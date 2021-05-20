Whirlpool : Whirlpool and KitchenAid brands win Shorty Awards for exceptional content to help consumers cope during ‘the year of COVID'

Whirlpool Corporation's Whirlpool and KitchenAid brands were recently recognized with Shorty Awards, honoring the best of social media and digital content during the past year. Whirlpool brand was honored for the 2020 launch of 'The Chore Club.' During an extreme upheaval of daily life when millions of children and parents found themselves at home during lockdown, Whirlpool brand stepped up to the challenge, creating a program that lent a helping hand by turning everyday chores into fun ways to teach everyday lessons.

Using educational and developmental research, Whirlpool brand crafted at-home activities based in cooking, cleaning and washing to help instill new skills such as learning Spanish while unloading the dishwasher, practicing math while making lunch, and learning responsibility when sanitizing toys. The educational content came to life in short-form videos, static pins, and carousels for families with children.

KitchenAid brand received a Shorty Award for the #MakeItTogether campaign. Amidst the chaos and uncertainty during 2020, people fell back on those things they found simple and comforting, relishing the little moments of joy during difficult times. While consumers couldn't control what was going on outside, they could make things a little brighter inside, and for many, that started in the kitchen.

KitchenAid brand's globally relevant, social-first campaign was designed to bring joy back to the everyday through the one thing everyone already has at home: their kitchen. Through recipes, tutorials, challenges and games, #MakeItTogether equipped makers of all levels with tools to make the most of their time at home and stay connected during an unprecedented time of isolation.