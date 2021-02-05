Log in
WHEREVERTV BROADCASTING CORPORATION

(TVTV)
WhereverTV Closes Funding

02/05/2021 | 08:35am EST
Fort Myers, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. (OTC Pink: TVTV), which endeavors to deliver Over The Top (OTT), prepaid, no-contract, subscription television services to a variety of devices including smartphones, TabletPCs, streaming media players, computers and connected TVs, announced today that it has received $1.5 million in funding from an investor, which is non-dilutive to the shareholders and cannot be converted to equity. The investor's returns are based on the potential recoveries, if any, relating to the Company's IP enforcement campaign. The terms of the investment are confidential.

Contact:
Ph: (239) 319-2692
Email: info@Wherever.TV

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which may not be based on historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments.

SOURCE: WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73702


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward D. Ciofani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rene Morissette Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Knauf Director & Controller
Gary F. McGuirk Director
Jack Feldman Director & Director-Business Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHEREVERTV BROADCASTING CORPORATION29.17%40
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-0.52%326 985
COMCAST CORPORATION-1.81%235 400
VIACOMCBS INC.39.72%32 136
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP0.76%14 994
FORMULA ONE GROUP2.51%10 007
