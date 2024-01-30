Whirlpool: EPS down 1% in Q4

Whirlpool on Monday evening reported non-GAAP EPS down 1% to $3.85 for the final quarter of 2023, but an adjusted EBIT margin improved by 1.7 points to 5.2% on revenues up 3.4% to $5.09 billion.



In 2023, we achieved a market share gain of more than one point in North America and eliminated around $800 million in costs, as planned", emphasizes Marc Bitzer, the appliance manufacturer's CEO.



Posting adjusted EPS of $16.16 and free cash flow of $366 million for 2023 as a whole, Whirlpool anticipates target ranges of $13-15 and $550-650 million respectively for the year ahead.



