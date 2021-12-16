Log in
    WHR   US9633201069

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

(WHR)
  Report
Whirlpool : Maytag Brand Dryer Awarded ‘Best Dryer' of 2021

12/16/2021 | 05:49pm EST
The Maytag® Smart Top Load Electric Dryer with Extra Power Button (MED7230H) was awarded '2021 Best of Year' by Reviewed, part of the USA TODAY Network, in the laundry and cleaning category. The annual awards showcase the winners that are selected among over 2,000 lab-tested products. These winners are "guaranteed to get their job done" according to product experts and editors at Reviewed.

We are dedicated to developing dependable, high-performing products that make the laundry experience stress-free for consumers, and we are committed to setting a high standard for performance leadership in the dryer category."

After rigorous testing, which includes washing and drying 1,540 loads of laundry with multiple products available in the market, the MED7230H was picked as the best dryer with "excellent performance tests and a number of features that make laundry day easier". Reviewed also stated that the dryer "boasts simple controls, decent smart features and a solid drying performance that is strong especially for its price point."

"We are honored that the industry experts have recognized our dryer's performance and its features as the best in the market," said Lauren Bigger, Maytag Senior Brand Manager. "We are dedicated to developing dependable, high-performing products that make the laundry experience stress-free for consumers, and we are committed to setting a high standard for performance leadership in the dryer category."

The Maytag MED6230H dryer from the same line was also recently named 'Editors' Choice' by Reviewed, which denotes products that stand out from the pack. The dryer was recognized to deliver "impressive performance and functionality for its price" with powerful yet efficient cycles. Its hamper-style door along with its smart features, such as remote control1, help make the machine more accessible and easy to use. "Maytag has been killing it in the laundry space lately - the brand is all over our list of the best dryers currently available," stated Reviewed in its MED6230H dryer review.

Available in top load and front load models, Maytag® dryers provide performance features and are backed by a 10-year limited parts warranty2. To learn more about Maytag brand's powerful dryers and to shop the latest models, visit Maytag.com.

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
