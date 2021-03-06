Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whirlpool    WHR

WHIRLPOOL

(WHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whirlpool : VP of Global Information Systems Michael Berendsen retires after spending entire career with company

03/06/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'I started with Whirlpool just after we struck the deal to acquire KitchenAid,' says Whirlpool Corporation Vice President of Global Information Services, who has been with the company for more than 35 years. He will retire at the end of March.

Berendsen was originally hired into an entry level position straight out of college as an analyst programmer in the mid-80s writing code and developing software at a time when there was no Internet, no cell phones, and very few PCs in use at the company.

'When I started with the organization, those were completely different times,' says Berendsen. 'That's when all of our IT systems were developed in-house because we really didn't have packaged software back then.'

Berendsen was already very familiar with Whirlpool Corp., as his father worked for the company for 38 years before retiring as a director in 1993.

'That was one of the reasons I ended up here,' says Berendsen. 'He started on the manufacturing line down in Evansville, Indiana, making refrigerators. So my whole life I've known Whirlpool.'

I ran point on not only helping the entire team be successful with all the technology and working cross-functionally, but also on integrating the organizations during the acquisition, and then figuring out how we were going to consolidate the systems and move everything into a common standard.'

After growing up in Evansville, Berendsen went to Purdue and earned a computer science degree. While he was at Purdue his family moved to southwest Michigan when his father transferred to a role at the corporate office. Today, his two children also work at Whirlpool Corporation.

'I remember on my first day, they put me in this huge office and told me to learn how to use the personal computer in there.'

At the time, most people were using 'dumb terminals' that connected to a mainframe. Berendsen learned how to use that computer and worked on software for logistics, where he was instrumental in integrating handheld scanners into the system to scan barcodes in distribution centers, a system that was deployed across North America.'

His career continued to advance, with different roles in the corporation, which included stints in logistics and sales, and as a product engineer back in his hometown of Evansville. Over the years, he's seen technology at Whirlpool Corporation advance at an exponential rate.

'Once we got into the early nineties, we started getting more electronics, such as better computers, as well as mobile phones.' Berendsen says that technology was also starting to be implemented into products.

'We started seeing that more and more, especially in the late nineties when Whirlpool actually created what was called IHS, or Integrated Home Solutions, which was a suite of products that you could essentially text or communicate with remotely.' This first foray into smart appliances was years ahead of its time.

With technology at Whirlpool Corp. expanding, Berendsen eventually moved into leadership roles.

'I enjoyed doing the work and getting my hands dirty, but I knew I had to move away from that and became more involved and committed to developing the team.'

The project he is most proud of working on with his team is transitioning the Maytag brand into Whirlpool Corp. after it was acquired in 2006.

'I ran point on not only helping the entire team be successful with all the technology and working cross-functionally, but also on integrating the organizations during the acquisition, and then figuring out how we were going to consolidate the systems and move everything into a common standard.'

Other highlights in his career include migrating the entire company into the Google environment worldwide. After that move was complete in 2014, the focus for his team turned to updating old software and systems, and replacing them with new ones.

'We've really done a lot of great work over the last five or six years to make all of our technology much more current. Compared to where we were 30 years ago, it's a night and day change and has been a huge benefit for the organization.'

Perhaps his team's toughest task in recent years was ensuring that thousands of Whirlpool Corporation employees were able to have the right equipment and technology to work from home during the COVID-19 quarantine.

'That definitely created the opportunity for us to take a different direction and do some things in new ways,' says Berendsen. 'Obviously that was a game changer for the organization, not only from an Information Technology perspective, but from a productivity and collaboration perspective. There are still a large number of people globally working remotely that feel those impacts every day and need our support. To move all of those people to working remotely over the course of a few weeks in March of 2020 couldn't have been done without the tools we have in place.'

When asked what he will do now, Berendsen says, 'I'm going to travel. We're going to do a lot of camping and hiking and see some national parks in an RV. We'd like to drive to Alaska and explore the Northwest region and down through California.'

Will he miss his job? 'I'm going to miss the team, but I'm looking forward to a diversion right now of not having to be on phone calls at any hour…especially early morning. I'm just going to take it easy for a little while and go from there.'

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 20:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WHIRLPOOL
03:15pWHIRLPOOL  : VP of Global Information Systems Michael Berendsen retires after sp..
PU
03/04WHIRLPOOL  : S&P Revises Whirlpool Corp. Outlook To Stable From Negative On Heal..
MT
03/03WHIRLPOOL  : Takes Action To Ensure Fair Online Shopping Experiences
PU
02/25WHIRLPOOL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION  : to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institution..
PR
02/24Coke, Whirlpool Keep Tax Court Losses Off the Books
DJ
02/23STEEL DYNAMICS  : U.S. manufacturers grapple with steel shortages, soaring price..
RE
02/22WHIRLPOOL  : KitchenAid brand's new color of the year for 2021 couldn't be more ..
PU
02/18WHIRLPOOL  : U.S. News & World Report Names Whirlpool Brand Among Best Products ..
PU
02/18WHIRLPOOL  : Allowance Of Choueifaty Patent Application Provides Insight Into CI..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 484 M - -
Net income 2021 1 183 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 12 297 M 12 297 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart WHIRLPOOL
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 203,50 $
Last Close Price 195,25 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL8.18%12 297
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-3.66%38 301
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.53%10 689
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.16.74%8 975
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED29.64%8 741
RINNAI CORPORATION-6.84%5 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ