Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whirlpool Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHR

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

(WHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whirlpool : Maytag brand app adds new features and functionality for users

04/26/2021 | 09:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business data platform Statista reported there are 3.2 billion smartphone users across the world, with 88 percent of users' time spent on apps. Research like this has identified that more and more people continue to rely on apps not just for social media, but to make their lives easier and to improve their lives at home. Maytag brand is one of the latest to update its smartphone app with a refresh earlier this year.

This was a chance for the Maytag team to bring some of the brand's identity into the application. For example, the Maytag Man is now included in a few select spots to add some of the brand's signature personality.'

'We've updated things so the brand really comes to life in the app,' said Brennan Haase, digital brand manager for Maytag brand at Whirlpool Corporation. 'Our goal was to maximize the app's usefulness to consumers who own smart-capable Maytag appliances'

Haase explained the new app's features.'This is a tool for consumers that acts as an extension of their appliance and allows them to use it more efficiently,' he said. 'From years of our own research, we know that the average Maytag consumer doesn't want a bunch of bells and whistles, they just want their appliances to get the job done.'

The brand team used this research and consumer knowledge to refine the new app, which allows Maytag owners to be more effective in their daily tasks.

'We made high-value app features, like favorites, much more accessible, because we knew that was of high value to the consumer,' said Haase. 'In the previous version of the app, a consumer would have to click through multiple menus to access their favorites. Now we've put that front and center, so it's a much more streamlined experience.'

Haase said that there were really two main drivers for the brand to update its app. 'One driver was the opportunity to get the app on a more robust platform to increase app performance and customizability, and allow for future enhancements.'

This was also a huge brand opportunity. 'That's the other big driver,' said Haasse. 'This was a chance for the Maytag team to bring some of the brand's identity into the application. For example, the Maytag Man is now included in a few select spots to add some of the brand's signature personality.'

There are several features that make the app useful for consumers. 'I think some of the most valuable benefits are simple things like cycle notifications when your laundry is done, or being able to easily customize and access your favorite cycles,' said Haase.

'You can set your appliances to run around your schedule. The app also includes troubleshooting features that can help users with error code identification.'

Because of the new, more robust platform, the app will continue to see even more additional features and functionality in the future for users across a variety of home appliances. The new Maytag app is available for both iOS and Android platforms.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 13:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
09:59aWHIRLPOOL  : Maytag brand app adds new features and functionality for users
PU
04/23WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION  : Announces Additional $2 Billion Share Repurchase Progra..
AQ
04/23WHIRLPOOL  : RBC Capital Adjusts Whirlpool's Price Target to $210 From $201 on '..
MT
04/23CEOs Speak About the Economy, the World Reopening, Crypto and More
DJ
04/22WHIRLPOOL CORP /DE/  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04/22Job data is much better than expected
04/22WHIRLPOOL  : There's No Place for Waste at Whirlpool Corporation, a Message from..
PU
04/22WHIRLPOOL  : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
04/21WHIRLPOOL CORP /DE/  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
04/21WHIRLPOOL  : Reports Higher Q1 Non-GAAP EPS, Net Sales; Raises 2021 Forecast
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 831 M - -
Net income 2021 1 469 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 14 964 M 14 964 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 231,71 $
Last Close Price 238,94 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION32.38%14 964
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.11.16%31 511
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.83%11 677
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.49.21%11 637
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED53.54%10 357
RINNAI CORPORATION-5.51%5 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ