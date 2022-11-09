Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Wheels Up Experience Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UP   US96328L1061

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.

(UP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
1.500 USD   -7.98%
Wheels Up Announces Record Third Quarter Revenue Up 39% Year-over-Year

11/09/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Continued focus on delivering Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024 through cost reductions, streamlined organizational structure, and accelerated digital transformation

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) today announced financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $420.4 million
  • Active Members grew 12% year-over-year to 12,688 in total
  • Live Flight Legs increased 7% year-over-year to 21,025 in total
  • Net loss increased by $27.4 million year-over-year to a net loss of $86.8 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $21.3 million year-over-year to a loss of $45.2 million

"Our strong foundation, with an iconic brand and large base of loyal customers, helped drive another record revenue performance in the third quarter, further reinforcing the strength of our demand, even in this uncertain macroeconomic environment," said Chairman and CEO Kenny Dichter. "We are implementing a streamlined organizational structure, with senior leadership focused on driving key initiatives at an accelerated pace, which is a significant step in delivering profitable growth and an enhanced experience for our members and customers."

"With our strong revenue performance, and the cash proceeds from our recent debt financing, we are in a strong position to continue our efforts to drive pricing, cost reductions and improved operational performance in support of our commitment to Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024," said Todd Smith, CFO. "We expect increased focus and improved accountability to accelerate our execution and position us to achieve our goals."

Recent Initiatives

  • Strengthened cash position through the issuance of $270 million of equipment notes through a EETC loan structure, giving the company greater flexibility to invest in its customers, improve operations and further develop its technology infrastructure as the management team executes on the path to positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2024.
  • Announced program changes, set to take effect on December 1st, that make important adjustments to capped rates and other program rulesets that are expected to contribute to stronger Adjusted Contribution Margins in 2023.
  • Announced plans to consolidate its Member Operations Center (MOC), which houses day-to-day operations, including flight, member, and maintenance functions, into a new state-of-the-art facility in Atlanta, one of the world's largest aviation hubs.

Financial and Operating Highlights


As of September 30,




2022


2021


% Change

Active Members

12,688


11,375


12 %








Three Months Ended September  30,



(In thousands, except percentages, Active Users,  Live Flight Legs and Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg)

2022


2021


% Change

Active Users(1)

13,339


12,011


11 %

Live Flight Legs(1)

21,025


19,714


7 %

Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg

$             13,266


$             11,076


20 %

Revenue

$           420,356


$           301,978


39 %

Net loss

$           (86,838)


$           (59,455)


(46) %

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$           (45,229)


$           (23,928)


(89) %








Nine  Months Ended September  30,



(In thousands, except percentages)

2022


2021


% Change

Revenue

$       1,171,503


$           849,215


38 %

Net loss

$         (268,637)


$          (120,622)


(123) %

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$         (141,546)


$            (41,070)


(245) %


(1) For information regarding Wheels Up's use and definition of this measure, see "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections herein.

For the third quarter:

  • Active Members grew 12% year-over-year to 12,688 driven by healthy new member sales and strong membership retention.
  • Active Users grew 11% to 13,339 year-over-year primarily driven by the growth in Active Members and the acquisition of Air Partner.
  • Live Flight Legs increased by 7% year-over-year to 21,025 with continued flight demand driven by the growth in Active Members and the acquisition of Air Partner.
  • Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg was $13,266, up 20% year-over-year, and up 25% year-over-year excluding Air Partner. The increase was due primarily to program changes, which included higher pricing and the introduction of a fuel surcharge, and a shift in the mix of cabin flying.
  • Revenue increased 39% year-over-year driven by continued flight demand and higher revenue per Live Flight Leg as well as the acquisition of Air Partner.
  • Net loss increased by $27.4 million year-over-year due to higher operating expenses, including higher technology spend and a broad-based equity grant to the Wheels Up employee pilots.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $45.2 million increased $21.3 million year-over-year, due primarily to a decline in flight margins caused by supply constraints and inflationary pressures as well as investments in technology while partially offset by the acquisition of Air Partner and an increase in aircraft sales.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call with management will be held today at 4:30 pm ET. To access a live webcast of the conference call and any supporting materials please visit the Wheels Up investor site (www.wheelsup.com/investors). The site will include an archive of this webcast and supporting materials as well as any announcements regarding the Company's financial performance, including U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings, investor events, press and earnings releases.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is the leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter and aircraft management services—as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines Inc. The Wheels Up Services brands also offer freight, safety & security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect flyers to private aircraft—and one another—and deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its growing base of 12,000+ members and customers to a network of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly. Wheels Up is committed to aligning with philanthropic organizations that matter most to our company, members, customers, families and friends.

Through the Wheels Up Cares program, a Wheels Up Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft is custom-designed to represent the established cause and is a flying symbol of each charity's mission. Headquartered in New York City, Wheels Up has office locations in 25 cities and towns across three continents and a workforce of nearly 2,700 employees.

To learn more about Wheels Up, go to wheelsup.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of the control of Wheels Up that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of Wheels Up regarding the future, including, without limitation, statements regarding:  (i) the size, demands and growth potential of the markets for Wheels Up's products and services and Wheels Up's ability to serve those markets; (ii) the degree of market acceptance and adoption of Wheels Up's products and services; (iii) Wheels Up's ability to develop innovative products and services and compete with other companies engaged in the private aviation industry; (iv) Wheels Up's ability to attract and retain customers; (v) Wheels Up's liquidity, future cash flows, acquisition activities, measures intended to increase Wheels Up's operational efficiency and certain restrictions related to our debt obligations; and (vi) general economic and geopolitical conditions, including due to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, foreign currencies, consumer and business spending decisions, and general levels of economic activity. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking.  Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC by Wheels Up on March 10, 2022, and other documents filed by Wheels Up from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Wheels Up undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. We do not give any assurance that Wheels Up will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Contribution, and Adjusted Contribution Margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP counterparts are included in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section herein to this earnings press release. Wheels Up believes that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest U.S. GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, Wheels Up's non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the sections titled "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this earnings press release.

Contacts

Investors:
ir@wheelsup.com

Media:
press@wheelsup.com

 

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)



September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)


December 31, 2021

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                 285,498


$                 784,574

Accounts receivable, net

127,354


79,403

Other receivables

8,920


8,061

Parts and supplies inventories, net

18,127


9,410

Aircraft inventory

33,231


Aircraft held for sale

20,113


18,101

Prepaid expenses

38,561


21,789

Other current assets

19,790


11,736

Total current assets

551,594


933,074

Property and equipment, net

387,802


317,836

Operating lease right-of-use assets

Operating lease right-of-use assets

111,250


108,582

Goodwill

521,847


437,398

Intangible assets, net

146,881


146,959

Restricted cash

26,416


2,148

Other non-current assets

63,948


35,067

Total assets

$              1,809,738


$              1,981,064

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                   48,962


$                   43,672

Accrued expenses

128,557


107,153

Deferred revenue, current

966,367


933,527

Operating lease liabilities, current

30,051


31,617

Intangible liabilities, current

2,000


2,000

Other current liabilities

18,126


17,068

Total current liabilities

1,194,063


1,135,037

Deferred revenue, non-current

1,885


1,957

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

87,027


83,461

Warrant liability

2,003


10,268

Intangible liabilities, non-current

12,583


14,083

Other non-current liabilities

2,742


30

Total liabilities

1,300,303


1,244,836

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)




Equity:




Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000,000 authorized; 248,131,546 shares issued and 245,744,961 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022; and 245,834,569 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

25


25

Additional paid-in capital

1,522,368


1,450,839

Accumulated deficit

(988,964)


(720,713)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(16,647)


Treasury stock, at cost, 2,386,585 and 0 shares, respectively

(7,347)


Total Wheels Up Experience Inc. stockholders' equity

509,435


730,151

Non-controlling interests


6,077

Total equity

509,435


736,228

Total liabilities and equity

$              1,809,738


$              1,981,064

 

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue

$        420,356


$        301,978


$     1,171,503


$       849,215









Costs and expenses:








Cost of revenue

403,042


283,495


1,144,698


773,191

Technology and development

16,639


8,769


42,436


23,818

Sales and marketing

30,830


22,157


87,761


55,846

General and administrative

44,323


42,490


130,200


76,444

Depreciation and amortization

16,500


13,639


46,862


40,952

Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale

(1,316)



(3,950)


Total costs and expenses

510,018


370,550


1,448,007


970,251









Loss from operations

(89,662)


(68,572)


(276,504)


(121,036)









Other income (expense):








Change in fair value of warrant liability

2,504


12,271


8,265


12,271

 Loss on extinguishment of debt


(2,379)



(2,379)

Interest income

1,130


7


1,612


25

Interest expense


(782)



(9,503)

Other expense, net

(625)



(1,505)


Total other income (expense)

3,009


9,117


8,372


414









Loss before income taxes

(86,653)


(59,455)


(268,132)


(120,622)









Income tax expense

(185)



(505)










Net loss

(86,838)


(59,455)


(268,637)


(120,622)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests


(970)


(387)


(6,572)

Net loss attributable to Wheels Up Experience Inc.

$         (86,838)


$         (58,485)


$      (268,250)


$     (114,050)









Net loss per share of Class A common stock:








Basic

$             (0.36)


$             (0.25)


$             (1.10)


$            (0.60)

Diluted

$             (0.36)


$             (0.25)


$             (1.10)


$            (0.60)









Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:








Basic

244,350,959


235,341,054


244,347,871


191,057,091

Diluted

244,350,959


235,341,054


244,347,871


191,057,091









 

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net loss

$                  (268,637)


$                  (120,622)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

46,862


40,952

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount


618

Equity-based compensation

65,839


30,668

Change in fair value of warrant liability

(8,265)


(12,271)

Provision for (recovery of) expected credit losses

(489)


1,163

Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale

(3,950)


Loss on extinguishment of debt


2,379

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

(31,474)


(9,074)

Other receivables

(859)


(1,906)

Parts and supplies inventories

(8,544)


(2,749)

Aircraft inventory

(33,231)


Prepaid expenses

(8,065)


(11,673)

Other current assets

(2,477)



Other non-current assets

(27,534)


(256)

Operating lease liabilities, net

(624)


(1,414)

Accounts payable

(2,885)


11,807

Accrued expenses

(1,131)


(9,742)

Other current liabilities

812


(1,037)

Other non-current liabilities

(1,036)


131

Deferred revenue

(2,653)


(69,390)

Net cash used in operating activities

(288,341)


(152,416)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Purchases of property and equipment

(80,039)


(6,683)

Purchase of aircraft held for sale

(39,894)


Proceeds from sale of aircraft held for sale, net

41,833


Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(75,093)


7,844

Capitalized software development costs

(18,532)


(9,589)

Net cash used in investing activities

(171,725)


(8,428)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Proceeds from stock option exercises


1,332

Proceeds from Business Combination and PIPE Investment


656,304

Purchase of Shares for Treasury

(7,347)


Transaction costs in connection with the Business Combination and PIPE Investment


(70,406)

Repayments of long-term debt


(213,934)

Repayment of loans to employees


102

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$                       (7,347)


$                    373,398

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,395)


NET INCREASE (DECREASE)  IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(474,808)


212,554

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH BEGINNING OF PERIOD

786,722


324,876

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH END OF PERIOD

$                    311,914


$                    537,430

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Mountain Aviation, LLC


30,172

Assumption of warrant liability in Business Combination


28,219

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report certain key financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors, about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest U.S. GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

Active Members. We define Active Members as the number of Connect, Core, and Business membership accounts that generated membership revenue in a given period and are active as of the end of the reporting period. We use Active Members to assess the adoption of our premium offerings which is a key factor in our penetration of the market in which we operate and a key driver of membership and flight revenue.

Active Users. We define Active Users as Active Members and jet card holders as of the reporting date plus unique non-member consumers who completed a revenue generating flight at least once in the given quarter and excludes wholesale flight activity. While a unique consumer can complete multiple revenue generating flights on our platform in a given period, that unique user is counted as only one Active User. We use Active Users to assess the adoption of our platform and frequency of transactions, which are key factors in our penetration of the market in which we operate and our growth in revenue.

Live Flight Legs. We define Live Flight Legs as the number of completed one-way revenue generating flight legs in a given period. The metric excludes empty repositioning legs and owner legs related to aircraft under management. We believe Live Flight Legs are a useful metric to measure the scale and usage of our platform, and our growth in flight revenue.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin. We calculate Adjusted Contribution as gross profit (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization and adjusted further for (i) equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue, (ii) acquisition and integration expense included in cost of revenue and (iii) other items included in cost of revenue that are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Contribution by total revenue.

We include Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin as supplemental measures for assessing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin are used to understand our ability to achieve profitability over time through scale and leveraging costs. In addition, Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business and to identify trends. Prior to issuing a broad-based equity grant for our pilots during the third quarter of 2021, equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue for prior periods was not significant.

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest income (expense), (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) public company readiness related expenses, (vii) change in fair value of warrant liability and (viii) other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including restructuring charges.

We include Adjusted EBITDA because it is a supplemental measure used by our management team for assessing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used in conjunction with bonus program target achievement determinations, strategic internal planning, annual budgeting, allocating resources and making operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and variable amounts.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin

The following table reconciles Adjusted Contribution to gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure (in thousands, except percentages):


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue

$         420,356


$         301,978


$      1,171,503


$         849,215

Less: Cost of revenue

(403,042)


(283,495)


(1,144,698)


(773,191)

Less: Depreciation and amortization

(16,500)


(13,639)


(46,862)


(40,952)

Gross profit (loss)

$                814


$             4,844


$          (20,057)


$           35,072

Gross margin

0.2 %


1.6 %


(1.7) %


4.1 %

Add back:








Depreciation and amortization

$           16,500


$           13,639


$           46,862


$           40,952

Equity-based compensation expense in cost of revenue

3,581


679


11,320


779

Acquisition and integration expense in cost of revenue

650



650


1,011

Adjusted Contribution

$           21,545


$           19,162


$           38,775


$           77,814

Adjusted Contribution Margin

5.1 %


6.3 %


3.3 %


9.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure (in thousands):


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net loss

$          (86,838)


$        (59,455)


$      (268,637)


$      (120,622)

Add back (deduct)








Interest expense


782



9,503

Interest income

(1,130)


(7)


(1,612)


(25)

Income tax expense

185



505


Other expense, net

625



1,505


Depreciation and amortization

16,500


13,639


46,862


40,952

Equity-based compensation expense

22,504


27,906


65,839


30,668

Public company readiness expense(1)


2,455



3,298

Acquisition and integration expenses(2)

4,747


644


16,092


5,017

Restructuring charges(3)

682



6,165


Change in fair value of warrant liability

(2,504)


(12,271)


(8,265)


(12,271)

Loss on extinguishment of debt


2,379



2,379

Corporate headquarters relocation expense




31

 Adjusted EBITDA

$          (45,229)


$        (23,928)


$      (141,546)


$        (41,070)


(1)  Includes costs  primarily associated with compliance, updated systems and consulting in advance of transitioning to a public company.

(2)  Consists mainly of system conversions, merging of operating certificates, re-branding costs and fees paid to external advisors in connection with strategic transactions.

(3)  During 2022, we recorded restructuring charges for employee separation programs following strategic business decisions.

The following tables reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, including the impact of reconciled items on individual income statement expense classifications (in thousands):


Three Months Ended September 30, 2022





GAAP as
reported


Equity-based
compensation
expense


Acquisition
and
integration
expense


Restructuring


Non-GAAP





Revenue

$             420,356


$                —


$             —


$               —


$      420,356



















Costs and expenses:














Cost of revenue

403,042


(3,581)


(650)



398,811





Technology and development

16,639


(751)




15,888





Sales and marketing

30,830


(2,756)




28,074





General and administrative

44,323


(15,416)


(4,097)


(682)


24,128





Depreciation and amortization

16,500





16,500





Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale

(1,316)





(1,316)





Total costs and expenses:

510,018


(22,504)


(4,747)


(682)


482,085



















Loss from operations

(89,662)


22,504


4,747


682


(61,729)



















Other income (expense)














Change in fair value of warrant liability

2,504








2,504





Interest income

1,130








1,130





Other expense, net

(625)








(625)





Total other income

3,009








3,009



















Income tax expense

(185)








(185)



















Net loss

$               (86,838)








(58,905)



















Add back (deduct)














Depreciation and amortization









16,500





Change in fair value of warrant liability









(2,504)





Interest income









(1,130)





Income tax expense









185





Other expense, net









625





Adjusted EBITDA









$       (45,229)





 


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

GAAP as
reported


Equity-based
compensation
expense


Public
company
readiness
expense


Acquisition
and
integration
expense


Non-GAAP

Revenue

$      301,978


$                  —


$            —


$             —


$            301,978











Costs and expenses:










Cost of revenue

283,495


(679)




282,816

Technology and development

8,769


(619)




8,150

Sales and marketing

22,157


(2,449)


(780)



18,928

General and administrative

42,490


(24,159)


(1,675)


(644)


16,012

Depreciation and amortization

13,639





13,639

Total costs and expenses:

370,550


(27,906)


(2,455)


(644)


339,545











Loss from operations

(68,572)


27,906


2,455


644


(37,567)











Other income (expense)










Change in fair value of warrant liability

12,271








12,271

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

(2,379)








(2,379)

Interest income

7








7

Interest expense

(782)








(782)

Total other income

9,117








9,117











Income tax expense


















Net loss

$      (59,455)








(28,450)











Add back (deduct)










Depreciation and amortization









13,639

Change in fair value of warrant liability









(12,271)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt









2,379

Interest income









(7)

Interest expense









782

Adjusted EBITDA









$             (23,928)

 


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

GAAP as
reported


Equity-based
compensation
expense


Acquisition
and
integration
expense


Restructuring


Non-GAAP

Revenue

$          1,171,503


$                     —


$                    —


$                     —


$          1,171,503











Costs and expenses:










Cost of revenue

1,144,698


(11,320)


(650)



1,132,728

Technology and development

42,436


(2,047)




40,389

Sales and marketing

87,761


(8,314)




79,447

General and administrative

130,200


(44,158)


(15,442)


(6,165)


64,435

Depreciation and amortization

46,862





46,862

Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale

(3,950)





(3,950)

Total costs and expenses:

1,448,007


(65,839)


(16,092)


(6,165)


1,359,911











Loss from operations

(276,504)


65,839


16,092


6,165


(188,408)











Other income (expense)










Change in fair value of warrant liability

8,265








8,265

Interest income

1,612








1,612

Other expense, net

(1,505)








(1,505)

Total other income

8,372








8,372











Income tax expense

(505)








(505)











Net loss

$             (268,637)








(180,541)











Add back (deduct)










Depreciation and amortization









46,862

Change in fair value of warrant liability









(8,265)

Interest income









(1,612)

Interest expense









Income tax expense









505

Other expense, net









1,505

Adjusted EBITDA









$            (141,546)

 


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

GAAP as
reported


Equity-based
compensation
expense


Public
company
readiness
expense


Acquisition
and
integration
expense


Corporate
headquarters
relocation
expense


Non-GAAP

Revenue

$      849,215


$                  —


$            —


$             —


$              —


$            849,215













Costs and expenses:












Cost of revenue

773,191


(779)



(1,011)



771,401

Technology and development

23,818


(806)





23,012

Sales and marketing

55,846


(2,901)


(780)




52,165

General and administrative

76,444


(26,182)


(2,518)


(4,006)


(31)


43,707

Depreciation and amortization

40,952






40,952

Total costs and expenses:

970,251


(30,668)


(3,298)


(5,017)


(31)


931,237













Loss from operations

(121,036)


30,668


3,298


5,017


31


(82,022)













Other income (expense)












Change in fair value of warrant liability

12,271










12,271

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

(2,379)










(2,379)

Interest income

25






25

Interest expense

(9,503)






(9,503)

Total other income

414






414













Income tax expense






















Net loss

$    (120,622)










(81,608)













Add back (deduct)












Depreciation and amortization











40,952

Change in fair value of warrant liability











(12,271)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt











2,379

Interest income











(25)

Interest expense











9,503

Income tax expense











Adjusted EBITDA











$            (41,070)

Supplemental Revenue Information

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30,


Change in

2022


2021


$


%

Membership

$             22,409


$             17,982


$             4,427


25 %

Flight

278,917


218,360


60,557


28 %

Aircraft management

58,962


58,005


957


2 %

Other

60,068


7,631


52,437


687 %

Total

$           420,356


$           301,978


$         118,378


39 %

 

(In thousands, except percentages)

Nine Months Ended September 30,


Change in

2022


2021


$


%

Membership

$             67,076


$             49,144


$           17,932


36 %

Flight

799,351


621,494


177,857


29 %

Aircraft management

180,186


158,840


21,346


13 %

Other

124,890


19,737


105,153


533 %

Total

$        1,171,503


$           849,215


$         322,288


38 %

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheels-up-announces-record-third-quarter-revenue-up-39-year-over-year-301673507.html

SOURCE Wheels Up


© PRNewswire 2022
