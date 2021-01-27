Whirlpool : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Review

This document contains forward-looking statements about Whirlpool Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Whirlpool") that speak only as of this date. Whirlpool disclaims any obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected ﬁnancial results for 2021 and the key drivers for such results, industry expectations, supply-chain improvements, COVID-related supply chain impacts, and progress on ESG commitments. Many risks, contingencies and uncertainties could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from Whirlpool's forward-looking statements. Among these factors are: (1) COVID-19pandemic-related business disruption and economic uncertainty; (2) intense competition in the home appliance industry reﬂecting the impact of both new and established global competitors, including Asian and European manufacturers, and the impact of the changing retail environment, including direct-to-consumer sales; (3) Whirlpool's ability to maintain or increase sales to signiﬁcant trade customers and the ability of these trade customers to maintain or increase market share; (4) Whirlpool's ability to maintain its reputation and brand image; (5) the ability of Whirlpool to achieve its business plans, productivity improvements, and cost-control objectives, and to leverage its global operating platform, and accelerate the rate of innovation; (6) Whirlpool's ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; (7) acquisition and investment-related risks, including risks associated with our past acquisitions, and risks associated with our increased presence in emerging markets; (8) risks related to our international operations, including changes in foreign regulations, regulatory compliance, and disruptions arising from political, legal and economic instability; (9) information technology system failures, data security breaches, data privacy compliance, network disruptions, and cybersecurity attacks; (10) product liability and product recall costs; (11) the ability of suppliers of critical parts, components and manufacturing equipment to deliver suﬃcient quantities to Whirlpool in a timely and cost-eﬀective manner;
our ability to attract, develop and retain executives, and other qualiﬁed employees; (13) the impact of labor relations; (14) ﬂuctuations in the cost of key materials (including steel, resins, copper and aluminum) and components and the ability of Whirlpool to oﬀset cost increases; (15) Whirlpool's ability to manage foreign currency ﬂuctuations; (16) impacts from goodwill impairment and related charges; (17) triggering events or circumstances impacting the carrying value of our long-lived assets; (18) inventory and other asset risk; (19) the uncertain global economy and changes in economic conditions which aﬀect demand for our products; (20) health care cost trends, regulatory changes and variations between results and estimates that could increase future funding obligations for pension and postretirement beneﬁt plans; (21) changes in LIBOR, or replacement of LIBOR with an alternative reference rate; (22) litigation, tax, and legal compliance risk and costs, especially if materially diﬀerent from the amount we expect to incur or have accrued for, and any disruptions caused by the same; (23) the eﬀects and costs of governmental investigations or related actions by third parties; and (24) changes in the legal and regulatory environment including environmental, health and safety regulations, and taxes and tariﬀs. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in Whirlpool's ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.
PROFITABLE GROWTH
▪ Organic net sales growth of 10% driven by solid global industry demand
(+10.3% organic(4))
▪ Signiﬁcant EBIT margin(1)
expansion of 410 bps to 11.3%
MARGIN EXPANSION
EBIT(3) improvement in all regions, led by double-digit margins in North
America Region and Latin America Region
CASH CONVERSION
▪ Record free cash ﬂow driven by strong earnings
PROFITABLE GROWTH We took early, decisive actions in a challenging environment
▪ Prioritized the health and safety of our employees
(+1.1% organic(4))
Delivered cost take-out program
Flawlessly executed go-to-market actions
MARGIN EXPANSION
CASH CONVERSION
We are delivering on our long-term value creation targets
Record ongoing EPS(1) of $18.55, for the third consecutive year
Record ongoing EBIT margin(1) of 9.1% an increase of 220 bps
Record free cash ﬂow(2) of $1.25B
We strengthened our balance sheet and drove shareholder value
Gross debt leverage(5) reduced to 2.3x
Improved ROIC(6) by 140 bps to 10.9%
Increased dividend for eighth consecutive year and executed share
repurchases of ~$120 million
2019 Ongoing EBIT Margin
7.2%
6.9%
Price/Mix
Net Cost*
Raw Material/Tariﬀ Inﬂation
Marketing & Technology Investments
Currency
2020 Ongoing EBIT Margin
11.3%
9.1%
*Inclusive of Fixed Cost Takeout, Ongoing Cost Productivity (Including Conversion and Freight & Warehousing), Volume Deleveraging and Restructuring Beneﬁts.
*Reﬂects share count as of 12/31/2020 (does not reﬂect potential 2021 share repurchases or share dilution) **Not included in Company's guidance
Q4
FY
(Approximate impact in millions)
2019
2020
2019
2020
Comments
Net Foreign Exchange
$(10)
$(7)
$(35)
$(29)
● Includes foreign exchange and hedge
(gain)/loss
Interest (Income)/Other
4
24
(12)
8
● Primarily banking fees and interest
income; pension settlement in Q4 2020
Sub-Total
(6)
17
(47)
(21)
One-Time Items:
Brazil Indirect Tax Credit*
-
-
(180)
-
● Gain related to recovery of certain taxes
(ICMS)
Trade customer insolvency claim settlement*
59
-
59
-
Interest and Sundry (Income) Expense
$54
$17
$(168)
$(21)
Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding
(Approximate impact in millions)
2020
2021
Comments
COVID-19 related actions
$115
$105
Naples closure
24
70
•
Naples, Italy manufacturing facility
Other initiatives
57
50
•
Primarily previous year actions
Total
$196
~$225
(Approximate impact in millions)
2020
2021
Impact
Comments
Claim Settlement
$(60)
-
$60
• Trade customer insolvency claim in EMEA
Washer Recall
(50)
-
50
• EMEA-produced product warranty recall
expense
Cash Tax Credits
200
-
(200)
• Primarily cash tax credits gained through the
production of energy eﬃcient appliances
Other Items
$90
$-
($90)
(Approximate impact in millions)
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Change
Comments
Net Sales
$5,382
$5,798
7.7%
Less: Embraco Net Sales
-
n/a
•
Embraco sale completed July 1, 2019
Add-Back: Currency
n/a
138
•
Primarily BRL and ARS
One-Time Items
$5,382
$5,937
10.3%
(Approximate impact in millions)
FY 2019
FY 2020
Change
Comments
Net Sales
$20,419
$19,456
(4.7)%
Less: Embraco Net Sales
(635)
n/a
•
Embraco sale completed July 1, 2019
Add-Back: Currency
n/a
551
•
Primarily BRL and ARS
One-Time Items
$19,784
$20,007
1.1%
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, some of which we refer to as "ongoing"(1) measures:
Ongoing earnings per diluted share, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), EBIT margin, ongoing EBIT, and ongoing EBIT margin
Other non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures included in this presentation are free cash ﬂow(2), free cash ﬂow as percentage of sales, net sales (excluding currency), adjusted eﬀective tax rate, net sales (excluding divestitures and currency), which we refer to as organic net sales, gross debt leverage (Gross Debt/Ongoing EBITDA) and ROIC.
Please refer to the supplemental information pack located in the events section of our Investor Relations website at investors.whirlpoolcorp.com for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures.
Ongoing measures are non-GAAP measures. See our website for reconciliation information.
Free cash ﬂow is a non-GAAP measure. See our website for reconciliation information.
Segment EBIT represents our consolidated EBIT broken down by the Company's reportable segments and are metrics used by the chief operating decision maker in accordance with ASC 280. Consolidated EBIT also includes corporate "Other/Eliminations" of $(43) million and $(95) million for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Organic net sales is a non-GAAP measure. See our website for reconciliation information for this and prior quarters.
Gross debt leverage represents Gross Debt/Ongoing EBITDA. See our website for reconciliation information.
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is a non-GAAP measure. See our website for reconciliation information.
Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:37:01 UTC.