Macy's to Close 150 Stores in Latest Turnaround Bid

The retailer will focus on upgrading its remaining locations and opening smaller versions of its namesake chain.

Synaptics CFO Dean Butler Resigns

The finance chief, who has stepped down to pursue a new opportunity, will remain in an advisory role through April 5.

Smucker's profit tops estimates as Hostess acquisition sweetens its business

Smucker's said sales rose 1% as the company focused on "prioritizing growth opportunities for our leading brands."

Lowe's stock drops as home-improvement retailer provides downbeat outlook

Lowe's beat the consensus on its earnings, but its uncertainty is raising alarm.

Viking Therapeutics' stock doubles after company reports positive results in trial of weight-loss drug

Investors cheer what may be a cheap way to play the current weight-loss drug mania.

Whirlpool Seeks to Boost Returns, Maintain 6.5% Dividend

Whirlpool is the top appliance maker in the world with such brands as KitchenAid, Amana and JennAir.

Hasbro's CFO Sharpens Focus on Cost Savings as Toy Shoppers Pull Back

After a punishing year, the maker of Nerf balls and Play-Doh is looking for big savings in its production process to reinvest in its toy and game business, says Finance Chief Gina Goetter.

Can Zoom's Business Boom Again?

Latest results helped by low expectations and a stock buyback, though growth remains sluggish.

China's EV Champion Is Coming for Your Gas Powered Cars, Too

Competition in China's car market is getting even more intense. That means cheaper Chinese electric vehicles. It is also terrible news for China's competitors abroad.

Puma Sees Weaker First Half of 2024

Puma kept its dividend unchanged after the devaluation of the Argentine peso weighed on profitability for the fourth quarter, and said it expected geopolitical tensions and inflation to continue damping consumer sentiment, particularly in the first half of 2024.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-24 0915ET