Whispir : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WSP

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WHISPIR LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday December 13, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
WSPAB
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
218,625
10/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WHISPIR LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
89097654656
1.3
ASX issuer code
WSP
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
13/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
WSPAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
10/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
218,625
Jeromy Wells
Jeromy Wells
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211022/pdf/45201qchb0jd28.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
218,625
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
WSP : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
117,711,354
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
WSPAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,433,862
WSPAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
567,542
