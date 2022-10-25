Advanced search
    WTB   GB00B1KJJ408

WHITBREAD PLC

(WTB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:33 2022-10-25 am EDT
2609.00 GBX   -0.08%
04:07aFTSE 100 Drops as HSBC, Whitbread Results Disappoint
DJ
03:58aLONDON MARKET OPEN: HSBC drags FTSE 100 lower; sterling awaits Suank
AI
03:32aTOP NEWS: Whitbread outperforms pre-pandemic but warns on margins
AI
FTSE 100 falls on weak HSBC and Whitbread results

10/25/2022 | 05:16am EDT
The FTSE 100 fell 0.5% this morning, after HSBC posted earnings that disappointed investors. The bank recorded a 42% year-on-year drop in third-quarter profit to $3.15 billion, due to higher credit loss provisions. However, its net interest income soared thanks to rising interest rates.

Whitbread also fell after the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain warned of a jump in costs this year, due to soaring prices.

This offset the positive impact of Rishi Sunak appointment as the new Conservative party leader, and who will officially become UK prime minister when he meets King Charles at Buckingham Palace later today.

Investors are awaiting the results of tech giants Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet, due to report in a few hours.

Yesterday, US markets experienced a rally due to several signals that the Fed could be slowing its pace of interest rate rises.

 

Things to read today:

Xi’s Power Grab Spurs Historic Market Rout as Foreigners Flee (Bloomberg)

Rishi Sunak Wins Vote to Become U.K.’s Next Prime Minister After Liz Truss Resigns (WSJ)


All news about WHITBREAD PLC
FTSE 100 Drops as HSBC, Whitbread Results Disappoint
DJ
LONDON MARKET OPEN: HSBC drags FTSE 100 lower; sterling awaits Suank
AI
TOP NEWS: Whitbread outperforms pre-pandemic but warns on margins
AI
FTSE 100 Seen Slightly Higher on Sunak Appointment Relief
DJ
LONDON BRIEFING: Whitbread's Premier Inn revenue surges in first half
AI
Whitbread's Fiscal H1 Earnings Recovery Tops Pre-pandemic Levels, Estimates
MT
Earnings Flash (WTB.L) WHITBREAD Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX115.00
MT
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AI
Analyst Recommendations on WHITBREAD PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 2 422 M 2 736 M 2 736 M
Net income 2023 203 M 229 M 229 M
Net Debt 2023 3 525 M 3 982 M 3 982 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,7x
Yield 2023 1,78%
Capitalization 5 270 M 5 953 M 5 953 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
EV / Sales 2024 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart WHITBREAD PLC
Whitbread PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WHITBREAD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 2 611,00 GBX
Average target price 3 483,95 GBX
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alison Jane Brittain Director
Hemant Patel Chief Financial Officer & Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Nigel Jones Director-Group Operations
Christopher John Kennedy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITBREAD PLC-12.82%5 953
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED-30.85%8 309
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-6.22%6 888
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-20.76%6 846
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-21.25%6 377
BTG HOTELS (GROUP) CO., LTD.-20.09%3 220