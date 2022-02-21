Log in
    WSP   AU0000047839

WHISPIR LIMITED

(WSP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/21 12:10:05 am
2 AUD   -2.91%
04:41pWHISPIR : Appendix 4D and Half Year Accounts
PU
02/03WHISPIR : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WSP
PU
01/23Envirosuite Appoints CFO; Shares Down 5%
MT
Whispir : Appendix 4D and Half Year Accounts

02/21/2022 | 04:41pm EST
31 December 2021
5.40
31 December 2020
28.91

APPENDIX 4D

HALF YEAR REPORT

Results for announcement to the market

Name of entity:

Whispir Limited

ABN:

89 097 654 656

Reporting period:

Half year ended 31 December 2021

Previous period:

Half year ended 31 December 2020

only

use

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

39,420

Up 70.4%

Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Whispir Limited

(6,994)

Up 102.4%

Loss from ordinary activities attributable to the owners of Whispir Limited

(6,994)

Up 102.4%

Dividends

personal

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Comments

Refer to 'Review of operations' in the Directors' Report for detailed commentary.

The Half Year Report of Whispir Limited for the half year ended 31 December 2021 is attached.

Net tangible assets per ordinary security (cents)

Net tangible assets do not include right-of-use assets in the measurement.

Audit qualification or review

The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Half Year Report.

Attachments

For

onlyInterim Report

- 22 February 2022

useWhispir Limited ABN 89 097 654 656

personalFor

onlya human to human future.

For usepersonal

Whispir Limited | InterimHalf YearReportReport20222022

01

For personal use only

Contents

1.

Directors' Report

02

2.

Auditor's Independence Declaration

08

3.

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

010

4.

Statement of Financial Position

012

5.

Statement of Changes in Equity

014

6.

Statement of Cash Flows

016

7.

Notes to the Financial Statements

018

8.

Directors' Declaration

028

9.

Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of Whispir Limited

030

10.

Corporate Directory

032

Whispir Limited | Interim Report 2022

02

Section 1.

onlyDirectors' Report

For usepersonal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2022 65,3 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
Net income 2022 -18,3 M -13,2 M -13,2 M
Net cash 2022 27,4 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 235 M 170 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Jeromy Wells Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jennifer Pilcher Chief Financial Officer
Brendan William Fleiter Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Lambie Chief Technology Officer
Tobias Brix Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHISPIR LIMITED-4.76%174
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.39%2 158 573
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-21.83%75 557
SEA LIMITED-42.92%71 754
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.21%60 879
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.95%44 081