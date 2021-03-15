Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.    WHLR

WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

(WHLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

03/15/2021 | 06:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 15, 2021

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

--News Direct--

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wheeler") (NASDAQ: WHLR) announced today the results of its modified Dutch auction tender offer, which expired at 11:59 P.M., Eastern Standard Time, on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Based on the final count provided to the Company by Computershare, the depositary for the tender offer (the "Depositary"), a total of 1,467,162 shares of the Company's Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock, no par value (each, a "Series D Share") were properly tendered and not withdrawn.

Because the tender offer was oversubscribed, in accordance with the terms and conditions of this tender offer, the Company has accepted for purchase only a prorated portion of the Series D Shares tendered by each tendering shareholder who tendered Series D Shares (other than an "odd lot" holder whose Series D Shares tendered at a price as determined by the Company (the "Company Price") will be purchased in full) at either a price point of $15.50 per Series D Share or agreed to tender Series D Shares at the Company Price (which in this case is $15.50). The Company has been informed by the Depositary that the proration factor for the tender offer was approximately 52%. Series D Shares tendered at price points above $15.50 per Series D Share will not be purchased. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer and based on the final count, the Company has accepted for purchase 387,097 Series D Shares at a purchase price of $15.50 per share, for an aggregate cost of $6,000,000, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer.

The Company will pay for the Series D Share repurchases with available cash. The Depositary will promptly pay for all Series D Shares accepted for payment pursuant to the tender offer, and will return all Series D Shares tendered and not purchased in the tender offer.

The repurchased Series D Shares represent approximately 11% of the Series D Shares issued and outstanding as of March 11, 2021.

Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC acted as dealer manager for the tender offer, Equiniti Trust Company acted as information agent for the tender offer, and Computershare acted as the Depositary. Shareholders who have questions or would like additional information about the tender offer may contact the information agent, Equiniti Trust Company, toll-free at (833) 503-4130, and banks and brokers may call the dealer manager,Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, at (202) 534-1381.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Please visit: www.whlr.us

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact Details

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

Mary Jensen

+1 310-526-1707

mjensen@whlr.us

Company Website

https://www.whlr.us

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/wheeler-real-estate-investment-trust-announces-results-of-modified-dutch-auction-tender-offer-370968321

Disclaimer

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 22:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.
06:04pWHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Results of Modified Dutch Aucti..
PU
03/12WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
02/17WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Amendment and Extension of Modi..
PU
01/26WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Extension of Modified Dutch Auc..
PU
2020WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Details of Planned Modified Dut..
PU
2020WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
2020WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
2020WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
2020WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
2020WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 63,2 M - -
Net income 2019 -8,04 M - -
Net Debt 2019 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,70x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 29,9 M 29,9 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,59x
EV / Sales 2019 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Dean Khoshaba Chief Executive Officer & Director
Crystal Plum Chief Financial Officer
Stefani Danielle Carter Chairman
Michael Andrew Franklin Chief Operating Officer
Joseph David Stilwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.11.37%30
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC38.19%38 714
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.70%19 261
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.39%10 162
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION29.74%10 018
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION31.18%8 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ