Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Where Food Comes From, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFCF   US96327X2009

WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.

(WFCF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Where Food Comes From : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders (Form 8-K)

05/25/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders

On May 21, 2021, the Company held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Each proposal subject to a vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting was described in detail in the Company's 2021 Proxy Statement. With respect to each of the proposals the Company's stockholders voted as indicated below.

1. Election of Directors For Withheld
John Saunders 3,949,568 40,090
Leann Saunders 3,970,163 19,495
Peter C. Lapaseotes, Jr. 3,949,280 40,378
Adam Larson 3,949,293 40,365
Tom Heinen 3,949,568 40,090
Graeme P. Rein 3,949,568 40,090
Michael D. Smith 3,949,968 40,690
For Against Abstain
2. To ratify the appointment of Causey, Demgen & Moore, P.C. as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the year-ending December 31, 2021. 4,790,424 106 51,107
For Against Abstain
3. Shareholder proposal to approve a proposal regarding preparation of a report on steps to enhance on gender, racial and ethnic diversity. 124,808 3,857,750 7,100

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.

(Registrant)

By: /s/ Dannette Henning
Date: May 25, 2021 Dannette Henning
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Where Food Comes From Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 15:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.
11:09aWHERE FOOD COMES FROM  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders (Form 8..
PU
11:09aWHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/11WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
05/10WHERE FOOD COMES FROM  : Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
05/06WHERE FOOD COMES FROM  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
04/29WHERE FOOD COMES FROM  : Schedules 2021 First Quarter Conference Call
AQ
04/09WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
04/09WHERE FOOD COMES FROM  : Common Stock to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market
AQ
03/23WHERE FOOD COMES FROM  : Heinen's Launches Where Food Comes From CARE Certified ..
AQ
02/22WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20,1 M - -
Net income 2020 1,39 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 63,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 84,7 M 84,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
EV / Sales 2020 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Where Food Comes From, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John K. Saunders Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leann Saunders President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Dannette D. Boyd Henning Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adam Larson Independent Director
Peter C. Lapaseotes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.-1.15%85
ACCENTURE PLC9.05%181 064
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.64%156 435
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.97%129 311
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.83%83 844
INFOSYS LIMITED7.35%78 547