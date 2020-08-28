Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whirlpool    WHR

WHIRLPOOL

(WHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Whirlpool : Legal Action Stops Distribution of Deceptive and Illegal Imported Water Filters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

Whirlpool Corporation and Busers Imports LLC have resolved litigation relating to the role of Busers Imports as a warehouse and logistics provider for an overseas company that manufactured and sold deceptively advertised and patent-infringing refrigerator water filters.

'Our brands convey our promise to consumers to provide high quality products,' said Doug Searles, General Manager of the Consumer Products Group at Whirlpool Corporation. 'We are committed to ensuring consumers can trust that water filters bearing our name will provide the contaminant removal and quality that they expect for their families.'

We are committed to ensuring consumers can trust that water filters bearing our name will provide the contaminant removal and quality that they expect for their families.'

Busers Imports ceased providing services to this overseas company shortly after the lawsuit was filed. As part of the settlement agreement, Busers Imports has agreed to pay Whirlpool an undisclosed monetary amount while acknowledging the validity and enforceability of Whirlpool's patents. In addition, Busers Imports has committed to instituting new business practices to ensure that manufacturers of intellectual property-infringing water filters cannot use its services.

'We greatly respect the intellectual property rights of others and feel this settlement is proof of that,' said Barry Buser of Busers Imports.

'We invest heavily in ensuring that consumers have a fair online shopping experience where they can confidently purchase Whirlpool products.' Searles said. 'We appreciate Busers Imports' commitment to taking these actions to protect consumers from the deceptive tactics of certain water filter manufacturers.'

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 17:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WHIRLPOOL
01:35pWHIRLPOOL : Legal Action Stops Distribution of Deceptive and Illegal Imported Wa..
PU
08/27WHIRLPOOL : Company Dedicates a Specially Trained Team to Whirlpool Appliance Re..
AQ
08/27WHIRLPOOL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/25WHIRLPOOL CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/19WHIRLPOOL : From 1955 to 2020, the Dutton Family has been a Part of Whirlpool Co..
PU
08/18WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : named to 2020 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index f..
PR
08/18WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/06Trump reimposes tariffs on raw Canadian aluminum, Canada promises retaliation
RE
08/06Trump to Reimpose Aluminum Tariffs on Canada -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/06Trump to Reimpose Aluminum Tariffs on Canada -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 906 M - -
Net income 2020 610 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 11 078 M 11 078 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 77 000
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart WHIRLPOOL
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 160,22 $
Last Close Price 177,83 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -9,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Michael D. White Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL20.54%11 078
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-16.07%46 195
QINGDAO HAIER19.18%21 540
COWAY CO., LTD.-11.17%5 077
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED109.79%4 844
RINNAI CORPORATION13.10%4 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group