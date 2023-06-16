Advanced search
    UP   US96328L2051

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.

(UP)
  Report
06/16/2023
3.120 USD   -11.61%
06/16Wheels Up Deadline Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wheels Up Experience Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
06/16The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)
BU
06/15UP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Wheels Up Experience Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
WHEELS UP DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wheels Up Experience Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/16/2023 | 09:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wheels Up Experience Inc. (“Wheels Up” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UP) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Wheels Up securities between November 9, 2022 and March 31, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 19, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wheels Up failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) Wheels Up’s financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill; (3) as a result, Wheels Up would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wheels Up shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
