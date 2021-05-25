Where Food Comes From : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders

On May 21, 2021, the Company held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Each proposal subject to a vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting was described in detail in the Company's 2021 Proxy Statement. With respect to each of the proposals the Company's stockholders voted as indicated below.

1. Election of Directors For Withheld ● John Saunders 3,949,568 40,090 ● Leann Saunders 3,970,163 19,495 ● Peter C. Lapaseotes, Jr. 3,949,280 40,378 ● Adam Larson 3,949,293 40,365 ● Tom Heinen 3,949,568 40,090 ● Graeme P. Rein 3,949,568 40,090 ● Michael D. Smith 3,949,968 40,690

For Against Abstain 2. To ratify the appointment of Causey, Demgen & Moore, P.C. as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the year-ending December 31, 2021. 4,790,424 106 51,107

For Against Abstain 3. Shareholder proposal to approve a proposal regarding preparation of a report on steps to enhance on gender, racial and ethnic diversity. 124,808 3,857,750 7,100

