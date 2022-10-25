Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Whitbread PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTB   GB00B1KJJ408

WHITBREAD PLC

(WTB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:01 2022-10-25 am EDT
2554.50 GBX   -2.16%
03:32aTOP NEWS: Whitbread outperforms pre-pandemic but warns on margins
AI
03:09aFTSE 100 Seen Slightly Higher on Sunak Appointment Relief
DJ
02:50aLONDON BRIEFING: Whitbread's Premier Inn revenue surges in first half
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: Whitbread outperforms pre-pandemic but warns on margins

10/25/2022 | 03:32am EDT
(Alliance News) - Whitbread PLC on Tuesday said it swung to an interim profit and brought back dividends as the hotel sector recovered, while demand levels remain robust.

In the first half ended September 1, the Bedfordshire-based owner of the Premier Inn chain said revenue more than doubled year-on-year to GBP1.35 billion from GBP661.6 million.

Compared to the first half of financial 2020 - the last financial period before the pandemic - revenue was 25% higher from GBP1.08 billion.

"The strong recovery in UK accommodation sales continued during the first half, and while Food & Beverage sales remained challenging and 5% behind pre-pandemic levels," Whitbread said.

Demand for leisure remained strong, and Premier Inn saw success in its efforts to attract more business customers, it said. The revenue mix of leisure and business returned to "broadly equal shares".

Whitbread swung to a pretax profit of GBP307.4 million, compared to a loss of GBP19.3 million a year before. Compared to the same period of financial 2020, pretax profit was 40% higher than GBP219.9 million.

The recent pretax profit figure benefited from GBP33.5 million of net property impairment reversals and GBP2.0 million profit from property disposals.

"Inflationary pressures and volume growth meant that operating costs increased in the period; however the phasing of a number of these increases towards the second half meant that profit margins recovered strongly in the first half and were broadly in line with pre-pandemic levels at 24.4%," the company said.

Margins are expected to narrow in the second half, however. This will be due to higher costs for operations resulting from inflationary pressures, which will be around GBP30 million in the year as a whole. Whitbread also will spend another GBP15 million on IT and marketing, to help drive revenue growth. In addition, it announced a GBP15 million increase in pay for its staff.

Shares in Whitbread fell 2.3% to 2,552.00 each in London on Tuesday morning, following the announcement.

Whitbread declared a dividend of 24.4 pence per share, compared to no payout a year before. It plans to grow the dividend "broadly in line" with earnings across the cycle.

Looking ahead, Whitbread expects a typical seasonal slowdown in leisure travel, but remains "vigilant" for any signs of a slowdown in demand. Overall volumes remain strong, however.

It noted a declining independent hotel sector increases its growth potential in the UK and Ireland to 125,000 rooms, and it remains on course to add 1,500 to 2,000 rooms in the UK and 2,000 to 2,500 in Germany in the year as a whole.

"Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, our current trading performance is strong and our business has proven its resilience in previous downturns. With a robust balance sheet and significant growth potential in both the UK and Germany, we remain confident in the full year outlook and our ability to deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders," said Chief Executive Officer Alison Brittain.

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUNELM GROUP PLC 1.57% 808 Delayed Quote.-42.40%
WHITBREAD PLC -1.65% 2571 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
