Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wheels Up Experience Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UP   US96328L1061

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.

(UP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
1.400 USD   -10.26%
04:16pWheels Up to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
11/10Credit Suisse Trims Wheels Up Experience's Price Target to $5 From $6, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
11/10Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Wheels Up Experience to $3 From $4, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wheels Up to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/16/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced that executive management will present in person at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday November 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM ET and at the Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 8:35 AM ET.

The events will be webcast live and can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

An archive of the presentations will be available at the link above.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is the leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter and aircraft management services—as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines Inc. The Wheels Up Services brands also offer freight, safety & security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect flyers to private aircraft—and one another—and deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its growing base of 12,000+ members and customers to a network of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly. Wheels Up is committed to aligning with philanthropic organizations that matter most to our company, members, customers, families and friends.

Through the Wheels Up Cares program, a Wheels Up Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft is custom-designed to represent the established cause and is a flying symbol of each charity's mission. Headquartered in New York City, Wheels Up has office locations in 25 cities and towns across three continents and a workforce of nearly 2,700 employees.

To learn more about Wheels Up, go to wheelsup.com.

Contacts

Investors:
ir@wheelsup.com

Media:
press@wheelsup.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheels-up-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301680617.html

SOURCE Wheels Up


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
04:16pWheels Up to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
11/10Credit Suisse Trims Wheels Up Experience's Price Target to $5 From $6, Keeps Outperform..
MT
11/10Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Wheels Up Experience to $3 From $4, Maintains Out..
MT
11/09Wheels Up Experience : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
11/09WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
11/09Transcript : Wheels Up Experience Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09Wheels Up Experience Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Direc..
AQ
11/09Earnings Flash (UP) WHEELS UP Posts Q3 Revenue $420.4M, vs. Street Est of $382M
MT
11/09Wheels Up Partners LLC Announces Departure of Vinayak Hegde as President
CI
11/09Wheels Up Experience Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.
More recommendations