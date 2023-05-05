Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPM   CA9628791027

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

(WPM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
69.60 CAD   +0.83%
04:54aWheaton Precious Metals records fall in quarterly revenue and profit
AN
03:24aWheaton Precious Metals Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Decline; Maintains 2023 Production Outlook
MT
02:31aWheaton Precious Metals Logs Lower Q1 Net Earnings; Revenue Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wheaton Precious Metals records fall in quarterly revenue and profit

05/05/2023 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp on Friday reported a fall in quarterly revenue as production dropped.

The Vancouver based mining company, which operates in South America, Canada and the US, said revenue in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to USD214.5 million, down 30% from USD307.2 million a year earlier. It said the decrease was mainly due to the cessation of production from Yauliyacu, 777 and Keno Hill.

Earnings before finance costs and income tax amounted to USD106.2 million, down 33% from USD159.6 million, and net earnings after tax dropped by 29% to USD111.4 million from USD157.5 million a year earlier.

The company said it produced gold equivalent ounces worth USD141.8 million in the quarter, down 14% from USD165.6 million a year earlier.

Chief Executive Officer Randy Smallwood said: "Wheaton's high-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets delivered a solid performance to start the year, resulting in revenue of USD214 million and robust cash operating margins."

Looking ahead, Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2023 is forecast to be 320,000 to 350,000 ounces of gold.

It declared a quarterly dividend of USD0.15 per share.

Shares were down 1.8% at 3,975.40 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.46% 2683.49 Real-time Quote.12.37%
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. 0.83% 69.6 Delayed Quote.31.57%
All news about WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
04:54aWheaton Precious Metals records fall in quarterly revenue and profit
AN
03:24aWheaton Precious Metals Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Decline; Maintains 2023 Production ..
MT
02:31aWheaton Precious Metals Logs Lower Q1 Net Earnings; Revenue Down
MT
12:59aWheaton Precious Metals : Q1 md&a
PU
12:39aWheaton Precious Metals : Q1 Financial Statements
PU
05/04Wheaton Precious Metals Slips 0.8% After Hours as its Q1 Profit Drops 29%
MT
05/04Wheaton Brief: Q1 US$214 million in revenue, $135 million in operating cas..
MT
05/04Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Solid Start to 2023
PR
05/02Generation Mining Seeking US$400 Million Credit Facility for Construction of its Marath..
MT
04/25Raymond James Raises Price Target on Wheaton Precious Metals to US$54
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 129 M - -
Net income 2023 547 M - -
Net cash 2023 864 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,8x
Yield 2023 1,17%
Capitalization 23 208 M 23 208 M -
EV / Sales 2023 19,8x
EV / Sales 2024 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 51,25 $
Average target price 52,57 $
Spread / Average Target 2,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy Vernon Joseph Smallwood Executive Vice President-Corporate Development
Gary Duncan Brown Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
George Leslie Brack Chairman
Neil R. Burns Vice President-Technical Services
John A. Brough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.31.57%23 208
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.68%37 741
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION16.20%35 084
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED11.68%28 661
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED41.09%17 329
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED66.75%11 667
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer