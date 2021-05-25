Where Food Comes From : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders (Form 8-K)
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders
On May 21, 2021, the Company held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Each proposal subject to a vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting was described in detail in the Company's 2021 Proxy Statement. With respect to each of the proposals the Company's stockholders voted as indicated below.
1.
Election of Directors
For
Withheld
●
John Saunders
3,949,568
40,090
●
Leann Saunders
3,970,163
19,495
●
Peter C. Lapaseotes, Jr.
3,949,280
40,378
●
Adam Larson
3,949,293
40,365
●
Tom Heinen
3,949,568
40,090
●
Graeme P. Rein
3,949,568
40,090
●
Michael D. Smith
3,949,968
40,690
For
Against
Abstain
2.
To ratify the appointment of Causey, Demgen & Moore, P.C. as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the year-ending December 31, 2021.
4,790,424
106
51,107
For
Against
Abstain
3.
Shareholder proposal to approve a proposal regarding preparation of a report on steps to enhance on gender, racial and ethnic diversity.
124,808
3,857,750
7,100
