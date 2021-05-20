Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Whirlpool Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHR   US9633201069

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

(WHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Whirlpool : Whirlpool and KitchenAid brands win Shorty Awards for exceptional content to help consumers cope during ‘the year of COVID'

05/20/2021 | 09:56am EDT
Whirlpool Corporation's Whirlpool and KitchenAid brands were recently recognized with Shorty Awards, honoring the best of social media and digital content during the past year. Whirlpool brand was honored for the 2020 launch of 'The Chore Club.' During an extreme upheaval of daily life when millions of children and parents found themselves at home during lockdown, Whirlpool brand stepped up to the challenge, creating a program that lent a helping hand by turning everyday chores into fun ways to teach everyday lessons.

Using educational and developmental research, Whirlpool brand crafted at-home activities based in cooking, cleaning and washing to help instill new skills such as learning Spanish while unloading the dishwasher, practicing math while making lunch, and learning responsibility when sanitizing toys. The educational content came to life in short-form videos, static pins, and carousels for families with children.

KitchenAid brand received a Shorty Award for the #MakeItTogether campaign. Amidst the chaos and uncertainty during 2020, people fell back on those things they found simple and comforting, relishing the little moments of joy during difficult times. While consumers couldn't control what was going on outside, they could make things a little brighter inside, and for many, that started in the kitchen.

KitchenAid brand's globally relevant, social-first campaign was designed to bring joy back to the everyday through the one thing everyone already has at home: their kitchen. Through recipes, tutorials, challenges and games, #MakeItTogether equipped makers of all levels with tools to make the most of their time at home and stay connected during an unprecedented time of isolation.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 13:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 828 M - -
Net income 2021 1 480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 14 963 M 14 963 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 240,29 $
Last Close Price 238,93 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Danielle Brown Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION32.38%14 963
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.2.19%39 760
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.86.42%14 387
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.23.39%13 365
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED48.87%10 037
COWAY CO., LTD.11.69%5 219