Sony Interactive Lays Off 900 PlayStation Workers, Shutters London Office

The news comes after the videogame maker said its PS5 unit sales for this year would come in lower than expected.

Macy's to Close 150 Stores in Latest Turnaround Bid

The retailer will focus on upgrading its remaining locations and opening smaller versions of its namesake chain.

AutoZone Stock Is Rising. Earnings Are Strong.

Auto-parts retailer AutoZone blew past earnings estimates for the fiscal second quarter.

Fashion Behemoth Zara Is Expanding Into Haircare

With stylist Guido Palau, the fast fashion brand is launching a line of styling products.

Synaptics CFO Dean Butler Resigns

The finance chief, who has stepped down to pursue a new opportunity, will remain in an advisory role through April 5.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Soars After Earnings. Demand Is at Record Levels.

The company guided for an unexpected profit in the first quarter amid strong demand for its voyages.

Smucker's profit tops estimates as Hostess acquisition sweetens its business

Smucker's said sales rose 1% as the company focused on "prioritizing growth opportunities for our leading brands."

Lowe's stock rises despite home-improvement retailer's downbeat outlook

Lowe's beat the consensus on its earnings, but uncertain outlook is raising alarm.

Viking Therapeutics' stock almost doubles as investors cheer cheap entry to weight-loss-drug craze

Viking posted positive results from a mid-stage trial of its GLP-1 drug.

Whirlpool Seeks to Boost Returns, Maintain 6.5% Dividend

Whirlpool is the top appliance maker in the world with such brands as KitchenAid, Amana and JennAir.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-24 1315ET