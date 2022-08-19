Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPM   CA9628791027

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

(WPM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:23 2022-08-19 am EDT
41.50 CAD   -1.50%
11:21aWheaton Precious Metals Shares Fall on Peru Stream Divestiture
DJ
08:30aNational Bank of Canada Says Wheaton's Silver Stream Termination Boosts M&A Funding
MT
07:51aWheaton Precious Metals, Glencore to End Silver Streaming Deal on Peru Mine
MT
Wheaton Precious Metals Shares Fall on Peru Stream Divestiture

08/19/2022 | 11:21am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. were lower mid-morning after the company said it will divest a silver stream in Peru to a subsidiary of Glencore PLC for $150 million, lowering its average production over the course of the decade.

At 10:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading 1.4% lower at C$41.55.

On Thursday after markets closed, the Canadian precious metals streaming company said it has agreed to terminate the stream to help the sale by Glencore of the Yauliyacu mine.

As a result of the transaction, Wheaton said it expects its annual production over the next five years to fall to around an average of 800,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Previously, it had set a target of an average of 820,000 ounces a year for the period.

Production also is expected to be lower over the longer term, Wheaton Said, with average production expected to be around 850,000 ounces a year until the end of 2031, down from a previous target for an average of 870,000 ounces a year.

For this year, production targets are still maintained at between 640,000 and 680,000 ounces.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1120ET

