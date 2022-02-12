KitchenAid brand's 2022 new color of the year: uprooting the ordinary

Whirlpool Corporation's KitchenAid brand has championed the power of color to fuel creativity since introducing the first Stand Mixer colors in 1955. Today our brand's Color of the Year taps global trends to capture the current moment and inspire makers around the world. Beetroot, a rich magenta is our pick for 2022. This energizing and uplifting hue invites adventurous cooks of all skill levels to make every day more vibrant by feeding their insatiable appetite for new experiences in the kitchen and beyond.

It's easy to overlook the simple joys that can be found within our everyday lives. Beetroot, the KitchenAid 2022 Colour of the Year, reminds us to break out of our routines and see the familiar with a new lens. The rich magenta reflects the vibrancy found in making the most of everyday moments.

"At KitchenAid, we have always championed the power of color to fuel creativity," said Carley Smith, the senior marketing manager for KitchenAid. "Beetroot is no different. This energizing and uplifting hue invites adventurous cooks of all skill levels to make every day more vibrant by feeding their insatiable appetite for new experiences in the kitchen and beyond."

The beetroot also helps represent life: While some things don't seem like they are worth exploring, you can often be positively surprised by what you find when you give them a try. "Looking at the outside of the beet, you'd never know the brightness concealed within," said Jessica McConnell, director of finish and material design for Whirlpool Color. "When sliced open, it reveals extraordinary vibrance inside. The rich magenta with lush satin finish makes every day more vibrant with a pop of energizing color."

