Whirlpool : Tops Dryer Market Share Worldwide

Company committed to improving life at home across the globe

Whirlpool Corporation stands as the worldwide leader in the 2020 Ranking for Automatic Dryers* according to Euromonitor International, the renowned market research company.

Whirlpool Corporation's portfolio of dryers across all of its brands demonstrate a proven track record of success, supporting households across the world and helping consumers improve life at home for their families.

"There is a lot of competition in this category, so we're very proud to have come out as #1," said Whirlpool Corporation Vice President, Global Laundry, Pam Klyn. "We will continue to work hard to meet our consumers' evolving needs with even more innovative, high quality products consistent with our commitment to be the best laundry and kitchen appliance company in the world."

*Based on 2020 Euromonitor data for Automatic Dryers, Whirlpool Corporation holds No. 1 dryer market share in the world.