Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whirlpool    WHR

WHIRLPOOL

(WHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Whirlpool Corporation : Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/19/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation approved a $0.05 increase in the quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock to $1.25 per share from $1.20 per share. The dividend is payable December 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020.

"I am pleased to announce that we are increasing our dividend for the eighth consecutive year, reflecting the confidence we have in our business both in the short and long term," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

Website Disclosure
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp.com, in the "Investors" section. We also intend to update the Hot Topics Q&A portion of this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-increases-quarterly-dividend-by-0-05--301155228.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WHIRLPOOL
05:55pWHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05
PR
10/16WHIRLPOOL : Thinking about buying stock in Virgin Galactic, Flex Ltd, Quest Diag..
PR
10/15The Portable Air Purifier Market to Acquire $16054 Million in Revenue by 2028
AQ
10/14WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : To Announce Third-Quarter Results On October 21 And Hold..
PR
10/13WHIRLPOOL : Cleveland Manufacturing Community Steps in to Rebuild the Home of a ..
PU
10/07SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Tops 4,000 Customers
AQ
10/06WHIRLPOOL : Surging appliance sales cause shortages ahead of business holiday sh..
AQ
09/30XPO LOGISTICS : Wins Two Awards for Excellence from Whirlpool Corporation; Recog..
AQ
09/25Electrolux reinstates dividend as earnings recover from pandemic blow
RE
09/16CHOUEIFATY : A "Solution" To A "Problem" For Computer-Implemented And Medical Di..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group