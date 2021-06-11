Whirlpool : Forbes Ranks Whirlpool Corporation One of America's Best Employers for New Grads

Whirlpool Corporation was recently named one of Forbes America's Best Employers For New Graduates 2021, ranking 19th from its list of 250 top companies most liked by new workforce entrants.

The Forbes list was based on the anonymous responses of 20,000 Americans surveyed with less than 10 years professional experience, working for businesses with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The final list ranks the top employers that received the most recommendations based on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement, effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts and company image. For more information and methodology, click here.