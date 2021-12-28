Log in
    WHLR   US9630257056

WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

(WHLR)
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust : We are saddened by your recent public letters - Form 8-K

12/28/2021 | 08:07am EST
We are saddened by your recent public letters.

While your short 16-month tenure as CEO had its pluses and minuses, we respected your written decision to resign for personal reasons when confronted with some of those minuses.

We wish you the best in your retirement in Florida.

Regards,

/s/ Stefani Carter
Stefani Carter
Chair of the Board of Directors
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

Disclaimer

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 13:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
