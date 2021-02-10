Log in
WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.

(WFCF)
Where Food Comes From, Inc. Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call

02/10/2021 | 01:42pm EST
CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18, 2021, and conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern).

Dial-in numbers for the conference call:
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-407-8289
International: 1-201-689-8341
Conference Code: 13716422

Phone replay:
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through March 4, 2021, as follows:
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-660-6853
International: 1-201-612-7415
Conference Code: 13716422

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.
Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices.  Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic (previously known as International Certification Services), Postelsia and Sterling Solutions units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

Contact:

Jay Pfeiffer
Pfeiffer High Investor Relations, Inc.
303-880-9000
jay@pfeifferhigh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
