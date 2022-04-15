Whirlpool : ‘A Lasting Legacy' Habitat For Humanity and Whirlpool Corp. Collaborate for Milestone Home 50 Build

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County and Whirlpool Corp. Findlay Operations are continuing a two decade legacy by teaming up to build the milestone 50th Habitat home in Findlay/Hancock County.

"A house provides the blueprint for success in life, a secure space to gather with family and friends and dream for the future. It's a first step on the journey to a better life," said Kristin Day, plant lead for Whirlpool Corp.'s Findlay Operations. "This is why we give purposefully of our time, funds and products to the communities where we live and work. We were there to support the first build in Findlay/Hancock County with volunteers, and we are proud to be together again as Whirlpool Corp. fully funds and provides volunteer support for the milestone 50th build."

1.6 billion people live in substandard housing around the world today. That's why Whirlpool Corp. has created House + Home, a comprehensive approach to social impact around the globe. Under this approach, Whirlpool Corp. is contributing to safe, affordable and nurturing places to live where families can make healthy choices and build a better future, while also supporting thriving and sustainable communities through education, neighborhood and community development programs.

"For over two decades, Whirlpool Corporation has been integral to the growth of Habitat locally, consistently funding our builds and providing volunteer support, and most notably, generously supplying innovative, quality appliances for all of our homes," said Wendy McCormick, executive director, Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County.

"In Findlay, we have built homes that included fortified roof systems, tankless hot water systems and 2×6 walls for additional insulation that improves the efficiency and lowers the cost to heat and cool the homes. These efforts are multiplied with energy-efficient Whirlpool appliances in the kitchen."

BuildBetter with Whirlpool is designed to collect best practices from local Habitat organizations with demonstrated successes, as well as develop original resources to support and encourage other local Habitat organizations in building homes that reduce the energy cost burden of Habitat homebuyers and lessen the damage caused by climatic and geologic hazards. The most immediate focus through this initiative is to build more than 250 climate-resilient and energy-efficient homes over three years with hundreds of Americans in need of affordable housing.

Launching straight from the Home 50 milestone build, Home 51 is also being constructed simultaneously this Spring. Designated as the Signature Home, Home 51 is being built, in part, by the many donors who participated and bought a "piece of the house" during last year's Signature Fundraiser with hundreds of area volunteers, including the Whirlpool Findlay team, serving as the crew.

Home 50 will be built for the Sweet Family and Home 51 will be built for the Tate Family. Each family will complete 400 sweat-equity hours, financial education, and pay a low interest mortgage to purchase their new, safe and affordable Habitat home.

"We have built a strong foundation for Habitat to continue growing and serving more families. Lives have been changed forever, children have safe places to sleep and grow, and families are safer and healthier in their homes," said McCormick. "Preparing for prom, their first bike ride, sleep overs, first Christmas, and of course Thanksgiving in their Whirlpool kitchens-all memories now part of the fabric of our Habitat families."