2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call

WHEATONPM.COM

March 2024

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

Cautionary Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, in particular, but not limited to, the future price of commodities and the estimation of future production. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers are strongly cautioned to carefully review the cautionary notes to this Video and in particular:

Note 1 at the end of the Corporate Presentation contains our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements and sets out the material assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in the price of commodities, estimation of production, estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the commencement, timing and achievement of construction, expansion or improvement projects by Wheaton Precious Metal's counterparties at Mining Operations, resolution of legal and tax matters (including CRA audits involving Wheaton Precious Metals), accuracy of assessment of application of CRA settlement and impact of 15% global minimum tax, the absence of control over mining operations from which Wheaton Precious Metal purchases precious metals or cobalt, and risks related to such mining operations and continued operation of Wheaton Precious Metals' Counterparties. Readers should also consider the risks identified under "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the risks identified under "Risks and Uncertainties" in Wheaton's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2023, both available on SEDAR+ and in Wheaton's Form 6-Kfiled March 14, 2024, all available on EDGAR. Where applicable, readers should also consider any updates to such "Risks and Uncertainties" that may be provided by Wheaton in any subsequently filed quarterly MD&A.

Note 2 at the end of the Corporate Presentation contains our cautionary note regarding the presentation of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates.

The full presentation is available on Wheaton's website (wheatonpm.com). All values referenced on the presentation are in US dollars unless otherwise noted. In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and financial statements, reference to the Company includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

2

Wheaton Precious Metals

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Revenue

$313 million

Net Earnings

$168 million

HIGHLIGHTS

Adj. Net Earnings*

$165 million

Operating Cash Flow

$242 million

Sustainability leadership4:

Top rankings by Sustainalytics5, AA rated

by MSCI, and Prime rated by ISS

Recognized among Corporate Knights'

2024 100 Most Sustainable Corporations

in the world

Randy Smallwood, Wheaton Precious Metals, President and CEO

Board of Directors approves quarterly dividend10:

  • Record annual dividend distribution of $272 million to shareholders achieved in 2023
  • Increased quarterly dividend to $0.155 per common share payable to shareholders of record on April 3, 2024

Diversified and resilient portfolio:

Met annual production guidance, achieving 620,000 GEOs in 2023

Corporate development momentum:

Achieved growth strategy milestone, announcing a record eight acquisitions, totaling >$1 billion in commitments

*This slide contains non-IFRS measures which do not have any standardized meaning

prescribed by IFRS. See Endnotes: Non-IFRS Measures which includes reconciliations to the

most directly comparable financial measures.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

3

Operations Overview

Salobo: 75% of gold for life of mine

  • Salobo reached its highest production level since the fourth quarter of 2019 as the ramp-up of the Salobo III expansion continued to advance.
  • In the fourth quarter, Vale achieved the completion test for the first phase of the Salobo expansion project, achieving average throughput capacity of 32Mtpa. Salobo is expected to achieve a sustained throughput capacity of 36Mtpa in Q4 2024.

Constancia: 100% of silver and 50% of gold for life of mine

  • Record quarterly gold production and strong silver production in the fourth quarter resulted from significantly higher grades from mining the high-grade zones of the Pampacancha deposit, coupled with higher recoveries.

Peñasquito: 25% of silver for life of mine

  • Operations were suspended for approximately four months in 2023, however Newmont reports that operations have safely ramped up after a resolution was reached with the National Union of Mine and Metal Workers of the Mexican Republic, on October 13, 2024.
  • Newmont has indicated that Peñasquito is expected to deliver higher co-product production in 2024 due to higher silver, lead and zinc content from the Chile Colorado pit.

Wes Carson, Vice President Mining Operations

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

4

Attributable Reserves & Resources

Year over Year Growth Across All Mineral Categories

Changes to Attributable Reserves and

Resources in 2023

20.0%

~40%

15.0%

Growth

15%

10%

10.0%

5.0%

3%

0.0%

-5.0%

-10.0%

New Deals

Copper

Other

Total

World

Proven & Probable

Measured & Indicated

Inferred

Notable Changes to R&R:

Growth from Other

Development Assets

  • Increase in Proven & Probable MineralMa athon Reserves by 10% on a gold equivalentCopper Worldbasis due to primarily to new acquisitions announced in 2023, and Copper World's inaugural incorporation of gold.
  • Increase in Measured & Indicated Resources by 15% on a gold equivalent basis due primarily to an infill drill program at Cotabambas with a large amount of Inferred upgraded to Indicated.
  • Increase in Inferred Resources by 3% due primarily to exploration success at Salobo.

Wes Carson, Vice President Mining Operations

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

5

High-Quality Asset Base

Path to Long-term Organic Growth1,29

Gold Equivalent Production (GEO) (Koz)4

1,000

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2023: Actuals

GEOs:

584 Koz

12.3 Koz

Other Metals

375

Koz Au

17.2

Moz Ag

2024:

Guidance

GEOs:

550-620 Koz

12.0-15.0 Koz Other Metals

325-370 Koz Au

18.5-20.5

Moz Ag

2029 - 2033 Average:

850,000 GEOs

Growing to >800,000

GEOs by 2028

Anticipated Organic Growth Drivers Include:

Brownfield:

Greenfield:

Salobo

Blackwater

Antamina

Platreef12

Voisey's Bay

Goose

Marmato

Mineral Park

Stillwater

Fenix

Curipamba

Santo Domingo

Copper World

2023A

2024E

25E

26E

27E

28E

29E

30E

31E

32E

33E

Anticipated Sector leading production growth over the next 5 years of ~40%,

with stable production of over 850k GEOs per year expected in the long-term

Wes Carson, Vice President Mining Operations

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

6

5-Year Production Outlook

Forecasting Approximately 40% Production Growth by 2028

Gold Equivalent Ounces4

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

-

800koz

~40%

Growth

550 - 620k

2024E

2028E

Growth from

Growth from Other

Operating Assets

Development Assets

&

Permitted /

Marathon

In-Construction Assets

Copper World

Salobo

Antamina

Voisey's Bay

Marmato Blackwater

Stillwater Platreef12

Goose

Mineral Park

Fenix

Curipamba

Santo Domingo

Growth from Operating, Permitted, and/or In-Construction Assets Growth from Other Development Assets

Over 70% of Wheaton's expected five-year growth is significantly de-risked, coming from assets that are either operating, in-construction, and/or permitted

Wes Carson, Vice President Mining Operations

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

7

Gold Equivalent Ounces (koz)15

Production & Sales By Metal

Production

200

174.2

164.9

155.9

153.0

146.1

154.8

142.9

144.5

150

100

50

0

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

200

Sales

159.1

165.8

162.4

135.2

138.2

150

117.4

138.8

119.0

100

50

0

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Gold Silver

Other Metals 7

Gary Brown, Senior Vice President, Finance & CFO

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

8

Q4 2023 Profitability Overview

Revenue ($M)

Q4 2022 ($236M)

$7 $4

$106$119

Gold Silver Palladium Cobalt

Gross Margin

$121 Million

Quarter Comparison:

Total Revenue: +32.8%

Average Realized Prices:

Gold +16.3%

Silver +10.5%

Palladium -44.8%

Cobalt -42.9%

Q4 2023 ($313M)

$4 $4

$75

$231

Gold Silver Palladium Cobalt

Gross Margin

$177 Million

Driven by higher sales volumes and prices,

gross margin for Q4 2023 to increase by over 46% to $177 million relative to Q4 2022

Gary Brown, Senior Vice President, Finance & CFO

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

9

Produced But Not Delivered

Total Produced But Not Delivered

150.0

4.0

(koz)8

delivered

3.0

Number

100.0

2.0

Produced but not

of Months

50.0

1.0

0.0

0.0

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Gold PBND

Silver PBND

Other Metals

Gold (# of months)

Silver (# of months)

GEOs (# of months)

At the end of Q4 2023, 134,000 GEOs were in PBND and cobalt inventory representing ~2.5 months of payable GEO

production, a level slightly lower than the previous quarter

Gary Brown, Senior Vice President, Finance & CFO

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 21:43:05 UTC.