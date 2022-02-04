Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whirlpool Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHR   US9633201069

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

(WHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whirlpool : Foundation names Deb O'Connor as Managing Director

02/04/2022 | 09:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Whirlpool Foundation announced that it has named Deb O'Connor as Managing Director during its regular meeting on Jan. 20. O'Connor also serves as the Director of Corporate Reputation and Community Relations for Whirlpool Corp. In her role, she helps lead multiple programs supporting the local communities in which Whirlpool Corp. is located.

"Deb was the perfect choice for this role due to her strong ties to the local community in southwest Michigan and track record of work on donations and volunteerism for organizations such as the United Way, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Habitat for Humanity International, Benton Harbor, Lakeshore and St. Joseph schools, and the First Tee program to name just a few," said Whirlpool Foundation President Michael Todman.

The Whirlpool Foundation follows a collective impact model within its House + Home strategy, and contributes to social concerns impacting the company's home communities through grants, volunteerism and leadership. In addition to its support of charitable organizations, the Foundation supports Whirlpool Corp's Racial Equality Pledge-a multi-year commitment to improve Black representation by 50 percent at all levels within the company, and equality initiatives that can demonstrate progress for helping all in need, especially Black residents, to have better access to programs that can improve their lives. Volunteers working on the pledge support 16 different work streams focused on Inclusion and Diversity, Education, Housing, and Business and Community Support.

The Foundation Trustees and staff include:

  • Michael Todman, retired Whirlpool Corp. Vice-Chairman - Foundation President
  • Pam Klyn, Sr. VP, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability - Volunteer Trustee
  • Dani Brown, Sr. VP and Chief Information Officer - Volunteer Trustee
  • Donald D'anna, VP Global Tax - Volunteer Trustee
  • Carey Martin, Sr. VP and Chief Human Resources Officer - Volunteer Trustee
  • Bridget Quinn, Associate General Counsel - Volunteer Counsel
  • Jennifer Powers, VP and Treasurer - Volunteer Treasurer
  • Michael Mullin, Director, Business Travel Center - Volunteer Controller
  • Deb O'Connor, Dir. of Corp. Reputation and Community Relations - Managing Director
  • Rosa Keszler, Manager, Community Relations - Volunteer Program Coordinator
  • Sarah Rodgers, Part Time Administrative and Compliance staff

More information on the Foundation can be found at: whirlpoolcorp.com/whirlpool-foundation.

About the Whirlpool Foundation:

Since 1952, the Whirlpool Foundation has been making a real, positive difference in local communities where Whirlpool Corporation families live and work. This is accomplished through two central pillars, House + Home. "House" supports a decent and affordable place to live and plan for the future, and "Home" focuses on creating thriving, resilient communities with the essential services, quality education and job training needed to help people dream bigger and do better. The Foundation has an absolute commitment to equality and fairness for everyone, especially Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). It takes an innovative approach to social investing that prioritizes impact with measurable, positive results.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 02:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
02/04WHIRLPOOL : Foundation names Deb O'Connor as Managing Director
PU
02/04Whirlpool China Forecasts Lower Loss in 2021 on Strong Exports
MT
02/02Whirlpool Corp. named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for twelfth conse..
PR
02/01Whirlpool Corporation to Feature Purposeful Appliance Innovations at IBS 2022
PR
01/28RBC Boosts Price Target on Whirlpool to $195 From $190, Maintains Underperform Rating
MT
01/28Whirlpool Corp. earns a perfect 100 score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual ..
PR
01/27TRANSCRIPT : Whirlpool Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2022
CI
01/26Whirlpool Q4 Profit Drops as Sales Edge Higher; FY22 Earnings Outlook Mostly Above Stre..
MT
01/26WHIRLPOOL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/26WHIRLPOOL : Delivers Record Performance in 2021 and Guides Towards Another Strong 2022 - F..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 061 M - -
Net income 2021 1 805 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,07x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 11 918 M 11 918 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 69 000
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 202,00 $
Average target price 240,43 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph T. Liotine President & Chief Operating Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-13.92%12 132
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI2.16%32 050
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-10.57%12 140
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.04%9 310
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED-5.63%5 552
RINNAI CORPORATION-4.72%4 290