WhereverTV Closes Funding

Fort Myers, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. (OTC Pink: TVTV), which endeavors to deliver Over The Top (OTT), prepaid, no-contract, subscription television services to a variety of devices including smartphones, TabletPCs, streaming media players, computers and connected TVs, announced today that it has received $1.5 million in funding from an investor, which is non-dilutive to the shareholders and cannot be converted to equity. The investor's returns are based on the potential recoveries, if any, relating to the Company's IP enforcement campaign. The terms of the investment are confidential.

