Whirlpool: EPS down 1% in Q4
In 2023, we achieved a market share gain of more than one point in North America and eliminated around $800 million in costs, as planned", emphasizes Marc Bitzer, the appliance manufacturer's CEO.
Posting adjusted EPS of $16.16 and free cash flow of $366 million for 2023 as a whole, Whirlpool anticipates target ranges of $13-15 and $550-650 million respectively for the year ahead.
