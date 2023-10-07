Wheels India Limited is engaged in manufacturing steel, aluminum, and wire wheels. Its segments include Automotive Components and Industrial Components. The Industrial Components segment includes components and structures for windmills, railways and thermal power plants. Its products include wheels, vehicle chassis and suspension, fabricated and precision products, products for wind energy, products for railways and hydraulic cylinders. Its vehicle chassis and suspension products include FTS 2 ton series, FTS 3 ton series, FLS 4 ton series, FTS 6 ton series and others. Its range of wheels includes passenger & light cargo vehicles, trucks, trailers & buses, agricultural & farm equipment, off-road vehicles and defense vehicles. It offers bus and truck chassis, suspension products, hydraulic cylinders, custom-fabricated assemblies, and precision components for wind turbines. Its R&D engineers envisage groundbreaking designs at its facilities, using labs to validate and test their ideas.