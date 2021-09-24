Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whirlpool Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHR   US9633201069

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

(WHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/24 03:18:28 pm
210.585 USD   +0.75%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whirlpool : Tops Dryer Market Share Worldwide

09/24/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Company committed to improving life at home across the globe

Whirlpool Corporation stands as the worldwide leader in the 2020 Ranking for Automatic Dryers* according to Euromonitor International, the renowned market research company.

We will continue to work hard to meet our consumers' evolving needs with even more innovative, high quality products consistent with our commitment to be the best laundry and kitchen appliance company in the world."

Whirlpool Corporation's portfolio of dryers across all of its brands demonstrate a proven track record of success, supporting households across the world and helping consumers improve life at home for their families.

"There is a lot of competition in this category, so we're very proud to have come out as #1," said Whirlpool Corporation Vice President, Global Laundry, Pam Klyn. "We will continue to work hard to meet our consumers' evolving needs with even more innovative, high quality products consistent with our commitment to be the best laundry and kitchen appliance company in the world."

*Based on 2020 Euromonitor data for Automatic Dryers, Whirlpool Corporation holds No. 1 dryer market share in the world.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 18:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 584 M - -
Net income 2021 1 748 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,52x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 13 106 M 13 106 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 209,02 $
Average target price 246,43 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph T. Liotine President & Chief Operating Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION15.81%13 106
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.69.85%13 317
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.34%7 555
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED6.81%7 183
RINNAI CORPORATION7.26%5 622
COWAY CO., LTD.6.05%4 768