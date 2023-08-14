Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. The Company offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet. Its customers can access membership programs, charter, aircraft management services and whole aircraft sales, as well as commercial travel benefits. The Company also offers freight, safety and security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations. The Company has a diversified and evolving business model, including flights, membership fees, management of aircraft and other services. Its flight consists of both retail and wholesale charter. It has over 215 aircraft in its owned and leased fleet that includes turboprops, light, midsize, super-midsize and large-cabin jets. It provides private aviation services through its membership program, offering three memberships: connect, core and business. It also has a managed fleet across all private aircraft cabin classes of over 120 aircraft.

Sector Airlines