Whirlpool : Maytag brand app adds new features and functionality for users

Business data platform Statista reported there are 3.2 billion smartphone users across the world, with 88 percent of users' time spent on apps. Research like this has identified that more and more people continue to rely on apps not just for social media, but to make their lives easier and to improve their lives at home. Maytag brand is one of the latest to update its smartphone app with a refresh earlier this year.

'We've updated things so the brand really comes to life in the app,' said Brennan Haase, digital brand manager for Maytag brand at Whirlpool Corporation. 'Our goal was to maximize the app's usefulness to consumers who own smart-capable Maytag appliances'

Haase explained the new app's features.'This is a tool for consumers that acts as an extension of their appliance and allows them to use it more efficiently,' he said. 'From years of our own research, we know that the average Maytag consumer doesn't want a bunch of bells and whistles, they just want their appliances to get the job done.'

The brand team used this research and consumer knowledge to refine the new app, which allows Maytag owners to be more effective in their daily tasks.

'We made high-value app features, like favorites, much more accessible, because we knew that was of high value to the consumer,' said Haase. 'In the previous version of the app, a consumer would have to click through multiple menus to access their favorites. Now we've put that front and center, so it's a much more streamlined experience.'

Haase said that there were really two main drivers for the brand to update its app. 'One driver was the opportunity to get the app on a more robust platform to increase app performance and customizability, and allow for future enhancements.'

This was also a huge brand opportunity. 'That's the other big driver,' said Haasse. 'This was a chance for the Maytag team to bring some of the brand's identity into the application. For example, the Maytag Man is now included in a few select spots to add some of the brand's signature personality.'

There are several features that make the app useful for consumers. 'I think some of the most valuable benefits are simple things like cycle notifications when your laundry is done, or being able to easily customize and access your favorite cycles,' said Haase.

'You can set your appliances to run around your schedule. The app also includes troubleshooting features that can help users with error code identification.'

Because of the new, more robust platform, the app will continue to see even more additional features and functionality in the future for users across a variety of home appliances. The new Maytag app is available for both iOS and Android platforms.