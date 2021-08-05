Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHLR   US9630257056

WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

(WHLR)
Summary 
Summary

PRESS RELEASE : WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

08/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
DGAP-News: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. 
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING 
RESULTS 
2021-08-05 / 22:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) ('WHLR' or the 'Company') announced today that it has reported 
its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 on Form 10-Q. In conjunction with 
this announcement, the Company has posted to its website supplemental information regarding WHLR's financial and 
operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. This information, as well as additional information 
on WHLR and its business activities, can be accessed via the Investor Relations page at www.whlr.us. 
ABOUT WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. 
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed 
commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with 
a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Please visit the Company's website for more information. Interested 
parties may access the website through the following link www.whlr.us. 
 
Contact Details 
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 
Mary Jensen | Investor Relations 
+1 757-627-9088 
mjensen@whlr.us 
News Source: News Direct 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. 
              United States 
EQS News ID:  1224532 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224532 2021-08-05

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224532&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2021 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 60,8 M - -
Net income 2020 0,25 M - -
Net Debt 2020 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,3 M 34,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,76x
EV / Sales 2020 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 73,4%
