FTSE 100 falls on weak HSBC and Whitbread results

Whitbread also fell after the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain warned of a jump in costs this year, due to soaring prices.

This offset the positive impact of Rishi Sunak appointment as the new Conservative party leader, and who will officially become UK prime minister when he meets King Charles at Buckingham Palace later today.

Investors are awaiting the results of tech giants Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet, due to report in a few hours.

Yesterday, US markets experienced a rally due to several signals that the Fed could be slowing its pace of interest rate rises.

Things to read today:

