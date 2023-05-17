Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Whirlpool S.A.
  News
  Summary
    WHRL4   BRWHRLACNPR2

WHIRLPOOL S.A.

(WHRL4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:00:00 2023-05-17 am EDT
4.490 BRL    0.00%
09:27aWhirlpool of India misses Q4 profit view as weaker sales weigh
RE
05/16Indian shares set to open lower on weak cues amid profit booking
RE
05/01Italy sets terms for Whirlpool's sale of European unit to Arcelik
RE
Whirlpool of India misses Q4 profit view as weaker sales weigh

05/17/2023 | 09:27am EDT
An employee stands next to a Whirlpool washing machine inside a home appliances showroom in New Delhi

(Reuters) - Home appliances maker Whirlpool of India Ltd reported a 25% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates, as sales were hit by muted demand for its air conditioners.

The company, known for its refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners, reported consolidated net profit of 626.8 million rupees in the fourth quarter, down from 838.2 million rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected profit to rise to 874.25 million rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Revenue fell 2% Y/Y to 16.73 billion rupees, missing analyst estimate of 18.12 billion rupees and logging a second straight quarter of decline.

Unseasonal rains in March and elevated inflation prompted consumers to cut back on discretionary purchases, weighing on Whirlpool's sales of cooling appliances and profitability, analysts said, adding they see the trend continue in the near-term.

Total cost rose 1% to 16.25 billion rupees further hurting the company's operating profit metrics.

Core profit fell 38% to 1.06 billion rupees, while core profit margin contracted to 6.34% from 8.67% in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Rising competition in the household appliances sector and launch of new products by rival brands during the quarter also weighed on sales and offset the positive impact on margins from price hikes across Whirlpool's product categories, analysts added.

Rival air conditioner makers Blue Star Ltd and Havells India Ltd reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit earlier this month.

Whirlpool also approved a final dividend of 5 rupees per share for the financial year 2022-23, subject to shareholders' approval. The stock fell 1.35% on Wednesday ahead of the results. Whirlpool's shares have fallen over 12% in the January-March quarter against a 5% slide in the consumer durables index.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLUE STAR LIMITED -0.48% 1420.55 End-of-day quote.19.12%
HAVELLS INDIA LIMITED -1.70% 1269.2 Delayed Quote.17.38%
TOPIX INDEX 0.30% 2133.61 Delayed Quote.12.45%
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 0.01% 128.265 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED 0.39% 1363.1 End-of-day quote.-8.94%
WHIRLPOOL S.A. 0.00% 4.49 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 10 798 M 2 194 M 2 194 M
Net income 2022 417 M 84,7 M 84,7 M
Net cash 2022 240 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 634 M 1 348 M 1 348 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,91%
Managers and Directors
João Carlos da Costa Brega Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paulo Domingos Mileo Miri Director-Sales, Marketing & Technology
Eduardo Gazineu Cezar de Andrade Director-Research & Development
Paulo Henrique Seabra Teixeira Director-Operations
Antonio Mendes Independent Director
