ 3,099,375 $ 6,846,413 Total comprehensive income Net earnings $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 284,805 $ 284,805 OCI 1 - - - - (16,574) (16,574) - (16,574) Total comprehensive income $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (16,574) $ (16,574) $ 284,805 $ 268,231 SBC 1 expense $ - $ - $ 1,252 $ 1,784 $ - $ 3,036 $ - $ 3,036 Options 1 exercised 59 2,219 - (364) - - (364) - 1,855 Dividends (Note 17.2) 41 1,877 - - - - - (135,896) (134,019) At December 31, 2023 453,069 $ 3,777,323 $ - $ 22,907 $ 8,006 $ (71,004) $ (40,091) $ 3,248,284 $ 6,985,516 Total comprehensive income Net earnings $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 164,041 $ 164,041 OCI 1 - - - - (5,566) (5,566) - (5,566) Total comprehensive income $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (5,566) $ (5,566) $ 164,041 $ 158,475 SBC 1 expense $ - $ - $ 674 $ 924 $ - $ 1,598 $ - $ 1,598 Options 1 exercised 158 4,565 - (698) - - (698) - 3,867 RSUs 1 released 68 2,960 - - (2,960) - (2,960) - - Dividends (Note 17.2) - - - - - - (70,261) (70,261) At March 31, 2024 453,295 $ 3,784,848 $ - $ 22,883 $ 5,970 $ (76,570) $ (47,717) $ 3,342,064 $ 7,079,195 Total comprehensive income Net earnings $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 122,317 $ 122,317 OCI 1 - - - - 16,982 16,982 - 16,982 Total comprehensive income $ - $ - $ - $ - $

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (US Dollars) 1. Description of Business and Nature of Operations Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a precious metal streaming company which generates its revenue primarily from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company"), which is the ultimate parent company of its consolidated group, is incorporated and domiciled in Canada, and its principal place of business is at Suite 3500 - 1021 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 0C3. The Company trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") under the symbol WPM. As of June 30, 2024, the Company has entered into 38 long-term agreements (30 of which are precious metal purchase agreements, or "PMPAs", three of which are early deposit PMPAs, and five of which are royalty agreements), with 32 different mining companies, related to precious metals and cobalt relating to 18 mining assets which are currently operating, 23 which are at various stages of development and 4 which have been placed into care and maintenance or have been closed, located in 16 countries. Pursuant to the PMPAs, Wheaton acquires metal production from the counterparties for an initial upfront payment plus an additional cash payment for each ounce or pound delivered which is either a fixed price or fixed percentage of the market price by contract, generally at or below the prevailing market price. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were authorized for issue as of August 7, 2024 in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors. 2. Basis of Presentation and Statement of Compliance These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments which have been measured at fair value as at the relevant balance sheet date. The consolidated financial statements are presented in United States ("US") dollars, which is the Company's functional currency, and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand US dollars (US$ 000's) unless otherwise noted. References to "Cdn$" refer to Canadian dollars. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The accounting policies applied in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and have been prepared using the same accounting policies and methods of application as disclosed in Note 3 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and were consistently applied to all the periods presented unless otherwise stated below. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and note disclosures required by IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements and therefore should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the use of certain accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgment in applying the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements, are disclosed in Note 4. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (including normal recurring adjustments) necessary to present fairly the financial position at June 30, 2024 and the results of operations and cash flows for all periods presented have been made. The interim results are not necessarily indicative of results for a full year. 3. Material Accounting Policy Information 3.1. New Accounting Standards Effective in 2024 Amendment to IAS 1- Presentation of Financial statements The amendments to IAS 1, clarify the presentation of liabilities. The classification of liabilities as current or non- current is based on contractual rights that are in existence at the end of the reporting period and is affected by expectations about whether an entity will exercise its right to defer settlement. A liability not due over the next twelve months is classified as non-current even if management intends or expects to settle the liability within twelve months. The amendment also introduces a definition of 'settlement' to make clear that settlement refers to the transfer of cash, equity instruments, other assets, or services to the counterparty. The amendment issued in October 2022 also clarifies how conditions with which an entity must comply within twelve months after the reporting period affect the classification of a liability. Covenants to be complied with after the reporting date do not affect the classification of debt as current or non-current at the reporting date. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [7]

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (US Dollars) beginning on or after January 1, 2024. The adoption of this amendment did not have a material impact on the Company's financial statements. 3.2. Future Changes to Accounting Policies The IASB has issued the following new or amended standards: IFRS 18 - Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements. In April 2024, the IASB released IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements. IFRS 18 replaces IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements while carrying forward many of the requirements in IAS 1. IFRS 18 introduces new requirements to: i) present specified categories and defined subtotals in the statement of earnings, ii) provide disclosures on management-defined performance measures (MPMs) in the notes to the financial statements, iii) improve aggregation and disaggregation. Some of the requirements in IAS 1 are moved to IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures. The IASB also made minor amendments to IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows and IAS 33 Earnings per Share in connection with the new standard. IFRS 18 requires retrospective application with specific transition provisions. The Company is required to apply IFRS 18 for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027 with early adoption permitted. The Company is currently evaluating the impact of IFRS 18 on its financial statements. 4. Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty and Critical Accounting Judgments The preparation of the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities at the date of the consolidated financial statements and reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Estimates and assumptions are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. However, actual outcomes can differ from these estimates. Information about significant areas of estimation uncertainty and judgments made by management in preparing the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are unchanged from those disclosed in Note 4 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. 5. Financial Instruments 5.1. Capital Risk Management The Company manages its capital to ensure that it will be able to continue as a going concern and satisfy its outstanding funding commitments while maintaining a high degree of financial flexibility to consummate new streaming investments. The capital structure of the Company consists of debt (Note 16) and equity attributable to common shareholders, comprising of issued capital (Note 17), accumulated reserves (Note 18) and retained earnings. The Company is not subject to any externally imposed capital requirements with the exception of complying with the minimum tangible net worth covenant under its sustainability-linked revolving credit facility (Note 16). The Company is in compliance with the debt covenants at June 30, 2024, as described in Note 16.1. WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [8]

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (US Dollars) 5.2. Categories of Financial Assets and Liabilities Trade receivables from sales of cobalt and other receivables are non-interest bearing and are stated at amortized cost, which approximate fair values due to the short terms to maturity. Where necessary, the other receivables are reported net of allowances for uncollectable amounts. The refundable deposit on the 777 PMPA, which requires a single principal payment at maturity, is carried at amortized cost, which approximates its fair value. All other financial assets are reported at fair value. Fair value adjustments on financial assets are reflected as a component of net earnings with the exception of fair value adjustments associated with the Company's long-term investments in common shares held. As these long- term investments are held for strategic purposes and not for trading, the Company has made a one time, irrevocable election to reflect the fair value adjustments associated with these investments as a component of OCI. Financial liabilities are reported at amortized cost using the effective interest method, which approximate fair values due to the short terms to maturity. The following table summarizes the classification of the Company's financial assets and liabilities: June 30 December 31 (in thousands) Note 2024 2023 Financial assets Financial assets mandatorily measured at FVTNE 1 Cash and cash equivalents 21 $ 540,217 $ 546,527 Trade receivables from provisional concentrate sales, net of fair value adjustment 6, 11 8,703 5,360 Long-term investments - warrants held 1,172 652 Investments in equity instruments designated at FVTOCI 1 Long-term investments - common shares held 15 86,899 246,026 Financial assets measured at amortized cost Trade receivables from sales of cobalt 11 - 3,975 Refundable deposit - 777 PMPA 24 9,063 8,717 Other accounts receivable 951 743 Total financial assets $ 647,005 $ 812,000 Financial liabilities Financial liabilities at amortized cost Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 12,272 $ 13,458 Lease liabilities 16.2 5,736 6,229 Total financial liabilities $ 18,008 $ 19,687 FVTNE refers to Fair Value Through Net Earnings, FVTOCI refers to Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income. 5.3. Credit Risk Credit risk is the risk that the counterparty to a financial instrument will cause a financial loss for the Company by failing to discharge its obligations. To mitigate exposure to credit risk on financial assets, the Company has established policies to limit the concentration of credit risk, to ensure counterparties demonstrate minimum acceptable credit worthiness and to ensure liquidity of available funds. The Company closely monitors its financial assets and does not have any significant concentration of credit risk. The Company invests surplus cash in short-term, high credit quality, money market instruments. Finally, counterparties used to sell precious metals are all large, international organizations with strong credit ratings and the balance of trade receivables on these sales in the ordinary course of business is not significant. Therefore, credit risk associated with trade receivables at June 30, 2024 is considered to be negligible. WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 SECOND QUARTER REPORT - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [9]