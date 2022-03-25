Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whirlpool
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHR   US9633201069

WHIRLPOOL

(WHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whirlpool : continues to move forward on its sustainability journey with new wind farm project in west Texas

03/25/2022 | 01:16am EDT
On March 23, Whirlpool Corp. celebrated the groundbreaking of a 340 Megawatt wind farm in Callahan County, Texas. This Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) is a collaboration with Clearway Energy Group and Deere & Company, parent company of John Deere. Named "Mesquite Sky," the completion and launch of this project is an important part of Whirlpool Corp.'s ongoing sustainability practices, adding a new sustainable source of power to the electrical grid while helping to reduce the company's carbon footprint.

This investment not only accelerates our progress towards our commitment to Net Zero (scopes 1and 2) emissions in plants and operations by 2030, it furthers our vision to improve life at home while also providing clean, renewable energy to our consumers who use our innovative products in their home."

"This is an exciting step forward in our long history of commitments to environmental sustainability," said Ron Voglewede, director of global sustainability at Whirlpool Corp. "This investment not only accelerates our progress towards our commitment to Net Zero (scopes 1 and 2) emissions in plants and operations by 2030, it furthers our vision to improve life at home while also providing clean, renewable energy to our consumers who use our innovative products in their home."

Mesquite Sky features 68 state-of-the-art wind turbines generating enough clean electricity to power more than 87,000 West Texas households each year. Whirlpool Corp. is one of the largest onsite wind energy consumers among Fortune 500 companies in the U.S. Through expanding on-site renewables, additional VPPAs, and green energy procurement, the company targets a nearly one-third reduction in its global carbon footprint in its operations.

"We take great pride in giving our partners a way to meet their climate and sustainability goals with competitive renewable energy," said Valerie Wooley, vice president of Origination at Clearway. "Deere & Company and Whirlpool Corporation are integral to the success of Mesquite Sky, which joins our growing fleet of wind farms creating local investments, good jobs, and reliable power in West Texas."

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 05:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
