WHIRLPOOL

WHIRLPOOL

(WHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/27 04:59:46 pm
201.015 USD   -2.62%
Whirlpool : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Review

01/27/2021 | 05:38pm EST
THURSDAY, JANUARY 28, 2020

1

This document contains forward-looking statements about Whirlpool Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Whirlpool") that speak only as of this date. Whirlpool disclaims any obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected ﬁnancial results for 2021 and the key drivers for such results, industry expectations, supply-chain improvements, COVID-related supply chain impacts, and progress on ESG commitments. Many risks, contingencies and uncertainties could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from Whirlpool's forward-looking statements. Among these factors are: (1) COVID-19pandemic-related business disruption and economic uncertainty; (2) intense competition in the home appliance industry reﬂecting the impact of both new and established global competitors, including Asian and European manufacturers, and the impact of the changing retail environment, including direct-to-consumer sales; (3) Whirlpool's ability to maintain or increase sales to signiﬁcant trade customers and the ability of these trade customers to maintain or increase market share; (4) Whirlpool's ability to maintain its reputation and brand image; (5) the ability of Whirlpool to achieve its business plans, productivity improvements, and cost-control objectives, and to leverage its global operating platform, and accelerate the rate of innovation; (6) Whirlpool's ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; (7) acquisition and investment-related risks, including risks associated with our past acquisitions, and risks associated with our increased presence in emerging markets; (8) risks related to our international operations, including changes in foreign regulations, regulatory compliance, and disruptions arising from political, legal and economic instability; (9) information technology system failures, data security breaches, data privacy compliance, network disruptions, and cybersecurity attacks; (10) product liability and product recall costs; (11) the ability of suppliers of critical parts, components and manufacturing equipment to deliver suﬃcient quantities to Whirlpool in a timely and cost-eﬀective manner;

  1. our ability to attract, develop and retain executives, and other qualiﬁed employees; (13) the impact of labor relations; (14) ﬂuctuations in the cost of key materials (including steel, resins, copper and aluminum) and components and the ability of Whirlpool to oﬀset cost increases; (15) Whirlpool's ability to manage foreign currency ﬂuctuations; (16) impacts from goodwill impairment and related charges; (17) triggering events or circumstances impacting the carrying value of our long-lived assets; (18) inventory and other asset risk; (19) the uncertain global economy and changes in economic conditions which aﬀect demand for our products; (20) health care cost trends, regulatory changes and variations between results and estimates that could increase future funding obligations for pension and postretirement beneﬁt plans; (21) changes in LIBOR, or replacement of LIBOR with an alternative reference rate; (22) litigation, tax, and legal compliance risk and costs, especially if materially diﬀerent from the amount we expect to incur or have accrued for, and any disruptions caused by the same; (23) the eﬀects and costs of governmental investigations or related actions by third parties; and (24) changes in the legal and regulatory environment including environmental, health and safety regulations, and taxes and tariﬀs. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in Whirlpool's ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.

2

3

PROFITABLE GROWTH

▪ Organic net sales growth of 10% driven by solid global industry demand

(+10.3% organic(4))

▪ Signiﬁcant EBIT margin(1)

expansion of 410 bps to 11.3%

MARGIN EXPANSION

  • EBIT(3) improvement in all regions, led by double-digit margins in North

America Region and Latin America Region

CASH CONVERSION

▪ Record free cash ﬂow driven by strong earnings

4

PROFITABLE GROWTH We took early, decisive actions in a challenging environment

▪ Prioritized the health and safety of our employees

(+1.1% organic(4))

  • Delivered cost take-out program
  • Flawlessly executed go-to-market actions

MARGIN EXPANSION

CASH CONVERSION

We are delivering on our long-term value creation targets

  • Record ongoing EPS(1) of $18.55, for the third consecutive year
  • Record ongoing EBIT margin(1) of 9.1% an increase of 220 bps
  • Record free cash ﬂow(2) of $1.25B

We strengthened our balance sheet and drove shareholder value

  • Gross debt leverage(5) reduced to 2.3x
  • Improved ROIC(6) by 140 bps to 10.9%
  • Increased dividend for eighth consecutive year and executed share

repurchases of ~$120 million

5

2019 Ongoing EBIT Margin

7.2%

6.9%

Price/Mix

Net Cost*

Raw Material/Tariﬀ Inﬂation

Marketing & Technology Investments

Currency

2020 Ongoing EBIT Margin

11.3%

9.1%

*Inclusive of Fixed Cost Takeout, Ongoing Cost Productivity (Including Conversion and Freight & Warehousing), Volume Deleveraging and Restructuring Beneﬁts.

6

7

  • Sustained strong consumer demand driving solid revenue growth
  • Record EBIT performance driven by ﬂawless execution of go-to-market and cost takeout initiatives
  • Gradual supply chain improvements on-track

8

  • Share gains in key countries
  • Strong EBIT improvement (+$29M) fueled by demand and cost actions
  • Full-yearEBIT positive as strategic actions continue to drive progress towards long-term goals

9

  • Organic net sales growth of 28%, driven by strong industry growth in Brazil
  • EBIT growth driven by increased demand and disciplined execution of go-to-market actions
  • Strong EBIT margin performance despite currency headwinds in Brazil and Argentina

10

  • Solid India results led by demand recovery in the region
  • Strong EBIT improvement in China driven by cost productivity actions
  • Whirlpool branded share growth in China on-track

11

12

PROFITABLE GROWTH

MARGIN EXPANSION

CASH CONVERSION

*Does not include the impact of currency

Full-year ongoing EPS range of $19.00 - $20.00

13

(Approximate impact)

2020 Ongoing EBIT Margin

• Disciplined execution of go-to-market actions and recently

Price/Mix

announced price increases

• Product launches and positive consumer trends driving price/mix

Net Cost*

• 2020 cost program carryover, cost reduction initiatives and volume

leverage

Raw Material Inﬂation

• Expect $250 - $300M of unfavorable materials, primarily steel and

resin

Marketing & Technology Investments

• Increased brand and product investments

Currency

• Primarily BRL and ARS

2021 Ongoing EBIT Margin

*Inclusive of Fixed Cost Takeout, Ongoing Cost Productivity (Including Conversion and Freight & Warehousing), Volume Leveraging and Restructuring Beneﬁts

14

North

America

Europe,

Middle East

& Africa

Latin

America

Asia

Total

4 - 6%

15%+

2 - 4%

2.5%+

2 - 4%

7%+

6 - 8%

2%+

~4%

9%+

15

(Approximate impact in millions)

Cash Earnings and Other Operating Items

$1,954

$1,950

• Driven by sustained EBIT margin

Capital Expenditures

$(410)

$(600)

• Innovation and digital transformation

investments

Working Capital

$(358)

$(175)

• Moderate inventory build

Restructuring Cash Outlays

$(196)

$(225)

• Driven by 2020 restructuring actions

Sale of Assets/Business

$166

$50

• Continuation of real estate optimization

strategy

Other Items

$90

-

• Detail provided on Slide 27 in the appendix

Free Cash Flow

$1,246

$1,000+

16

Capital Expenditure

Invest ~3% of net sales

Research and Development

Invest ~3% of net sales

Mergers & Acquisitions

Pursue opportunistic M&A with high ROIC

Dividends

~30% of trailing 12-month ongoing net earnings

Share Repurchase

Moderate share repurchases; ~$530M authorization remaining

Targeted Capital Structure

Maintain strong investment grade rating; Gross Debt/EBITDA of 2.0x

17

  • We are delivering on our long-term value creation targets with record 2020 results and signiﬁcant progress on our ESG commitments
  • Expect sustained strong demand trends and go-to-market actions to oﬀset cost inﬂation and supply challenges in 2021
    • Increased disposable income, a shift towards nesting, and positive housing trends
    • COVID-relatedsupply chain challenges expected to be resolved by end of Q2
    • Continued track record of innovation and operational excellence
  • On a path to yet another record year in 2021

18

20

21

(Approximate impact)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Comments

2019 Ongoing EBIT Margin

Price/Mix

• Go-to-market actions and

product launches

Net Cost (excluding Raw Material/Tariﬀ

Signiﬁcant Covid-related

Inﬂation)*

production impact in H1

Raw Material/Tariﬀ Inﬂation

• Favorable RMI trends, primarily

steel and resin

Marketing & Technology Investments

Increased brand and product

investments

Currency

Primarily BRL and ARS

2020 Ongoing EBIT Margin

Organic(4) Net Sales Growth

(0.3)%

(13.8)%

7.0%

10.3%

1.1%

2020 EBIT(1) $ Seasonality

(4) Organic net sales reﬂects YoY change in net sales adjusted for currency and the Embraco divestiture. See Organic Net Sales reconciliation in the appendix.

22

*Inclusive of Fixed Cost Takeout, Ongoing Cost Productivity (Including Conversion and Freight & Warehousing), Volume Deleveraging and Restructuring Beneﬁts.

Income Statement

FY2020A

FY2021E

Raw Material (Inﬂation) / Deﬂation

$250M

$(250) - (300)M

Restructuring Costs

$288M

~$100M

Interest Expense

$189M

~$190M

Adjusted Eﬀective Tax Rate

26.3%

24-26%

Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

63.3M

63.9M*

Cash Flow Statement

FY2020A

FY2021E

Capital Expenditures

$410M

~$600M

Dividends Paid

$311M

**

Amount of Stock Repurchased

$121M

**

Restructuring Cash Outlays

$196M

~$225M

Cash Tax Rate

15.7%

15-20%

Note: 2021 tax rate guidance reﬂects GAAP and adjusted eﬀective tax rate

*Reﬂects share count as of 12/31/2020 (does not reﬂect potential 2021 share repurchases or share dilution) **Not included in Company's guidance

23

Q4

FY

(Approximate impact in millions)

2019

2020

2019

2020

Comments

Net Foreign Exchange

$(10)

$(7)

$(35)

$(29)

● Includes foreign exchange and hedge

(gain)/loss

Interest (Income)/Other

4

24

(12)

8

● Primarily banking fees and interest

income; pension settlement in Q4 2020

Sub-Total

(6)

17

(47)

(21)

One-Time Items:

Brazil Indirect Tax Credit*

-

-

(180)

-

● Gain related to recovery of certain taxes

(ICMS)

Trade customer insolvency claim settlement*

59

-

59

-

Interest and Sundry (Income) Expense

$54

$17

$(168)

$(21)

Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

24

(Approximate impact in millions)

2020

2021

Comments

COVID-19 related actions

$115

$105

Naples closure

24

70

Naples, Italy manufacturing facility

Other initiatives

57

50

Primarily previous year actions

Total

$196

~$225

25

(Approximate impact in millions)

2020

2021

Impact

Comments

Claim Settlement

$(60)

-

$60

• Trade customer insolvency claim in EMEA

Washer Recall

(50)

-

50

• EMEA-produced product warranty recall

expense

Cash Tax Credits

200

-

(200)

• Primarily cash tax credits gained through the

production of energy eﬃcient appliances

Other Items

$90

$-

($90)

26

(Approximate impact in millions)

Q4 2019

Q4 2020

Change

Comments

Net Sales

$5,382

$5,798

7.7%

Less: Embraco Net Sales

-

n/a

Embraco sale completed July 1, 2019

Add-Back: Currency

n/a

138

Primarily BRL and ARS

One-Time Items

$5,382

$5,937

10.3%

27

(Approximate impact in millions)

FY 2019

FY 2020

Change

Comments

Net Sales

$20,419

$19,456

(4.7)%

Less: Embraco Net Sales

(635)

n/a

Embraco sale completed July 1, 2019

Add-Back: Currency

n/a

551

Primarily BRL and ARS

One-Time Items

$19,784

$20,007

1.1%

28

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, some of which we refer to as "ongoing"(1) measures:

Ongoing earnings per diluted share, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), EBIT margin, ongoing EBIT, and ongoing EBIT margin

Other non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures included in this presentation are free cash ﬂow(2), free cash ﬂow as percentage of sales, net sales (excluding currency), adjusted eﬀective tax rate, net sales (excluding divestitures and currency), which we refer to as organic net sales, gross debt leverage (Gross Debt/Ongoing EBITDA) and ROIC.

Please refer to the supplemental information pack located in the events section of our Investor Relations website at investors.whirlpoolcorp.com for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures.

  1. Ongoing measures are non-GAAP measures. See our website for reconciliation information.
  2. Free cash ﬂow is a non-GAAP measure. See our website for reconciliation information.
  3. Segment EBIT represents our consolidated EBIT broken down by the Company's reportable segments and are metrics used by the chief operating decision maker in accordance with ASC 280. Consolidated EBIT also includes corporate "Other/Eliminations" of $(43) million and $(95) million for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  4. Organic net sales is a non-GAAP measure. See our website for reconciliation information for this and prior quarters.
  5. Gross debt leverage represents Gross Debt/Ongoing EBITDA. See our website for reconciliation information.
  6. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is a non-GAAP measure. See our website for reconciliation information.

29

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 261 M - -
Net income 2020 931 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 2,35%
Capitalization 12 911 M 12 911 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 77 000
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart WHIRLPOOL
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 199,11 $
Last Close Price 206,42 $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL14.37%12 911
QINGDAO HAIER20.88%33 794
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.31%12 666
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.32.90%10 306
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED29.37%8 465
RINNAI CORPORATION-6.09%5 464
