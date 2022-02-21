Whispir : Appendix 4D and Half Year Accounts

31 December 2021

5.40

31 December 2020

28.91

APPENDIX 4D

HALF YEAR REPORT

Results for announcement to the market

Name of entity: Whispir Limited ABN: 89 097 654 656 Reporting period: Half year ended 31 December 2021 Previous period: Half year ended 31 December 2020 only use $'000 Revenue from ordinary activities 39,420 Up 70.4% Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Whispir Limited (6,994) Up 102.4% Loss from ordinary activities attributable to the owners of Whispir Limited (6,994) Up 102.4% Dividends personal There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period. Comments Refer to 'Review of operations' in the Directors' Report for detailed commentary. The Half Year Report of Whispir Limited for the half year ended 31 December 2021 is attached.

Net tangible assets per ordinary security (cents)

Net tangible assets do not include right-of-use assets in the measurement.

Audit qualification or review

The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Half Year Report.

Attachments

For