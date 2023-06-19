Advanced search
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Wheels Up Experience Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/19/2023 | 11:30am EDT
LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up" or "the Company") (NYSE: UP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 9, 2022 and March 31, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 19, 2023. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Wheels Up failed to maintain appropriate internal controls. The Company's financial statements from September 30, 2022 included "certain errors" related to the overstatement of goodwill amongst other problems. The Company would need to restate its financial statements for certain periods. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Wheels Up, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-deadline-alert-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-wheels-up-experience-inc-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301853785.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
