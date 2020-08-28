Whirlpool : Legal Action Stops Distribution of Deceptive and Illegal Imported Water Filters

Whirlpool Corporation and Busers Imports LLC have resolved litigation relating to the role of Busers Imports as a warehouse and logistics provider for an overseas company that manufactured and sold deceptively advertised and patent-infringing refrigerator water filters.

'Our brands convey our promise to consumers to provide high quality products,' said Doug Searles, General Manager of the Consumer Products Group at Whirlpool Corporation. 'We are committed to ensuring consumers can trust that water filters bearing our name will provide the contaminant removal and quality that they expect for their families.'

Busers Imports ceased providing services to this overseas company shortly after the lawsuit was filed. As part of the settlement agreement, Busers Imports has agreed to pay Whirlpool an undisclosed monetary amount while acknowledging the validity and enforceability of Whirlpool's patents. In addition, Busers Imports has committed to instituting new business practices to ensure that manufacturers of intellectual property-infringing water filters cannot use its services.

'We greatly respect the intellectual property rights of others and feel this settlement is proof of that,' said Barry Buser of Busers Imports.

'We invest heavily in ensuring that consumers have a fair online shopping experience where they can confidently purchase Whirlpool products.' Searles said. 'We appreciate Busers Imports' commitment to taking these actions to protect consumers from the deceptive tactics of certain water filter manufacturers.'