Wheels Up Experience : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

Disclaimer

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of the control of Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up", or "we", "us", or "our"), that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of Wheels Up regarding the future, including, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the size, demands and growth potential of the markets for Wheels Up's products and services and Wheels Up's ability to serve those markets; (ii) the degree of market acceptance and adoption of Wheels Up's products and services; (iii) Wheels Up's ability to develop innovative products and services and compete with other companies engaged in the private aviation industry; (iv) Wheels Up's ability to attract and retain customers; (v) the impact of Wheels Up's cost reduction efforts on its business and results of operations, including the timing and magnitude of such expected reductions and any associated expenses; (vi) Wheels Up's ability to maintain cost discipline and achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA pursuant to the schedule that it has announced; (vii) Wheels Up's liquidity, future cash flows, acquisition activities, measures intended to increase Wheels Up's operational efficiency and certain restrictions related to our debt obligations; and (viii) general economic and geopolitical conditions, including due to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, foreign currencies, consumer and business spending decisions, and general levels of economic activity. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Wheels Up on March 10, 2022, and in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed by Wheels Up with the SEC on November 9, 2022.

In addition, these risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges announced by the Company on March 1, 2023 may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company's restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company's internal programs and the Company's ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company's restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company's business operations and reputation with or ability to serve its members and/or customers and the risk that the Company's restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Wheels Up undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise. Wheels Up's filings with the SEC identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. We do not give any assurance that Wheels Up will achieve its expectations.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures

This presentation includes certain Non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Contribution, Adjusted Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. These Non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP counterparts are included in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section herein. Wheels Up believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these Non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate Non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, Wheels Up's Non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-lookingNon-GAAP financial measures are provided, they are presented on a Non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-lookingNon-GAAP financial measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

For more information on these Non-GAAP financial measures, see the sections titled "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the appendix

