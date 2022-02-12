Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whirlpool Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHR   US9633201069

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

(WHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KitchenAid brand's 2022 new color of the year: uprooting the ordinary

02/12/2022 | 11:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Whirlpool Corporation's KitchenAid brand has championed the power of color to fuel creativity since introducing the first Stand Mixer colors in 1955. Today our brand's Color of the Year taps global trends to capture the current moment and inspire makers around the world. Beetroot, a rich magenta is our pick for 2022. This energizing and uplifting hue invites adventurous cooks of all skill levels to make every day more vibrant by feeding their insatiable appetite for new experiences in the kitchen and beyond.

This energizing and uplifting hue invites adventurous cooks of all skill levels to make every day more vibrant by feeding their insatiable appetite for new experiences in the kitchen and beyond."

It's easy to overlook the simple joys that can be found within our everyday lives. Beetroot, the KitchenAid 2022 Colour of the Year, reminds us to break out of our routines and see the familiar with a new lens. The rich magenta reflects the vibrancy found in making the most of everyday moments.

"At KitchenAid, we have always championed the power of color to fuel creativity," said Carley Smith, the senior marketing manager for KitchenAid. "Beetroot is no different. This energizing and uplifting hue invites adventurous cooks of all skill levels to make every day more vibrant by feeding their insatiable appetite for new experiences in the kitchen and beyond."

The beetroot also helps represent life: While some things don't seem like they are worth exploring, you can often be positively surprised by what you find when you give them a try. "Looking at the outside of the beet, you'd never know the brightness concealed within," said Jessica McConnell, director of finish and material design for Whirlpool Color. "When sliced open, it reveals extraordinary vibrance inside. The rich magenta with lush satin finish makes every day more vibrant with a pop of energizing color."

Want one for yourself? Visit our brand's website at KitchenAid.com to learn more.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 16:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
11:12aKITCHENAID BRAND'S 2022 NEW COLOR OF : uprooting the ordinary
PU
02/10WHIRLPOOL CORP /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/08WTO panel backs many of S.Korea's claims in washing machine dispute with U.S
RE
02/08Whirlpool Corporation Helps Builder Customers With New Builder Support Representative P..
PR
02/08IN THE HOT SEAT : Juan Gomez-Sanchez
PU
02/04WHIRLPOOL : Foundation names Deb O'Connor as Managing Director
PU
02/04Whirlpool China Forecasts Lower Loss in 2021 on Strong Exports
MT
02/02Whirlpool Corp. named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for twelfth conse..
PR
02/01Whirlpool Corporation to Feature Purposeful Appliance Innovations at IBS 2022
PR
01/28RBC Boosts Price Target on Whirlpool to $195 From $190, Maintains Underperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 938 M - -
Net income 2022 1 562 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 552 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,33x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 11 468 M 11 468 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 69 000
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 195,67 $
Average target price 240,43 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph T. Liotine President & Chief Operating Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-14.95%11 545
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI7.75%33 832
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-14.38%11 671
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.37%8 514
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED-19.33%4 743
COWAY CO., LTD.-3.36%4 368