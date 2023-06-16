Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whirlpool Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHR   US9633201069

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

(WHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:09 2023-06-15 pm EDT
148.27 USD   +1.58%
08:16aWhirlpool : and the City of Benton Harbor Collaborate to Revitalize Broadway Park at “Day of Impact” Event
PU
06/14Whirlpool Corporation Recognized as One of the 2023 Best Companies for Multicultural Women | Whirlpool Corporation
AQ
06/08Youth Awarded Whirlpool Foundation Sons & Daughters Scholarships | Whirlpool Corporation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whirlpool : and the City of Benton Harbor Collaborate to Revitalize Broadway Park at “Day of Impact” Event

06/16/2023 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Whirlpool Corporation is hosting a "Day of Impact" employee volunteer day of service to make improvements to Broadway Park in Benton Harbor. The selection of Broadway Park and revitalization planning was done with the City of Benton Harbor and other local organizations.

The event is a continuation of the revitalization of city parks that started at Union Park in 2021 in support of Benton Harbor's master plan for city improvements. The initiative began as part of Whirlpool Corporation's commemoration of Juneteenth and its Racial Equality Pledge commitment to support positive and lasting impact in Benton Harbor.

"We're pleased to be able to work hand-in-hand with Benton Harbor leaders to support the city's master plan and collaborate with local organizations on this important initiative," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO, Whirlpool Corp. "It's great to see many of our employees give their time today, especially for the positive benefits this park will provide for the youth and the residents in our local community."

It's great to see many of our employees give their time today, especially for the positive benefits this park will provide for the youth and the residents in our local community."

This year, Whirlpool Corp. is also collaborating with the local community organization Neighbors Organizing Against Racism (NOAR) in volunteering to revitalize Broadway Park. NOAR started the initiative to rename Broadway Park after June Woods, a former slave who moved to Benton Harbor around 1870 and became a respected community leader and entrepreneur. As a tree farmer who owned his own business, he planted many of the city's trees. Last year, Benton Harbor's City Commission approved the renaming of Broadway Park to June Woods Memorial Park, and the park will be rededicated with its new name this year.

"Our organization saw an opportunity to share the story of June Woods more broadly and couldn't think of a better way to honor his contributions to our community, tell his story and celebrate his legacy by dedicating a park to him," said Trenton Bowens, President, Neighbors Against Racism. "Our organization welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with Whirlpool and to share input in creating the vision, planning and working together to revitalize this park before we rededicate it as the June Woods Memorial Park in August."

Some highlights of the work being done in Broadway Park include:

  • June Woods memorial monument installed
  • New 40×50 turf field
  • Repaired playground equipment with rubber mulch in playground area
  • Newly added and expanded sidewalks

"City Parks and green spaces are crucial to the health, wellness and feeling of community for our city residents, especially our youth, and are an important step in continuing to beautify Benton Harbor," said Ellis Mitchell, city manager, Benton Harbor.

More than 120 Whirlpool and NOAR volunteers participated in this day of service and work on Broadway park is expected to be completed this summer.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 12:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
08:16aWhirlpool : and the City of Benton Harbor Collaborate to Revitalize Broadway Park at &ldqu..
PU
06/14Whirlpool Corporation Recognized as One of the 2023 Best Companies for Multicultural Wo..
AQ
06/08Youth Awarded Whirlpool Foundation Sons & Daughters Scholarships | Whirlpool Corporatio..
AQ
06/07Family Rises from the Ashes to Soar like a Phoenix in Their New Home | Whirlpool Corpor..
AQ
06/07Diageo's long-time boss Ivan Menezes dies after brief illness
RE
06/07Diageo's long-time boss Ivan Menezes dies after brief illness
RE
06/06Whirlpool Corporation Named One of the Best Companies to Work For in 2023 by U.S. News ..
AQ
06/06Ford Motor names Whirlpool exec as new supply chain chief
RE
06/06Whirlpool Corporation Named One of the Best Companies to Work For in 2023 by U.S. News ..
PR
05/31Whirlpool Corporation Highlights Trusted Multifamily Appliance Solutions at Apartmental..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 265 M - -
Net income 2023 606 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 810 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 4,72%
Capitalization 8 119 M 8 119 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 61 000
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 148,27 $
Average target price 147,86 $
Spread / Average Target -0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael D. White Independent Director
Samuel R. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION3.18%8 119
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI14.60%29 244
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.0.00%5 853
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.92.10%4 324
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.2.52%4 216
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.25.53%4 081
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer