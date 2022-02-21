Whispir : Appendix 4D and Half Year Accounts

31 December 2021
5.40
31 December 2020
28.91
APPENDIX 4D
HALF YEAR REPORT
Results for announcement to the market
|
|
Name of entity:
|
Whispir Limited
|
|
|
|
ABN:
|
89 097 654 656
|
|
|
|
Reporting period:
|
Half year ended 31 December 2021
|
|
|
|
Previous period:
|
Half year ended 31 December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
39,420
|
Up 70.4%
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Whispir Limited
|
(6,994)
|
Up 102.4%
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from ordinary activities attributable to the owners of Whispir Limited
|
(6,994)
|
Up 102.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.
|
|
|
Comments
|
|
|
|
Refer to 'Review of operations' in the Directors' Report for detailed commentary.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Half Year Report of Whispir Limited for the half year ended 31 December 2021 is attached.
|
|
Net tangible assets per ordinary security (cents)
Net tangible assets do not include right-of-use assets in the measurement.
Audit qualification or review
The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Half Year Report.
Attachments
|
Interim Report
- 22 February 2022
Whispir Limited ABN 89 097 654 656
|
a human to human future.
|
|
Whispir Limited | InterimHalf YearReportReport20222022
|
01
|
|
Contents
|
1.
|
Directors' Report
|
02
|
2.
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration
|
08
|
3.
|
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
010
|
4.
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
012
|
5.
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
014
|
6.
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
016
|
7.
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
018
|
8.
|
Directors' Declaration
|
028
|
9.
|
Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of Whispir Limited
|
030
|
10.
|
Corporate Directory
|
032
|
Whispir Limited | Interim Report 2022
|
02
Section 1.
Directors' Report
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.