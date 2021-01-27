Whirlpool : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Review 01/27/2021 | 05:38pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THURSDAY, JANUARY 28, 2020 1 This document contains forward-looking statements about Whirlpool Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Whirlpool") that speak only as of this date. Whirlpool disclaims any obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected ﬁnancial results for 2021 and the key drivers for such results, industry expectations, supply-chain improvements, COVID-related supply chain impacts, and progress on ESG commitments. Many risks, contingencies and uncertainties could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from Whirlpool's forward-looking statements. Among these factors are: (1) COVID-19pandemic-related business disruption and economic uncertainty; (2) intense competition in the home appliance industry reﬂecting the impact of both new and established global competitors, including Asian and European manufacturers, and the impact of the changing retail environment, including direct-to-consumer sales; (3) Whirlpool's ability to maintain or increase sales to signiﬁcant trade customers and the ability of these trade customers to maintain or increase market share; (4) Whirlpool's ability to maintain its reputation and brand image; (5) the ability of Whirlpool to achieve its business plans, productivity improvements, and cost-control objectives, and to leverage its global operating platform, and accelerate the rate of innovation; (6) Whirlpool's ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; (7) acquisition and investment-related risks, including risks associated with our past acquisitions, and risks associated with our increased presence in emerging markets; (8) risks related to our international operations, including changes in foreign regulations, regulatory compliance, and disruptions arising from political, legal and economic instability; (9) information technology system failures, data security breaches, data privacy compliance, network disruptions, and cybersecurity attacks; (10) product liability and product recall costs; (11) the ability of suppliers of critical parts, components and manufacturing equipment to deliver suﬃcient quantities to Whirlpool in a timely and cost-eﬀective manner; our ability to attract, develop and retain executives, and other qualiﬁed employees; (13) the impact of labor relations; (14) ﬂuctuations in the cost of key materials (including steel, resins, copper and aluminum) and components and the ability of Whirlpool to oﬀset cost increases; (15) Whirlpool's ability to manage foreign currency ﬂuctuations; (16) impacts from goodwill impairment and related charges; (17) triggering events or circumstances impacting the carrying value of our long-lived assets; (18) inventory and other asset risk; (19) the uncertain global economy and changes in economic conditions which aﬀect demand for our products; (20) health care cost trends, regulatory changes and variations between results and estimates that could increase future funding obligations for pension and postretirement beneﬁt plans; (21) changes in LIBOR, or replacement of LIBOR with an alternative reference rate; (22) litigation, tax, and legal compliance risk and costs, especially if materially diﬀerent from the amount we expect to incur or have accrued for, and any disruptions caused by the same; (23) the eﬀects and costs of governmental investigations or related actions by third parties; and (24) changes in the legal and regulatory environment including environmental, health and safety regulations, and taxes and tariﬀs. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in Whirlpool's ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. 2 3 PROFITABLE GROWTH ▪ Organic net sales growth of 10% driven by solid global industry demand (+10.3% organic(4)) ▪ Signiﬁcant EBIT margin(1) expansion of 410 bps to 11.3% MARGIN EXPANSION EBIT (3) improvement in all regions, led by double-digit margins in North America Region and Latin America Region CASH CONVERSION ▪ Record free cash ﬂow driven by strong earnings 4 PROFITABLE GROWTH We took early, decisive actions in a challenging environment ▪ Prioritized the health and safety of our employees (+1.1% organic(4)) Delivered cost take-out program

take-out program Flawlessly executed go-to-market actions MARGIN EXPANSION CASH CONVERSION We are delivering on our long-term value creation targets Record ongoing EPS (1) of $18.55, for the third consecutive year

of $18.55, for the third consecutive year Record ongoing EBIT margin (1) of 9.1% an increase of 220 bps

of 9.1% an increase of 220 bps Record free cash ﬂow (2) of $1.25B We strengthened our balance sheet and drove shareholder value Gross debt leverage (5) reduced to 2.3x

reduced to 2.3x Improved ROIC (6) by 140 bps to 10.9%

by 140 bps to 10.9% Increased dividend for eighth consecutive year and executed share repurchases of ~$120 million 5 2019 Ongoing EBIT Margin 7.2% 6.9% Price/Mix Net Cost* Raw Material/Tariﬀ Inﬂation Marketing & Technology Investments Currency 2020 Ongoing EBIT Margin 11.3% 9.1% *Inclusive of Fixed Cost Takeout, Ongoing Cost Productivity (Including Conversion and Freight & Warehousing), Volume Deleveraging and Restructuring Beneﬁts. 6 7 Sustained strong consumer demand driving solid revenue growth

Record EBIT performance driven by ﬂawless execution of go-to-market and cost takeout initiatives

go-to-market and cost takeout initiatives Gradual supply chain improvements on-track 8 Share gains in key countries

Strong EBIT improvement (+$29M) fueled by demand and cost actions

Full-year EBIT positive as strategic actions continue to drive progress towards long-term goals 9 Organic net sales growth of 28%, driven by strong industry growth in Brazil

EBIT growth driven by increased demand and disciplined execution of go-to-market actions

go-to-market actions Strong EBIT margin performance despite currency headwinds in Brazil and Argentina 10 Solid India results led by demand recovery in the region

Strong EBIT improvement in China driven by cost productivity actions

Whirlpool branded share growth in China on-track 11 12 PROFITABLE GROWTH MARGIN EXPANSION CASH CONVERSION *Does not include the impact of currency Full-year ongoing EPS range of $19.00 - $20.00 13 (Approximate impact) 2020 Ongoing EBIT Margin • Disciplined execution of go-to-market actions and recently Price/Mix announced price increases • Product launches and positive consumer trends driving price/mix Net Cost* • 2020 cost program carryover, cost reduction initiatives and volume leverage Raw Material Inﬂation • Expect $250 - $300M of unfavorable materials, primarily steel and resin Marketing & Technology Investments • Increased brand and product investments Currency • Primarily BRL and ARS 2021 Ongoing EBIT Margin *Inclusive of Fixed Cost Takeout, Ongoing Cost Productivity (Including Conversion and Freight & Warehousing), Volume Leveraging and Restructuring Beneﬁts 14 North America Europe, Middle East & Africa Latin America Asia Total 4 - 6% 15%+ 2 - 4% 2.5%+ 2 - 4% 7%+ 6 - 8% 2%+ ~4% 9%+ 15 (Approximate impact in millions) Cash Earnings and Other Operating Items $1,954 $1,950 • Driven by sustained EBIT margin Capital Expenditures $(410) $(600) • Innovation and digital transformation investments Working Capital $(358) $(175) • Moderate inventory build Restructuring Cash Outlays $(196) $(225) • Driven by 2020 restructuring actions Sale of Assets/Business $166 $50 • Continuation of real estate optimization strategy Other Items $90 - • Detail provided on Slide 27 in the appendix Free Cash Flow $1,246 $1,000+ 16 Capital Expenditure Invest ~3% of net sales Research and Development Invest ~3% of net sales Mergers & Acquisitions Pursue opportunistic M&A with high ROIC Dividends ~30% of trailing 12-month ongoing net earnings Share Repurchase Moderate share repurchases; ~$530M authorization remaining Targeted Capital Structure Maintain strong investment grade rating; Gross Debt/EBITDA of 2.0x 17 We are delivering on our long-term value creation targets with record 2020 results and signiﬁcant progress on our ESG commitments

long-term value creation targets with record 2020 results and signiﬁcant progress on our ESG commitments Expect sustained strong demand trends and go-to-market actions to oﬀset cost inﬂation and supply challenges in 2021

go-to-market actions to oﬀset cost inﬂation and supply challenges in 2021 Increased disposable income, a shift towards nesting, and positive housing trends COVID-related supply chain challenges expected to be resolved by end of Q2 Continued track record of innovation and operational excellence

On a path to yet another record year in 2021 18 20 21 (Approximate impact) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Comments 2019 Ongoing EBIT Margin Price/Mix • Go-to-market actions and product launches Net Cost (excluding Raw Material/Tariﬀ • Signiﬁcant Covid-related Inﬂation)* production impact in H1 Raw Material/Tariﬀ Inﬂation • Favorable RMI trends, primarily steel and resin Marketing & Technology Investments • Increased brand and product investments Currency • Primarily BRL and ARS 2020 Ongoing EBIT Margin Organic(4) Net Sales Growth (0.3)% (13.8)% 7.0% 10.3% 1.1% 2020 EBIT(1) $ Seasonality (4) Organic net sales reﬂects YoY change in net sales adjusted for currency and the Embraco divestiture. See Organic Net Sales reconciliation in the appendix. 22 *Inclusive of Fixed Cost Takeout, Ongoing Cost Productivity (Including Conversion and Freight & Warehousing), Volume Deleveraging and Restructuring Beneﬁts. Income Statement FY2020A FY2021E Raw Material (Inﬂation) / Deﬂation $250M $(250) - (300)M Restructuring Costs $288M ~$100M Interest Expense $189M ~$190M Adjusted Eﬀective Tax Rate 26.3% 24-26% Weighted-Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 63.3M 63.9M* Cash Flow Statement FY2020A FY2021E Capital Expenditures $410M ~$600M Dividends Paid $311M ** Amount of Stock Repurchased $121M ** Restructuring Cash Outlays $196M ~$225M Cash Tax Rate 15.7% 15-20% Note: 2021 tax rate guidance reﬂects GAAP and adjusted eﬀective tax rate *Reﬂects share count as of 12/31/2020 (does not reﬂect potential 2021 share repurchases or share dilution) **Not included in Company's guidance 23 Q4 FY (Approximate impact in millions) 2019 2020 2019 2020 Comments Net Foreign Exchange $(10) $(7) $(35) $(29) ● Includes foreign exchange and hedge (gain)/loss Interest (Income)/Other 4 24 (12) 8 ● Primarily banking fees and interest income; pension settlement in Q4 2020 Sub-Total (6) 17 (47) (21) One-Time Items: Brazil Indirect Tax Credit* - - (180) - ● Gain related to recovery of certain taxes (ICMS) Trade customer insolvency claim settlement* 59 - 59 - Interest and Sundry (Income) Expense $54 $17 $(168) $(21) Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding 24 (Approximate impact in millions) 2020 2021 Comments COVID-19 related actions $115 $105 Naples closure 24 70 • Naples, Italy manufacturing facility Other initiatives 57 50 • Primarily previous year actions Total $196 ~$225 25 (Approximate impact in millions) 2020 2021 Impact Comments Claim Settlement $(60) - $60 • Trade customer insolvency claim in EMEA Washer Recall (50) - 50 • EMEA-produced product warranty recall expense Cash Tax Credits 200 - (200) • Primarily cash tax credits gained through the production of energy eﬃcient appliances Other Items $90 $- ($90) 26 (Approximate impact in millions) Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Change Comments Net Sales $5,382 $5,798 7.7% Less: Embraco Net Sales - n/a • Embraco sale completed July 1, 2019 Add-Back: Currency n/a 138 • Primarily BRL and ARS One-Time Items $5,382 $5,937 10.3% 27 (Approximate impact in millions) FY 2019 FY 2020 Change Comments Net Sales $20,419 $19,456 (4.7)% Less: Embraco Net Sales (635) n/a • Embraco sale completed July 1, 2019 Add-Back: Currency n/a 551 • Primarily BRL and ARS One-Time Items $19,784 $20,007 1.1% 28 This presentation includes certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, some of which we refer to as "ongoing"(1) measures: Ongoing earnings per diluted share, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), EBIT margin, ongoing EBIT, and ongoing EBIT margin Other non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures included in this presentation are free cash ﬂow(2), free cash ﬂow as percentage of sales, net sales (excluding currency), adjusted eﬀective tax rate, net sales (excluding divestitures and currency), which we refer to as organic net sales, gross debt leverage (Gross Debt/Ongoing EBITDA) and ROIC. Please refer to the supplemental information pack located in the events section of our Investor Relations website at investors.whirlpoolcorp.com for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measures. Ongoing measures are non-GAAP measures. See our website for reconciliation information. Free cash ﬂow is a non-GAAP measure. See our website for reconciliation information. Segment EBIT represents our consolidated EBIT broken down by the Company's reportable segments and are metrics used by the chief operating decision maker in accordance with ASC 280. Consolidated EBIT also includes corporate "Other/Eliminations" of $(43) million and $(95) million for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Organic net sales is a non-GAAP measure. See our website for reconciliation information for this and prior quarters. Gross debt leverage represents Gross Debt/Ongoing EBITDA. See our website for reconciliation information. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is a non-GAAP measure. See our website for reconciliation information. 29 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:37:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about WHIRLPOOL 05:40p WHIRLPOOL : () Supplemental Information PU 05:38p WHIRLPOOL : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Review PU 04:27p WHIRLPOOL : Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Exceed Estimates MT 04:25p Facebook's Earnings Exceed Expectations DJ 04:23p WHIRLPOOL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:18p Whirlpool forecasts 2021 profit above estimates as demand up in pandemic RE 04:09p WHIRLPOOL CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S.. AQ 04:06p WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Delivering on Long-Term Value Creation Targets with Very.. PR 01/26 WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : To Announce Fourth-Quarter Results On January 27 And Hol.. AQ 01/25 WHIRLPOOL : Emea certified top employer europe 2021 PU