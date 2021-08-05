PRESS RELEASE : WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

DGAP-News: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING
RESULTS
2021-08-05 / 22:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) ('WHLR' or the 'Company') announced today that it has reported
its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 on Form 10-Q. In conjunction with
this announcement, the Company has posted to its website supplemental information regarding WHLR's financial and
operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. This information, as well as additional information
on WHLR and its business activities, can be accessed via the Investor Relations page at www.whlr.us.
ABOUT WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed
commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with
a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Please visit the Company's website for more information. Interested
parties may access the website through the following link www.whlr.us.
Contact Details
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Mary Jensen | Investor Relations
+1 757-627-9088
mjensen@whlr.us
News Source: News Direct
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-08-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.
United States
EQS News ID: 1224532
End of News DGAP News Service
-------------
1224532 2021-08-05
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224532&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 05, 2021 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)