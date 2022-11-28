Whirlpool : Earnings Document

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RECONCILIATION
OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Millions of dollars except per share data)
(Unaudited)
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, some of which we refer to as "ongoing" measures, including earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), EBIT margin, ongoing EBIT, ongoing EBIT margin, ongoing earnings per diluted share, adjusted effective tax rate, organic net sales, return on invested capital (ROIC) and free cash flow. Ongoing measures exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing operations and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Sales excluding foreign currency is calculated by translating the current period net sales, in functional currency, to U.S. dollars using the prior-year period's exchange rate compared to the prior-year period net sales. Management believes that sales excluding foreign currency provides stockholders with a clearer basis to assess our results over time, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. Management believes that organic net sales provides stockholders with a clearer basis to assess our results over time, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations and divestitures. Management believes that ROIC provides investors with a view of capital efficiency, a key driver of stockholder value creation. Management believes that adjusted tax rate provides investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's effective tax rate, excluding the pre-tax income and tax effect of certain unique items. Management believes that free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow provides investors and stockholders with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing the company's ability to fund its activities and obligations. The Company provides free cash flow related metrics, such as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of net sales, as long-term management goals, not an element of its annual financial guidance, and as such does not provide a reconciliation of adjusted free cash flow to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for these long-term goal metrics. Whirlpool does not provide a non-GAAP reconciliation for its forward-lookinglong-term value creation goals, such as organic net sales, EBIT, free cash flow conversion, ROIC and gross debt/ EBITDA, as these long-term management goals are not annual guidance, and the reconciliation of these long-term measures would rely on market factors and certain other conditions and assumptions that are outside of the company's control. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors and stockholders in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance, and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These ongoing financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings available to Whirlpool per diluted share, net earnings, net earnings available to Whirlpool, net earnings margin, return on assets, net sales, effective tax rate and cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We also disclose segment EBIT an important financial metric used by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker to evaluate performance and allocate resources in accordance with ASC 280 - Segment Reporting. GAAP net earnings available to Whirlpool per diluted share and ongoing earnings per diluted share are presented net of tax, while individual adjustments in each reconciliation are presented on a pre-tax basis; the income tax impact line item aggregates the tax impact for these adjustments. The tax impact of individual line item adjustments may not foot precisely to the aggregate income tax impact amount, as each line item adjustment may include non-taxable components. Historical quarterly earnings per share amounts are presented
based on a normalized tax rate adjustment to reconcile quarterly tax rates to full-year tax rate expectations. We strongly encourage investors and stockholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
THIRD-QUARTER 2022 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool and net earnings (loss) per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net earnings (loss) margin is calculated by dividing net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our third-quarter GAAP tax rate was 26.5%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our third-quarter adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of (10.8)%.
Three Months Ended
Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation:
September 30, 2022
Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool
$
143
Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests
2
Income tax expense (benefit)
53
Interest expense
40
Earnings before interest & taxes
$
238
Net sales
$
4,784
Net earnings (loss) margin
3.0 %
Results classification
Earnings before
Earnings per
interest & taxes
diluted share
Reported measure
$
238
$
2.60
Impact of M&A
Selling, general &
27
0.49
transactions(b)
administrative
Income tax impact
0.05
Normalized tax rate
1.35
adjustment(c)
Ongoing measure
$
265
$
4.49
Net sales
$
4,784
Ongoing EBIT margin
5.5 %
Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding
THIRD-QUARTER 2021 ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings available to Whirlpool and net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net earnings margin is calculated by dividing net earnings available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our third-quarter GAAP tax rate was 17.1%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our third-quarter adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of 25.0%.
Three Months Ended
Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation:
September 30, 2021
Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool
$
471
Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests
15
Income tax expense (benefit)
100
Interest expense
44
Earnings (loss) before interest & taxes
$
630
Net sales
$
5,488
Net earnings margin
8.6 %
Results classification
Earnings before
Earnings per
interest & taxes
diluted share
Reported measure
$
630
$
7.51
Restructuring costs(d)
Restructuring cost
7
0.10
(Gain) loss on sale and
(Gain) loss on sale and
13
0.21
disposal of businesses(e)
disposal of businesses
(Gain) loss on previously held
(Gain) loss on previously held
(42)
(0.50)
equity interest(f)
equity interest
Income tax impact
-
0.05
Normalized tax rate
-
(0.69)
adjustment(c)
Ongoing measure
$
608
$
6.68
Net sales
$
5,488
Ongoing EBIT margin
11.1 %
Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding
FULL-YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK FOR ONGOING EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AND ONGOING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings available to Whirlpool and net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our anticipated full-year GAAP tax rate is 31.0% to 33.0%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our anticipated full-year adjusted tax (non-GAAP) rate between 14.0% and 16.0%.
Twelve Months Ending
December 31, 2022
Earnings before
Earnings per
interest &
diluted share
Results classification
taxes*
Reported measure
$
603
~$5.00
Impairment of goodwill and
Impairment of goodwill
384
6.83
other intangibles(a)
and other intangibles
Impact of M&A
Selling, general &
469
8.33
transactions(b)
administrative
Total income tax impact
(2.27)
Normalized tax rate
1.25
adjustment(c)
Ongoing measure
$
1,456
~$19.00
Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding
*Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) is a non-GAAP measure. The Company does not provide a forward-looking quantitative reconciliation of EBIT to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net earnings available to Whirlpool, because the net earnings available to noncontrolling interests item of such reconciliation -- which has historically represented a relatively insignificant amount of the Company's overall net earnings -- implicates the Company's projections regarding the earnings of the Company's non wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures that cannot be quantified precisely or without unreasonable efforts.
