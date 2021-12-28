Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust : We are saddened by your recent public letters - Form 8-K

We are saddened by your recent public letters.
While your short 16-month tenure as CEO had its pluses and minuses, we respected your written decision to resign for personal reasons when confronted with some of those minuses.
We wish you the best in your retirement in Florida.
Regards,
/s/ Stefani Carter
Stefani Carter
Chair of the Board of Directors
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.
