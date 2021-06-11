Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whirlpool Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHR   US9633201069

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

(WHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whirlpool : Forbes Ranks Whirlpool Corporation One of America's Best Employers for New Grads

06/11/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Whirlpool Corporation was recently named one of Forbes America's Best Employers For New Graduates 2021, ranking 19th from its list of 250 top companies most liked by new workforce entrants.

The Forbes list was based on the anonymous responses of 20,000 Americans surveyed with less than 10 years professional experience, working for businesses with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The final list ranks the top employers that received the most recommendations based on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement, effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts and company image. For more information and methodology, click here.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 19:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
03:27pWHIRLPOOL  : Forbes Ranks Whirlpool Corporation One of America's Best Employers ..
PU
09:28aWHIRLPOOL  : Global Product Organization VP Pam Klyn inducted into the Mechanica..
PU
06/03How, TD Asks, Are Global Supply Chains Disruptions Impacting the U.S. and Can..
MT
06/03WHIRLPOOL  : Migrates SAP Systems to Google Cloud for Sustainable Growth
PR
06/02Fed to Sell Corporate Bonds and ETFs Purchased During Covid-19 Crisis -- 2nd ..
DJ
06/02Fed to Sell Corporate Bonds and ETFs Purchased During Covid-19 Crisis -- Upda..
DJ
06/02Fed Plans to Sell $13.7 Billion of Corporate Bonds, ETFs by Year-End
DJ
06/01BRINGING THE EXCITEMENT OF COOKING T : KitchenAid brand in-house creative team r..
PU
05/27WHIRLPOOL  : to Invest $15 Million in Tulsa, Oklahoma Factory
MT
05/27WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION  : Announces $15M Investment in Tulsa, Oklahoma Factory to..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 828 M - -
Net income 2021 1 480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,47x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 13 943 M 13 943 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 240,29 $
Last Close Price 222,65 $
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION23.36%13 943
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-4.69%39 453
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.118.32%17 002
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.37.34%13 836
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED40.19%9 524
COWAY CO., LTD.8.67%5 118