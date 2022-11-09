Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wheels Up Experience Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UP   US96328L1061

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.

(UP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
1.500 USD   -7.98%
05:55pWheels Up Experience : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
04:40pWHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:13pWheels Up Experience Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wheels Up Experience : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

11/09/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wheels Up Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Disclaimer

Wheels Up Experience Inc. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 22:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
05:55pWheels Up Experience : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
04:40pWHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
04:13pWheels Up Experience Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Direc..
AQ
04:13pEarnings Flash (UP) WHEELS UP Posts Q3 Revenue $420.4M, vs. Street Est of $382M
MT
04:06pWheels Up Announces Record Third Quarter Revenue Up 39% Year-over-Year
PR
10/17Wheels Up Unit Expects $259 Million in Net Proceeds From Issuance of Certain Equipment ..
MT
10/17Wheels Up Experience Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
10/17Wheels Up Announces New Financing to Support Investments In Operations, Technology and ..
PR
08/30Wheels Up to Present at Raymond James Consumer Conference
PR
08/15Jefferies Adjusts Wheels Up Experience's Price Target to $6 from $8, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 532 M - -
Net income 2022 -365 M - -
Net cash 2022 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 398 M 398 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 151
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
Duration : Period :
Wheels Up Experience Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,50 $
Average target price 4,74 $
Spread / Average Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Dichter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vinayak R. Hegde President
Todd L. Smith Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Srikanth Satya Chief Technology & Development Officer
Thomas W. Bergeson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.-67.67%398
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.21%24 457
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-12.70%22 230
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-14.05%21 498
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.07%18 632
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.93%15 564