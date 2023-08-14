Wheels Up Experience Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 335.06 million compared to USD 425.51 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 160.59 million compared to USD 92.76 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 686.87 million compared to USD 751.15 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 261.46 million compared to USD 181.41 million a year ago.
Wheels Up Experience Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:39 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023