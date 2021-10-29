Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whirlpool Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHR   US9633201069

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

(WHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whirlpool Brand Honored Across Two Categories In Fast Company's 2021 Innovation By Design Awards

10/29/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Whirlpool brand has been honored in Fast Company's tenth edition of the Innovation by Design Awards, which recognizes companies making strides in the intersection of business, innovation and design. The company's industry-first Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator helps consumers provide the best care for their loved ones by caring for their clothing.

"To receive recognition from such a highly esteemed outlet like Fast Company is a huge honor," said Nelly Martinez, senior brand manager, Whirlpool Brand. "The team puts a lot of heart and effort into our innovations, ensuring the appliances are designed to help consumers easily manage daily care such as cooking, cleaning and washing. To be recognized for our efforts and be selected as a top home innovation brand reinforces why we all show up to work each day."

The Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator is the industry's first washer to offer consumers the flexibility to customize their load to meet their washing needs. It features a removable agitator post that can be easily swapped in or out of the machine depending on the type of items being washed. The washing machine also features the Whirlpool® Load & Go™ Dispenser, enabling consumers to skip the step of adding detergent to every load for up to 20 loads.* The Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator is a smart washing machine that can be connected to the Whirlpool® App to streamline laundry routines**, such as assigning laundry tasks to your family members, saving your favorite cycles, easily connecting to your appliance with Quick Connect and personalized quick tips to help your laundry day go more smoothly.

Now in its tenth year, Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design Awards recognizes the people, teams and companies that transform businesses, organizations and society through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business and innovation.

To learn more about Whirlpool brand's award-winning innovations like the Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator, visit www.whirlpool.com.

*Based on an 8-lb. load.
**WTW8127LC washer only. Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and information at whirlpool.com/connect, privacy info here.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
05:47pWhirlpool Brand Honored Across Two Categories In Fast Company's 2021 Innovation By Desi..
PU
09:06aWhirlpool Corporation Names Pamela Klyn Senior Vice President, Communications, Public A..
PR
10/27Whirlpool Corporation earns seventh EPA SmartWay Excellence Award in a row for improved..
PU
10/27Electrolux sees supply-chain headwinds into 2022
RE
10/25WHIRLPOOL : Earnings Have Likely Reached 'Peak' Amid Continued Market Share Loss in North ..
MT
10/25WHIRLPOOL : Downgraded to Underperform From Sector Perform by RBC as Firm Says 'Peak Is In..
MT
10/25NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
10/22WHIRLPOOL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
10/22Whirlpool to Seek Bolt-On Acquisitions
CI
10/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 035 M - -
Net income 2021 1 799 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,40x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 12 767 M 12 767 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 210,83 $
Average target price 238,71 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph T. Liotine President & Chief Operating Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION16.45%12 276
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-41.07%32 813
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.93.81%14 873
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.13%9 179
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED-5.21%6 380
RINNAI CORPORATION-2.67%4 974