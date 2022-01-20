Log in
    WHR   US9633201069

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

(WHR)
Whirlpool : EMEA certified Top Employer Europe 2022

01/20/2022 | 03:21pm EST
With a score of over 90% Whirlpool EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) obtained, for the fifth consecutive year, the Top Employer Europe 2022 Certification, being recognized in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia and the UK.

The Top Employer Institute recognized that the Company provides the best working environment for employees through its progressive 'people-first' HR practices. Among the many areas of excellence, Whirlpool EMEA distinguishes itself for its work environment, people strategy and leadership and its onboarding and talent acquisition practices.

In addition to the effort of fostering a positive environment, the Top Employer certification has also awarded Whirlpool for its workplace culture founded on its core values of Integrity, Respect, Inclusion and Diversity, One Whirlpool and Spirit of Winningand on the new Company Leadership model, a set of behaviors and actions that will guide everyone within the company to work at its best.

"This recognition, obtained for the fifth consecutive year, makes us grateful, humble and proud of the journey we've been through and the results we've achieved - commented Farhaj Majeed, VP HR Whirlpool EMEA -and we are committed to keep providing all our people a great working environment that empowers them, and enables them to bring their best selves at work".

Whirlpool believes it is important to play an active role in shaping a sustainable world and work environment, making wellbeing a core priority.

For this reason, the Company promotes different initiatives among which the Be*Well program- aimed at enhancing people's well-being and health through concrete actions and services dedicated to employees and communities - and several Employee Resource Groups- such as Whirlpool's Women's Network and Young Professionals Network - that help to drive cultural change to create a more Inclusive and Diverse environment.

The Top Employers Institute Programme, by 25 years, is the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions and provides certified organizations with the ability to leverage their employer branding, benchmark their practices against other top performers and align their policies globally. The TPE certifies over 1600 organizations across five continents every year, impacting the lives of over 6.900.000 employees globally.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 20:20:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
