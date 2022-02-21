Transcript : Whispir Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022

Financials AUD USD Sales 2022 65,3 M 47,1 M 47,1 M Net income 2022 -18,3 M -13,2 M -13,2 M Net cash 2022 27,4 M 19,8 M 19,8 M P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 235 M 170 M 170 M EV / Sales 2022 3,19x EV / Sales 2023 2,98x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float - Chart WHISPIR LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WHISPIR LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 2,00 AUD Average target price 4,16 AUD Spread / Average Target 108% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jeromy Wells Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Jennifer Pilcher Chief Financial Officer Brendan William Fleiter Independent Non-Executive Chairman Matt Lambie Chief Technology Officer Tobias Brix Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) WHISPIR LIMITED -4.76% 174 MICROSOFT CORPORATION -14.39% 2 158 573 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC -21.83% 75 557 SEA LIMITED -42.92% 71 754 DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE -22.21% 60 879 SYNOPSYS INC. -21.95% 44 081