Whirlpool : recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2022 Winner

Whirlpool Project Tracking System and Global Kaizen Power Pitch both honored for enabling manufacturing excellence

Whirlpool Corp. announced today that it has been recognized as a winner in the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for its outstanding achievement in the categories of Operational Excellence and Enterprise Integration and Technology. This recognition was given for the company's Project Tracking System as well as its Global Kaizen Power Pitch project.

These projects enable us to flawlessly execute complex projects across our manufacturing network and enhance our culture of continuous improvement so we can deliver best-in-class operational excellence."

Whirlpool Corp. will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place on June 29 in Marco Island, Fla. The awards are presented by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and the Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC). NAM is the largest manufacturing association in the U.S., representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector in all 50 states.

"Whirlpool Corporation is proud to have two manufacturing projects, both led by the North American Manufacturing leadership team, recognized by the MLC as 2022 award recipients," said VP of Integrated Supply Chain and Quality, Don Metzelaar. "These projects enable us to flawlessly execute complex projects across our manufacturing network and enhance our culture of continuous improvement so we can deliver best-in-class operational excellence. Both of these efforts help to solidify our vision to be the best kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home."

Founded in 2008 and now a division of NAM, the MLC's mission is to help manufacturing companies transition to the digital model of manufacturing by focusing on the technological, organizational, and leadership dimensions of change. The council is made up of more than 3,300 senior-level members from many of the world's leading manufacturing companies. Whirlpool Corp. joined the council in 2018, and this marks the first time the company has been honored with MLC awards.

Whirlpool Corporation's winning projects:

Whirlpool Project Tracking System

The Project Tracking System provides visibility to all current and future projects across 14 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Mexico. This system integrates project leaders' knowledge and workload to assign the appropriate leader to each project and also manages project timing and the root cause of delays. This Innovative solution provides one source of connected project management across all of Whirlpool Corp.'s North American manufacturing plants.

Global Kaizen Power Pitch

The Global Kaizen Power Pitch is a competition that took place between May 2021 and Jan. 2022, aimed at recognizing plants for delivering manufacturing excellence and motivating employees to deliver products with a deeper understanding and application of manufacturing excellence methodology.

During the competition, there were 85 Kaizen "Battles" with 151 Kaizen's (process improvements) presented to various cross-functional judging committees. A total of 618 project team members took part, with 197 committee members. Manufacturing practices put in place as a result of the competition resulted in millions of dollars in savings at the plants.

"Both of these projects were incredibly important to our manufacturing team and the improvement of our processes in the North American Region (NAR), as well as across the globe," said Sr. Director of NAR Operations Excellence, Ramsey Aljahmi. "The Project Tracking System generates significant savings while ensuring seamless delivery of capacity, quality and cost projects across the network. The Global Kaizen Power Pitch completely transformed our ability to share best practices and solutions across all of our global manufacturing plants. Kudos to everyone on our manufacturing team who worked so hard to achieve this recognition from the MLC."

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing through digital transformation. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. The highest-scoring High Achiever in each project category, 2022 Manufacturers of the Year, and 2022 Manufacturing Leader of the Year will be unveiled at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 29, 2022.

For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, click here.