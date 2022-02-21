Log in
Sign up
Homepage
Equities
Australia
Australian Stock Exchange
Whispir Limited
News
WSP
AU0000047839
WHISPIR LIMITED
(WSP)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -
02/21 07:59:44 pm
1.9
AUD
-5.00%
04:41p
WHISPIR
: Appendix 4D and Half Year Accounts
PU
02/03
WHISPIR
: Notification regarding unquoted securities - WSP
PU
01/23
Envirosuite Appoints CFO; Shares Down 5%
MT
Transcript : Whispir Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
02/21/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Whispir H1 FY '22 presentation. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jeremy Wells, CEO.Presenter SpeechJeromy...
All news about WHISPIR LIMITED
04:41p
WHISPIR
: Appendix 4D and Half Year Accounts
PU
02/03
WHISPIR
: Notification regarding unquoted securities - WSP
PU
01/23
Envirosuite Appoints CFO; Shares Down 5%
MT
2021
Whispir, Singtel Enter Three-Year Deal for SMS Notification Systems; Shares Jump 6%
MT
2021
Whispir Secures Significant Contract with Singtel
CI
2021
WHISPIR
: Notification regarding unquoted securities - WSP
PU
2021
Whispir Limited Appoints Scott Tong as US-Based Non-Executive Director, Effective from ..
CI
2021
TRANSCRIPT
: Whispir Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021
WHISPIR
: 2021 AGM CEO's Presentation
PU
2021
Whispir Limited Provides Guidance Update for the Year Ending 30 June 2022
CI
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2022
65,3 M
47,1 M
47,1 M
Net income 2022
-18,3 M
-13,2 M
-13,2 M
Net cash 2022
27,4 M
19,8 M
19,8 M
P/E ratio 2022
-12,7x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
235 M
170 M
170 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,19x
EV / Sales 2023
2,98x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart WHISPIR LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WHISPIR LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
2,00 AUD
Average target price
4,16 AUD
Spread / Average Target
108%
Managers and Directors
Jeromy Wells
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jennifer Pilcher
Chief Financial Officer
Brendan William Fleiter
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Lambie
Chief Technology Officer
Tobias Brix
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
WHISPIR LIMITED
-4.76%
174
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
-14.39%
2 158 573
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
-21.83%
75 557
SEA LIMITED
-42.92%
71 754
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
-22.21%
60 879
SYNOPSYS INC.
-21.95%
44 081
